CHEVY NCS AT ROVAL: Team Chevy Advance

Four Chevrolet drivers will seek to advance to the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) Playoffs Round of Eight in the Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course this Sunday, October 10. The Playoff field will be trimmed from 12 drivers to eight following the 109-lap/252.88-mile race as NASCAR’s premier series takes on the 17-turn, 2.28-mile road course that incorporates the high-banked turns of the oval.

Chase Elliott, driver of the No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Camaro ZL1 1LE, leads all active drivers in road course wins with seven, including the past two races on the Charlotte ROVAL. In the 2020 event, Elliott led 27 laps, including the final 18, to grab the victory on the way to securing the NCS Driver Championship. In 2019, Elliott led a field-high 35 laps after starting 19th and held off Hendrick Motorsports teammate Alex Bowman by 3 seconds.

Team Chevy’s Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson and AJ Allmendinger have combined to win four of the five NCS races on road courses this season. Allmendinger, the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) Regular Season Champion in the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Camaro SS, will compete in both races this weekend. He has won the past two NXS races on the Charlotte ROVAL.

Here is capsule look at Team Chevy in the title hunt heading into the Round of 12 elimination race:

Kyle Larson, No. 5 HendrickCars.com Camaro ZL1 1LE – 2nd in Playoff Standings (+22 points above cutline)

Victories: 6 (field-high)

Top-Fives: 16; Top-10’s: 22; Poles: 1; Laps Led: 2,003

Average Finish: 10.0

Stage Wins: 15

At Charlotte ROVAL (2 career NCS starts): Average Finish: 19.000; Average Running Position; 9.775

Of Note: Larson has competed in two of the three NCS races on the Charlotte ROVAL, leading a total of 52 laps. He has won twice and finished in the top-five in four of the five road course races this season. Larson has led in four road course races for a field-high 116 laps, as well as scored the most points (247) of any competitor. He has two wins and eight top-10 finishes in 20 career NCS starts on road courses.

Chase Elliott, No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Camaro ZL1 1LE – 7th in Playoff Standings (+9 points above cutline)

Victories: 2

Top-Fives: 13; Top-10’s: 18; Laps Led: 525; Average Finish: 11.8

Stage Wins: 3

At Charlotte ROVAL (3 career NCS starts): Wins: 2; Top-Fives: 2; Top-10’s: 3;

Average Finish: 2.667; Average Running Position: 8.028 (series-best)

Of Note: The 2021 NCS season marks Elliott’s sixth consecutive year of being part of the Playoff field. Six of his 13 career NCS wins have come in the Playoffs. Elliott has wins at five of the next seven venues on the NCS schedule. He has won two of the three races on the Charlotte ROVAL and led a field-high 62 of 327 total laps. Elliott has won twice and finished in the top-five in all five road course races this season. In 18 career NCS starts on road courses, Elliott has scored seven wins and 13 top-10 finishes.

William Byron, No. 24 Valvoline Camaro ZL1 1LE – 11th in Playoff Standings (-44 points below cutline)

Victories: 1

Top-Fives: 10; Top-10’s: 17; Pole Wins: 2; Laps Led: 283; Average Finish: 14.5

Stage Wins: 3

At Charlotte ROVAL (3 career NCS starts): Top-10’s: 2; Average Finish: 15.333

Of Note: The 2021 NCS season marks Byron’s third-career Playoffs appearance. Byron has finished sixth in the past two races on the Charlotte ROVAL, including leading a total of 50 laps. He has earned two poles and one top-10 finish (sixth) in the five road course races this season. In 14 career NCS starts on road courses, Byron has scored five top-10 finishes.

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Ally/Charlotte FC Camaro ZL1 1LE – 12th in Playoff Standings ( -52 points below cutline)

Victories: 3

Top-Fives: 7; Top-10’s 14; Pole Wins: 1; Laps Led: 152; Average Finish: 15.2

At Charlotte ROVAL (3 career NCS starts): Top-Fives: 2; Top-10’s: 3; Average Finish: 4.667

Of Note: The 2021 NCS season marks Bowman’s fourth-career Playoffs appearance. Bowman has top-10 finishes in all three NCS races on the Charlotte ROVAL, including a runner-up finish to teammate Chase Elliott in 2019. He has three top-10 finishes in the five road course races this season. In 18 career NCS starts on road courses, Bowman has scored seven top-10 finishes.

CHEVROLET CONTINUES SUPPORT FOR “MAKING STRIDES AGAINST BREAST CANCER” WITH PINK CAMARO ZL1 PACE CAR

Since 2011, Chevrolet has partnered with the American Cancer Society’s “Making Strides Against Breast Cancer” initiative through dealership walks, national test drive promotions and national service rebate promotions. Again this year, Chevrolet is supporting the cause by pledging to contribute $350 for every lap run under caution, with a maximum of $50,000, during three NASCAR Cup Series races during the month of October.

