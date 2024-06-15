Featured StoriesNASCAR Cup SeriesRace CentralRC NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson collects NASCAR Cup Series pole at Iowa Speedway

By Angie Campbell
2 Minute Read
Photo by Ron Olds for SpeedwayMedia.com

Kyle Larson scored the Busch Light Pole Award Saturday at Iowa Speedway. The Hendrick Motorsports driver will lead the field to green in the NASCAR Cup Series debut at the 0.875-mile track.

It is Larson’s fourth pole this season and his 20th career pole. He outpaced the field with a 136.458 mph qualifying lap in 23.084 seconds in his No. 5 Chevrolet.

“Obviously, happy to get the pole,” Larson said. “It helped to go out last, probably. I’m sure the track was continuing to get a little bit better. We got to watch SMT (data) of everybody’s runs, so that helps. But it also makes you a little bit more nervous when you see everybody out there struggling. Thankfully, my lap was mostly comfortable, a little bit loose like everybody was. But we were able to piece together two pretty consistent laps and be fast enough on that second lap to get it done.”

Ryan Blaney will start beside Larson on the front row in his No. 12 Team Penske Ford after a 136.311 mph lap.

“It would have been nice [to win the pole], obviously,” Blaney commented. “But that’s a big improvement from yesterday. We did a lot of work overnight and this morning to figure out how to be better than where we were yesterday at the end of practice. We’re really proud of that effort.”

Josh Berry, William Byron and Brad Keselowski completed the top five fastest drivers in the qualifying session followed by Chase Briscoe, Kyle Busch, Tyler Reddick, Chase Elliott and Christopher Bell to round out the top 10. Bell, however, will start from the rear of the field after crashing during practice which necessitated going to a backup car for the race.  

Austin Cindric will also go to a backup car after a tire failure during practice.

Sunday’s Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol will be broadcast on the USA network at 7 p.m. ET with radio coverage provided by MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Complete Starting Lineup:

  1.  Kyle Larson
  2. Ryan Blaney
  3. Josh Berry
  4. William Byron
  5. Brad Keselowski
  6. Chase Briscoe
  7. Kyle Busch
  8. Tyler Reddick
  9. Chase Elliott
  10. Christopher Bell (Will start at the rear of the field)
  11. Joey Logano
  12. Denny Hamlin
  13. Daniel Suarez
  14. Todd Gilliland
  15. Chris Buescher
  16. Bubba Wallace
  17. Ross Chastain
  18. AJ Allmendinger
  19. Justin Haley
  20. Carson Hocevar
  21. Austin Cindric (Will start at the rear of the field)
  22. Michael McDowell
  23. Noah Gragson
  24. Corey LaJoie
  25. Harrison Burton
  26. Zane Smith
  27. Ty Gibbs
  28. Kaz Grala
  29. Ryan Preece
  30. Daniel Hemric
  31. Martin Truex Jr.
  32. Erik Jones
  33. Alex Bowman
  34. John H Nemechek
  35. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  36. Austin Dillon

