Toyota Racing – Weekly Preview – 10.06.21

This Week in Motorsports: October 4-10, 2021

· NCS/NXS: Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course – October 9-10

· ARCA WEST: All-American Speedway – October 9

PLANO, Texas (October 6, 2021) – One week after the final superspeedway of the year, the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series head to their final road course event – the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course. The ARCA Menards Series West has their next-to-last event at All-American Speedway.

NASCAR National Series – NCS| NXS

Wallace a victor… Bubba Wallace is an official Cup Series winner after scoring the victory at Talladega Superspeedway on Monday afternoon. The six-time Truck Series winner led the final five laps before the rain came and the race was called. Wallace is the second African American winner in NASCAR history (Wendell Scott, 1963). His victory is also the first for the 23XI Racing team, which is in its debut season.

Cup Playoff Cutoff… Denny Hamlin is the only Cup Series driver who can breathe easy coming into the Round of 12 cutoff race at Charlotte thanks to his victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Both Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch are currently above the Playoff cutoff. Truex is fifth in the standings, 20 points above eighth. Busch is in the eighth and final advancing position, nine points to the good. After his fifth-place finish in Talladega, Christopher Bell moved up to 10th in the standings – 28 points below the eighth.

500 Xfinity events for Toyota… This weekend is the 500th event for Toyota in the Xfinity Series. In the previous 499 events, Toyota has 179 victories, 164 poles, two driver championships (Busch – 2009, Daniel Suárez – 2016) and four manufacturers’ championships (2008, 2009, 2010, 2016). The late Jason Leffler scored Toyota’s first victory at Indianapolis Raceway Park in July 2007; Ty Gibbs scored Toyota’s most recent victory in August at Watkins Glen.

Seven Supras in Charlotte… For the second time this season, there will be seven Toyota Supras in the field on Saturday. The three full-time drivers – Harrison Burton, Daniel Hemric and Brandon Jones – will be joined by Gibbs, who is back aboard the No. 54 Supra, Will Rodgers and Kris Wright, who will in the two Sam Hunt Racing Supras, while Truck Series regular Austin Hill will make his fourth Xfinity start of the season.

Xfinity Series drivers in position to advance… With Charlotte the last race of the first round of the Xfinity Series Playoffs, all three Toyota Playoff drivers are position to advance. Hemric is in the best position – with a 41-point advantage over the Playoff cutoff. After a second-place finish in Talladega, Jones sits 21 points above the cutoff and Burton is in the final position to advance. He is eight points to the good.

NASCAR Regional Series – ARCA WEST

Love looks to continue run of success… After scoring his first national ARCA victory at Salem Speedway on Saturday, Toyota development driver Jesse Love heads back to the ARCA West tour looking to extend his points lead at All-American Speedway. The 16-year-old finished fourth in his track debut one year ago.

Stay Connected

https://www.toyota.com/racing @ToyotaRacing.com @ToyotaRacing

facebook.com/ToyotaRacing Camera With Flash on Apple iOS 11.3 ToyotaRacingMedia.com

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands plus our 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota has created a tremendous value chain and directly employs more than 47,000 in North America. The company has contributed world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 40 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants, 15 including our joint venture in Alabama that begins production in 2021.

Through its Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society’s most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.