The first of three NASCAR Cup Series events that are part of the initiative took place at Talladega Superspeedway this past weekend, where a specially-themed pink “Making Strides Against Breast Cancer” Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE served as the pace car for the premier event at the 2.66-mile Alabama venue. With 27 laps made under caution during the NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500, Chevrolet will contribute $9,450 towards the campaign.

The pink “Making Strides Against Breast Cancer” Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 will return as the pace car at Texas Motor Speedway on October 17 and Martinsville Speedway on October 31 as part of the contribution.

CHEVROLET MAKES IT TWO IN A ROW IN NXS PLAYOFFS

Brandon Brown earned his first NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) victory, driving the No. 68 Brandonbilt Motorsports Camaro SS to victory at Talladega Superspeedway.

Championship contender Justin Allgaier finished third and is second in the standings heading into the Round of 12 elimination race: the 67-lap/155.44-mile Drive For The Cure 250 Presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina on the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course on Saturday, October 9. He will start on the outside of Row 1. NXS Regular Season Champion AJ Allmendinger, who has won the past two races on the Charlotte ROVAL, is fourth; Justin Haley is fifth; and Noah Gragson is seventh in the Playoff standings. Chevrolet, now with 14 wins, remains atop of the Manufacturer Standings. A Chevrolet driver has won both races in the first round of the series’ Playoffs.

DOWN TO TWO RACES FOR NCWTS

Tate Fogelman earned his first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) victory when he drove his No. 12 Chevrolet Silverado to the winner’s circle at Talladega Superspeedway. The Round of Eight elimination race of the NCWTS Playoffs will be contested Saturday, October 30, at Martinsville Speedway, where the Final Four drivers will be determined and secure their chance at competing for the coveted championship title. Reigning NCWTS Champion Sheldon Creed, driver of the No. 2 GMS Racing Silverado, is fourth in the standings. Carson Hocevar is seventh and Zane Smith is eighth.

CHEVROLET CONTINUES ATOP STANDINGS

Chevrolet remains the leader in the NASCAR Cup Series Manufacturer Standings in pursuit of its 40th title. Team Chevy has recorded manufacturer highs of 14 victories, 134 top-10 finishes, 3,448 laps led and 27 stage wins through 31 races. The Bowtie Brand has already surpassed its totals for wins (9), top-10 finishes (120), laps led (2,399) and stage wins (21) from the 36-race 2020 season.

ON THE WAY TO THE GREEN

With no practice or qualifying for the 109-lap race, the starting lineup is determined by NASCAR’s metrics system that was introduced to the series last year and incorporates results from both individual races and season-long results.

Team Chevy’s Top-20 starters:

8th Chase Elliott, No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Camaro ZL1 1LE

10th Kyle Larson, No. 5 HendrickCars.com Camaro ZL1 1LE

11th William Byron, No. 24 Valvoline Camaro ZL1 1LE

12th Alex Bowman, No. 48 Ally/Charlotte FC Camaro ZL1 1LE

13th Kurt Busch, No. 1 Monster Energy Camaro ZL1 1LE

14th Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Camaro ZL1 1LE

17th Erik Jones, No. 43 Power to the Patients Camaro ZL1 1LE

18th Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Kroger/Cottonelle Camaro ZL1 1LE

BOWTIE BULLETS

· Chevrolet leads all manufacturers with 14 wins, 134 top-10 finishes and 3,448 laps led of 7,677 total this season.

· In addition to its two wins in three races on the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Chevrolet has amassed six top-five and 13 top-10 finishes. Team Chevy has led 182 of the 327 laps.

· Team Chevy has led 277 of the 463 total laps on road courses this season to pace all manufacturers.

· William Byron’s 2019 pole win made him the youngest pole winner at the Charlotte ROVAL.

· Kyle Larson led 47 laps in the 2018 race on the Charlotte road course, most of any driver in the brief history of the event.

· Larson paces all drivers with 2,003 laps led this season.

· Five Team Chevy drivers have combined for 27 stage wins: Chase Elliott (Daytona RC, Michigan, Daytona2); William Byron (Homestead, Pocono2, Road America); Tyler Reddick (Road America, Indianapolis Road Course x2); Kurt Busch (Nashville Superspeedway, Pocono1, Atlanta2); Kyle Larson (Las Vegas, Atlanta x2, Kansas, Dover x2, Charlotte x3, Sonoma x2, Nashville, Darlington2, Bristol2, Las Vegas2).

