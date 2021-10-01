Codie Rohrbaugh ready to continue superspeedway success at Talladega Superspeedway

TALLADEGA, Ala.: For the first time since Knoxville Raceway in July, Codie Rohrbaugh returns to the driving duties of the No. 9 Grant County Mulch Chevrolet Silverado for Saturday afternoon’s Chevrolet Silverado 250 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

Rohrbaugh returns to the seat of his family-owned No. 9 CR7 Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado on the heels of the team’s strong top-10 finish last weekend at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway with driver Grant Enfinger.

Plus, the Petersburg, West Virginia native is seeking his fourth straight top-10 finish with the Doug George-led team on a superspeedway.

Dating back to the season-opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February 2020, the 27-year-old has delivered two top-five and three top-10 finishes, including a career-best third place at the World Center of Racing last February.

Knowing the challenges and luck that arrives with superspeedway racing, Rohrbaugh and his Statesville, N.C.-based team enter the final speedway race of the season planning to stick to their gameplan that has delivered success over the past year and a half.

“I’m stoked about being back behind the wheel of the No. 9 Grant County Mulch Chevrolet Silverado this weekend,” said Rohrbaugh. “It’s been a while since I’ve been in the seat, but to see the success the team has been able to endure over the past couple of months with Grant (Enfinger) and Colby (Howard) has made the sacrifice of getting out of the truck worth it.

“We are building a strong program here at CR7 Motorsports and I’d like to think we can continue our recent uptick in race finishes with another good run on Saturday afternoon at Talladega.”

When it comes to strategy, Rohrbaugh says his team doesn’t necessarily have a plan, it’s a wait-and-see type approach.

“Typically, we just let the race play out and see what happens,” added Rohrbaugh. “We have played the strategy game before, and you run the chance of it not working out. We’ll just see how crazy the race gets.

“If the truck is strong and we feel pretty stable, we’ll try and hang near the front. If not, we’ll tuck near the back and make some adjustments and then just focus forward. We’ve been very fortunate enough to have luck on our side the last three superspeedways’ races and I just hope that continues this weekend.”

Based on metrics set by NASCAR without practice or qualifying, Rohrbaugh will line up 29th for the 94-lap race.

CR7 Motorsports holds 24th in the championship owner standings participating in 17 of the 19 races this season.

Rohrbaugh, 27, will make his 36th NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start in the 16th annual Chevrolet Silverado 250.

CR7 Motorsports has 43 NCWTS starts to their credit with a career-best finish of third at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway (February 2020). Additionally, the team owns six other top-10 finishes including two this season at Circuit of the Americas (fourth | Grant Enfinger) in May 2021 and Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway (seventh | Grant Enfinger) in March 2021. An 11th place qualifying effort at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway (Oct. 2019) is the team’s best time trials effort to date.

In 20 career ARCA starts, Rohrbaugh has a best finish of seventh twice at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway (July 2018 and Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway (February 2019). He has qualified a career-best fourth on four different occasions, most recently at Kansas Speedway (Oct. 2018).

Marketing partnership(s) opportunities are also available for the No. 9 Grant County Mulch Chevrolet in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, as well as the team’s ARCA Menards Series No. 97 A.L.L. Construction | Grant County Mulch Chevrolet program with driver Jason Kitzmiller for the 2021 seasons and beyond. Interested inquiries are encouraged to contact tonya@gcmulch.com or 304.257.8783.

﻿

The Chevrolet Silverado 250 (94 laps | 250.4 miles) is the 20th of 22 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2021 schedule. The 40-truck field will take the green flag on Sat., Oct. 2, 2021, shortly after 12:00 p.m. CT (1:00 p.m. ET) with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM Satellite Radio NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (CT).