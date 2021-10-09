Fallen Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole Gee’s Husband, Friend; Daniel Craig, Star of “No Time to Die” and Clive Standen from NBC’s “Taken” Named Bank of America ROVAL 400 Dignitaries

Nicole Gee, one of 13 U.S. service members killed in Afghanistan during a bombing at the Kabul International Airport on Aug. 26, will be honored before racing goes green in Sunday’s Bank of America ROVAL™ 400

Daniel Craig, the iconic actor who stars as James Bond in the upcoming ‘No Time to Die,’ named Honorary Starter

Clive Standen, best-known for his rolls on NBC’s ‘Taken’ and the History Channel’s hit drama series ‘Vikings’ to serve as Honorary Pace Car Driver

CONCORD, N.C. (Oct. 8, 2021) – Before the start of the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 on Sunday, friends, family and thousands of race fans will honor the memory of Sgt. Nicole Gee, one of 13 U.S. service men and women killed in a bombing attack on the Kabul International Airport in Afghanistan on Aug. 26.

Nicole Gee

Based at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Sgt. Gee served with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, U.S. Marine Corps. Her husband, fellow Marine Sgt. Jarod D. Gee (2nd Reconnaissance Battalion, USMC) and best friend, Sgt. Mallory Harrison (Combat Logistics Battalion 6, USMC), will serve as grand marshals for the event, giving the command to fire engines to start the pivotal NASCAR Playoff showdown.

Just two days after the release of his fifth and final reprisal of the role of James Bond, “No Time to Die” star Daniel Craig will serve as Honorary Starter. The acclaimed actor will be introduced during pre-race festivities and wave the green flag to bring the field roaring to life at the start of the race.

As Honorary Pace Car Driver, actor Clive Standen, well-known for his roles as Bryan Mills in the NBC drama “Taken” and as Rollo in the History Channel hit series “Vikings,” will drive the Bank of America ROVAL 400 Toyota Camry TRD pace car during ceremonial laps on the 2.28-mile, 17-turn course before the green flag falls. The actor-producer is also host of the up-and-coming Vikings podcast and will star alongside Bruce Willis in the 2022 Redbox movie “Vendetta.”

Additional dignitaries for Sunday will all be live, on-site for the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400, including:

Color Guard: Cabarrus County Sherriff’s Office Honor Guard

Invocation: Susan Chastain, mother of NASCAR Cup Series driver Ross Chastain

National anthem: Hannah Dasher, Nashville recording artist and TikTok celebrity

Dignitaries for Saturday’s Drive for the Cure 250 presented by BlueCross BlueShield of North Carolina Xfinity Series race include:

Color Guard: Charlotte Fire Department Honor Guard

Invocation: Corey LaJoie, NASCAR Cup Series driver

National anthem: Briley Hussey

Honorary Starter: Jennifer Grady, Senior Strategic Policy Consultant, Blue Cross NC (9-month survivor)

Grand Marshals: Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina Employees, Sara Lopez (survivor one year, four months), Victoria Artis (11-year survivor), Robin Winter (8-year survivor)

TICKETS:

Adult tickets start at just $35 for Saturday’s Drive for the Cure 250 presented by BlueCross and BlueShield of North Carolina, while kids 12 and under get in free. Fans can catch all the action from Sunday’s Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 for as little as $49, while kids 12 and under are just $10. For details or to purchase, visit www.charlottemotorspeedway.com or call 800-455-FANS (3267).

FOLLOW US:

Keep track of all of Charlotte Motor Speedways attractions and events by following on Twitter and Instagram or become a Facebook fan. Keep up with all the latest news and information with the Charlotte Motor Speedway mobile app.