QUOTABLE QUOTES

KYLE LARSON, NO. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM CAMARO ZL1 1LE – 2nd IN STANDINGS

LARSON ON BATTLING CHASE ELLIOTT ON ROAD COURSES THIS YEAR:

“We’ve run first and second a lot this year on road courses. That team and Chase set the bar – you pay attention to how he’s doing and where he’s running. It’s been fun to compete with him on the road courses and we both have a couple wins. Hopefully, we’re battling with all our teammates for stage wins and the victory this weekend.”

CLIFF DANIELS, CREW CHIEF, NO. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM CAMARO ZL1 1LE

DANIELS ON ACCESS TO TEAMMATES NOTES:

“We’ve got the (No.) 9 team’s notes and they’ve won the last two years on the ROVAL. We’re going to study our notes from all the road courses this year and anything we can apply from the high banks of Daytona (road course) and put the best race package together that we can.”

CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS CAMARO ZL1 1LE – 7th IN STANDINGS

ELLIOTT ON RETURNING TO THE ROVAL AS A TWO-TIME WINNER:

“I feel like we have just have had a good road course package. Like I’ve said for years now, I don’t feel like what I do is anything special. I just think we have a good package and Alan (Gustafson) has done a really good job of honing in on the things that matter at a road course and we’ve just kind of hit on things that work. When you are a young guy and you come in to new situations and the foundation is built there for you, it makes it a lot easier for a guy to learn. I think I came in to a great foundation and I was able to really work on myself because we have a solid package and as we improve, the cars and I improve, I think we just landed in a solid place. Does that mean we will be good there forever? No, but I certainly feel that we can improve upon where we’ve been and I can do a better job. We will see where we shake out.”

ELLIOTT ON WINNING THREE CUTOFF RACES LAST YEAR (ROVAL, MARTINSVILLE, PHOENIX):

“We just really tried to enjoy those moments. I just remember last year just going through the rounds and recognizing you really have to start treating some of those weekends like they are cutoff weekends because Phoenix really is a cutoff weekend, if you think about it like that. It’s not necessarily a Round of 3. It’s either you win the race or you go home. There is no in between. I just felt like you have to enjoy those moments and embrace that, and I kept saying if you ever make it to Phoenix, that’s the situation you’re going to be faced with, so you better like it and have fun with it.”

WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 VALVOLINE CAMARO ZL1 1LE – 11th IN STANDINGS

BYRON ON HIS THOUGHTS ABOUT RACING AT THE ROVAL:

“The ROVAL has always been tough ever since we started racing there. I feel like every year it becomes a little bit more normal for us and we’re able understand the race track a bit more and what to expect. The good thing is that I have the same amount of experience there as most of the field since it is a fairly new track. It’s difficult, though, because I feel like this is a race where there is always a lot more contact throughout the field and you can’t prepare for that other than to be ready for anything at any moment. We always have fast cars there, though, so we just need to go there and focus on getting the win. It’s going to be really difficult to worry about points, so a win is really all we’re worried about.”

RUDY FUGLE, CREW CHIEF, NO. 24 VALVOLINE CAMARO ZL1 1LE

FUGLE ON HIS OUTLOOK FOR ADVANCING ONTO THE ROUND OF 8:

“I know I’ve said it before, but this weekend’s race at the ROVAL is no different for us than how we have prepared for earlier races. We’re just going to go there and execute the best race we can. While it’s technically doable to get into the next round on points, it’s going to be a bit harder than it was in Bristol. We’re really focused on converting the speed we have shown all year into a win and, hopefully, additional playoff points that we can use in the next round. Obviously though, things change once the race gets going, so if the situation changes we will adapt our strategy to match. On paper, our results at road courses aren’t where we want them, but I don’t think it accurately represents the speed we have had in those races, either. William has really become a great road course racer and we have a great road course package not only with the No. 24 team but with Hendrick Motorsports as a whole. Sunday’s race is a high-stress situation, but this team has overcome a lot this season, so I know we’re capable of advancing on if we execute.”

ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 48 ALLY/CHARLOTTE FC CAMARO ZL1 1LE – 12th IN STANDINGS

BOWMAN ON EXPECTATIONS AT THE ROVAL THIS WEEKEND:

“We are going into this weekend’s race at the ROVAL knowing that we most likely need to find victory lane in order to advance. We have finished well here before, so we really need to focus on what we can control. The Ally team has been working hard on this road course Chevrolet and I know we will have a shot at it on Sunday.”

BOWMAN ON RUNNING THE ALLY/CHARLOTTE FC SCHEME AT THE ROVAL:

“Getting Ally into the playoffs was one of our goals this season, and I really want to get them as far as we can in the playoffs. Having the Charlotte FC program on the car this weekend will be really special for everyone involved and I am pumped to show Christian (Fuchs) what race day looks like for this 48 team. This Chevrolet has a lot of meaning to the city of Charlotte, so ending up in victory lane Sunday would be huge.”

