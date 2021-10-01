GMS Racing Tabs Grant Enfinger To Drive The No. 23 Champion Power Equipment Silverado Full-Time In 2022 and 2023

Statesville, NC (Oct. 1, 2021) – GMS Racing is proud to re-welcome Grant Enfinger to its NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) line-up in 2022. The 2019 Regular Season Champion will pilot the team’s iconic No. 23 Chevrolet Silverado full-time in 2022 and 2023.

Enfinger, who has six NCWTS wins in his career, will be rejoining forces with a team that has strong ties to the driver from Fairhope, Ala. Over the years, the driver and team pairing have made a lot of history on track in multiple series.

The Series veteran delivered GMS Racing the team’s first win in the ARCA Menards Series at Berlin Raceway in 2014, and the duo went on to win the ARCA Menards Series championship in 2015. In 2016, driving the GMS Racing No. 24 Chevrolet Silverado, Enfinger earned his first career NCWTS win at Talladega Superspeedway.

“It’s an honor to be coming back to GMS Racing, the place where I was able to jump start my career in NASCAR. Together GMS Racing and I saw a tremendous amount of success – winning races and championships – and I’m ready to pick up where we left off,” said Grant.

Joining Enfinger on the move to GMS Racing will be longtime supporter, Champion Power Equipment, who will serve as primary sponsor of the No. 23 Silverado for the majority of the next two seasons. Champion Power Equipment has played an integral role in Grant’s career, with a relationship that dates back to 2015.

“Champion Power Equipment started our motorsports journey with GMS Racing in 2014, joining forces with Grant’s program at GMS Racing in 2015, and we have never looked back,” said Dennis Trine of Champion Power Equipment. “Year-after-year we are seeing the value that a partnership with not only Grant, but in NASCAR, brings to our company. Our consumers are outdoor enthusiast and we are able to connect with them directly at NASCAR race tracks, allowing us to see measurable growth through the life of the partnership. We look forward to continuing that growth with Grant and the GMS Racing team over the next two seasons.”

The No. 23 GMS Racing team looks to contend for race wins and make a bid for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship with the energy from the strong partnership with Grant Enfinger and Champion Power Equipment. All parties share a common goal in building a program driven by success.

“It’s so great to know where I’m going to be for the next couple of years, as I’m used to finding out around January each season,” continued Enfinger. “To have this deal signed this early ahead of the season is huge for me personally and career-wise, and I can’t wait to get started!”

Additional information about GMS Racing’s 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season will be made at a later date, including additional driver announcements, sponsor unveilings, and crew chief pairings.

For more information about Grant Enfinger, please visit his official website, www.grantenfinger.com. Follow Grant on social with his official handle @GrantEnfinger. Stay up to date with news on the No. 23 Chevrolet on GMS Racing’s website, www.gmsracing.net, or follow along on social media with the team’s handle @GMSRacingLLC. #WeAreGMS﻿

﻿About Champion Power Equipment:

Since 2003 Champion Power Equipment has earned a reputation for designing and producing the market’s finest power equipment. From our original headquarters in Santa Fe Springs, California, Champion has expanded its North American footprint to include facilities in Jackson, Tennessee, Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Toronto Canada.

Today Champion’s product line has expanded to include portable generators, home standby generators, inverter generators, engines, winches and log splitters. With over 2.5 million generators sold in North America, Champion is a market leader in the power equipment field. For more information visit: ChampionPowerEquipment.com.

ABOUT GMS RACING:

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with drivers Sheldon Creed, Zane Smith, Tyler Ankrum, Chase Purdy and Jack Wood. The team also competes in the ARCA Menards Series with Daniel Dye. Since the team began in 2014, GMS Racing won the 2016 and 2020 Camping World Trucks Championship, the 2015 ARCA Menards Series championship as well as the 2019 & 2020 ARCA East championship. GMS has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication. More information can be found at www.gmsracing.net.

