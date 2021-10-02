Jordan Anderson To Compete in NASCAR Double-Duty at Talladega Superspeedway Saturday

Jordan Anderson – No. 3 U.S. LawShield

Chevrolet Silverado Preview- Talladega Superspeedway

Track: Talladega Superspeedway – Tri-Oval (2.66-Miles)

Race: Chevrolet Silverado 250; 94 Laps –20/20/54; 250.04 Miles

Date/Broadcast: Saturday; October 2, 2021 1:00 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 1 (FS1), and the FOX Sports App

Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN)- Check Local Listings for affiliate, and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90

Social Media: Jordan Anderson Racing; Facebook, Instagram, Twitter

News and Notes:

– Starting Position; Jordan Anderson will start the Chevrolet Silverado 250 at Talladega Superspeedway from the 34th position on Saturday afternoon. Due to no practice or qualifying the starting lineup would be calculated by the competition-based performance metrics system; fastest lap in the previous race 15 percent, driver finish from previous race 25 percent, owner points 25 percent, and driver points 35 percent.

– Talladega Superspeedway Stats; Saturday afternoon’s Chevrolet Silverado 250 will mark Anderson’s fifth start at Talladega Superspeedway. In four previous starts, Anderson holds an average finish of 13.3 with a career best of 6thcoming in 2020. Between Daytona International Speedway (DIS) and Talladega Superspeedway, Anderson has nine Superspeedway starts holding an average finish of 13.44 with a best of second coming twice at DIS.

Featured Partners

-U.S. LawShield; Since 2009, the mission of U.S. LawShield remains unchanged. We believe in Preserving Freedom for Good™ by educating our 700,000+ members and 6,000+ industry partners in self-defense law; empowering them to handle critical, life-threatening situations with confidence; protecting them from potential injustices in the legal system after acts of self-defense; and challenging the status quo regarding the affordability of legal defense. Our higher purpose is to create a united community of responsible individuals who believe in liberty and the inalienable right of self-defense. For more information on U.S. LawShield and its Legal Defense for Self Defense Program, visit the website at www.USLawShield.com.

– Chassis; JAR will bring Chassis No. 014 back to Talladega Superspeedway for Anderson to compete with in Saturday afternoon’s Chevrolet Silverado 250. Chassis No. 014 last competed in the season opening Next Era Energy 250 at Daytona International Speedway where it would claim a runner-up finish for the second consecutive year. In 2020, Chassis No. 014 would earn two top-ten finishes for JAR claiming the runner-up position in the closest finish in Daytona truck race history by a margin of 0.010 seconds behind Grant Enfinger in its debut, while in its second race of 2020 at Talladega Superspeedway No. 014 performed flawlessly claiming a sixth-place finish. In three races for JAR No. 014 has an average finish of 3.33.

Jordan Anderson – No. 31 Bommarito Automotive Group / BG Products Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview- Talladega Superspeedway

Track: Talladega Superspeedway – Tri-Oval (2.66-Miles)

Race: Sparks 300; 113 Laps –25/25/63; 300 Miles

Date/Broadcast: Saturday; October 2, 2021 4:30 PM ET

TV: NBC Sports Network (NBCSN) and the NBC Sports App

Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN) – Check Local Listings for affiliate, and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90

Social Media: Jordan Anderson Racing; Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter

News and Notes:

– Starting Position; Jordan Anderson will roll off from the 29th position in the running off the Sparks 300 at Talladega Superspeedway. Due to no practice or qualifying the starting lineup was calculated by the competition-based performance metrics system; fastest lap in the previous race 15 percent, driver finish from previous race 25 percent, owner points 25 percent, and driver points 35 percent.

– Talladega Superspeedway Stats; Saturday afternoon’s Sparks 300 will mark Anderson’s first NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Talladega Superspeedway and fifth NXS race of the 2021 season. Anderson holds four previous starts to his credit at Talladega Superspeedway in NASCAR Camping World Trucks Series (NCWTS) competition earning an average finish of 13.33, with a best of 6th coming in 2020.

Featured Partners

–Bommarito Automotive Group; Bommarito Automotive Group is celebrating its 50th year in the St. Louis marketplace, the Bommarito Automotive Group currently operates 20 automotive franchises throughout every St. Louis neighborhood led by president John Bommarito and the over 900 dedicated team members. Bommarito is recognized by the St. Louis Business Journal as Missouri’s No. 1 selling automotive group and is currently ranked 52nd in the nation. What once started as a vision to have one Bommarito vehicle in every driveway, is today a reality thanks to the family’s ‘Where Price Sells Cars” mission.

For more information on the Bommarito Automotive Group or to see the vehicles they currently have in stock, visit them online at Bommarito.com, and follow their social channels on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

– BG Products; BG products are proven to make vehicles last longer and perform better. In partnership with an international network of distributors, BG serves the driving public with innovative automotive maintenance products. To see an entire catalog of what BG has to offer visit them online at BGProd.com.

– Chassis; Jordan Anderson Racing (JAR) will bring Chassis No. 101 for Anderson to compete with in Saturday afternoons Sparks 300 at Talladega Superspeedway. Since being acquired from RCR in the off-season Saturday’s race will be the third event No. 101 has entered for JAR. In February’s debut at DIS with Jordan Anderson behind the wheel No. 101 would end up 20th on practice charts with a time of 47.973 at 187.606 mph in single car runs. Due to qualifying being cancelled due to weather JAR would not be eligible to compete in the Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. 300. JAR would bring No. 101 back to DIS for the Wawa 250 Presented by Coco-Cola in August in that race Anderson would finish in the 22nd position.