GREG IVES, CREW CHIEF, NO. 48 ALLY/CHARLOTTE FC CAMARO ZL1 1LE

IVES ON HOW THEIR SUCCESS AT THE ROVAL GIVES THEM CONFIDENCE:

“When you look at the finishing position, it doesn’t really tell you the tale of the race, either. I think one time we did some alternate strategies to try and get there. Another time we had to go to a backup car and Alex wrecked on the first lap and we were able to come back strong and finish well. There’s a lot of adversity in those place finishes that I feel like will bide us well for what we have to do on Sunday. Going out there and winning is key, that’s the number one goal no matter what situation you are in, and here it is definitely dire to make that happen to transfer on to the next round. I feel like we are up to the challenge and I feel like Alex has a tendency to find that little bit more or that extra percentage that we need to get it done. I am excited for the team; I am excited for us to get that opportunity and see what we have to show for it.”

IVES ON HAVING CHARLOTTE FC ON THE CAR:

“That’s really cool. To have another premier sport in Charlotte is not only great for the city but also for the competitive spirit that everybody has around here. Maybe that is the help and the support that we need to pull this one off and to come in a little bit of an underdog. Since Charlotte FC is a new team to MLS, somebody probably thinks they are an underdog now, too. Hopefully, we can go out there and combine to have a great race and come out of there with a win as well as have a good season for them.”

TYLER REDDICK, NO. 8 LENOVO CAMARO ZL1 1LE – 14th IN STANDINGS

IS THERE ANY COMPARISON BETWEEN THE CHARLOTTE MOTOR SPEEDWAY ROVAL AND THE DAYTONA INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY ROAD COURSE YOU COMPETED ON EARLIER THIS YEAR?

“I really thought the two were going to be pretty similar, but they are really nothing alike. The Daytona Road Course is a really challenging track. The chicane we added to the frontstretch has some similarities to what the nature of the Charlotte ROVAL can be like, but to me, the Charlotte track feels a lot more like a street course. I really enjoy both tracks even though they are nothing alike other than being two ovals we’ve turned into road courses.”

AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 RICHARD CHILDRESS RACING CAMARO ZL1 1LE – 17th IN STANDINGS

WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS ON THE CHARLOTTE MOTOR SPEEDWAY ROVAL?

“The ROVAL has never been the greatest track for us, but I have high confidence leading into the race this year because we have performed so well on road courses this year. I’ve improved as a driver, and we have improved as a team, so we’ll see what we can do. We’re going to try our hardest.”

ERIK JONES, NO. 43 POWER TO THE PATIENTS CAMARO ZL1 1LE – 24th IN STANDINGS

HOW DOES THE ROVAL COMPARE TO OTHER ROAD COURSE CIRCUITS ON THE NASCAR CUP SERIES SCHEDULE?

“I feel like the (Charlotte) ROVAL is kind of its own animal. Obviously, we’ve only raced on it since 2018. I think, overall, everybody has kind of figured it out now for the most part and gotten their cars a lot better through the last few years. It’s unique to itself. The infield section is so tight and so narrow. It almost feels like a go-cart track and we’ve got big, heavy stockcars on it. And then, obviously the oval sections are really high-speed. It’s kind of hard to get your car balanced in all of the sections of the course. A lot of it is really slow and you’re really trying to get your car to handle well through that infield section.”

“It’s tough. It’s low grip and narrow. It’s just tough to get your stuff good. I ran good there myself last year and hopefully we can just carry that over into this year.”

DANIEL SUAREZ, NO. 99 COMMSCOPE CAMARO ZL1 1LE – 25th IN STANDINGS

YOU HAVE A BUSY WEEK AHEAD?

“Yes we do and that’s the way we like it. Charlotte is a home race for everyone and there are always a lot of activities. This is going to be fun. Obviously the race is the most important, but the Pitbull concert is going to be fun, plus we have lots of sponsor events during the week. Then we get to test the new car and I can’t wait for that.”

HOW IMPORTANT IS THIS AND THE REMAINING NEXT GEN TESTS?

“These are extremely important. A lot of people are working very hard to learn as much as we can about the new car. What you learn at these tests will show up in how well you run at the first part of the 2022 season.”

WHAT IS YOUR REACTION TO TRACKHOUSE RACING WINNING THE TEAM AWARD AT THURSDAY’S DIVERSITY AWARDS CEREMONY?

“That’s really cool and I couldn’t be prouder for Justin and everyone at Trackhouse Racing. This is what his vision was for us when we started and he is making it happen. I’m thrilled to be his driver and part of this team. We are just getting started, there’s going to be more to come.”

