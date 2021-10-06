Roush Fenway Weekly Advance | ROVAL

NASCAR visits its final road course of the 2021 slate this weekend as the ROVAL hosts its fourth Cup event. Jack Roush has nine road course wins with an average finish of 17.7.

Bank of America ROVAL 400

Sunday, Oct. 10 at 2 p.m. ET

NBC, PRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

· Ryan Newman, No. 6 Castrol Ford Mustang

· Chris Buescher, No. 17 Fastenal Ford Mustang

Talladega Recap, ROVAL Preview

· Newman finished 21st in Monday’s postponed Talladega race, an event that was shortened due to rain.

· Buescher won the only completed stage of the day and ultimately finished sixth at Talladega. He led seven laps and was in the mix all afternoon before rain set in and ended the race early at lap 117.

· Castrol returns to the No. 6 Ford of Ryan Newman for this weekend’s road course action at the ROVAL, while Fastenal is back with Buescher on the No. 17.

Road Course Racing

Overall, Roush Fenway has 341 starts on road courses in NCS and NXS action with nine wins, 56 top fives, 118 top-10s, eight poles and 765 laps led. In Cup action alone, Jack Roush’s Fords have an average finish of 17.7 on road courses with 78 top-10 results. In 111 starts in the Xfinity Series, Roush has an average finish of 16.5.

ROVAL Refresh

This weekend the Cup Series stars hit the track at the 17-turn ROVAL for just the fourth time ever. Once crossing the start/finish line, the cars will make a hard left turn into the turns 1 & 2 side of the infield, before embarking on a challenging adventure through winding hills and turns. Once through the road course portion, cars will hit the oval once again between turns 1 & 2, before getting up to speed down the backstretch. The entrance to turn three features a challenging chicane – updated from 2018 – before cars get back up to speed, complete turn four, and dive left one last time, completing turn 17 on the front stretch.

Victories on the Road

Former RFR driver Carl Edwards was the last Jack Roush driver to go to victory lane on a road course, earning the win at Sonoma in 2014. Mark Martin, winner of the other four road course races in NCS action, also won at Sonoma in 1997, and went to victory lane at Watkins Glen in three straight races from 1993-95. On the Xfinity side, Edwards is responsible for three of the four victories, all in the 60 car, crossing the line first at Watkins Glen (2012), Road America (2010) and Montreal (2009). Chris Buescher also went to victory lane in the 60 in 2014 at Mid-Ohio.

As for the Oval Portion

Considering a good portion of the oval surface of Charlotte Motor Speedway is in play this weekend, we will dive into those stats for Roush Fenway on the typical 1.5-mile oval. In NCS action, Jack Roush has eight wins, 46 top-five and 81 top-10 finishes. In Xfinity action, Roush has 12 wins in 123 starts with 33 top-five and 60 top-10 results.

Driven for a Cause

Throughout the month of October, Roush Fenway Racing will show its support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month by running special pink markings on its Ford Mustangs. This weekend both cars will feature pink numbers on the door panels and roof.