Koucar Management partners with No. 23 team, Ty Dillon for Charlotte ROVAL

STATESVILLE, N.C. (October 7, 2021) – Michigan-based company Koucar Management has partnered with Our Motorsports’ No. 23 team for this weekend’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL with driver Ty Dillon.

Koucar Management specializes in real estate, mergers, acquisitions, and operations of companies providing products, services, and solutions in diverse industries worldwide. A vital component of the Koucar portfolio is EOTECH. Trusted by top-tier professionals, EOTECH produces professional grade optics offering world-class service to our law enforcement, special operations professionals, and civilian consumers.

As the company makes its initial foray into NASCAR sponsorship, the Koucar Management livery will feature the Koucar family of companies in a unique pink and white scheme in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“We could not be more excited to be a part of the NASCAR Xfinity Series and sponsoring Ty Dillon and the Our Motorsports team,” said Joe Caradonna, Managing Partner of Koucar Management. “What makes it even sweeter is this is a Drive for the Cure event and all of our Food and Beverage locations will be having events and donating a portion of our sales on race day to cancer research.”

Joining EOTECH from the Koucar family of companies will be Cambria Hotels, i2G Systems, Detroit Taco, Bar Verona, Pristine Properties, Verona Inspired Italian, Apex Placement and Consulting and Element 22.

Dillon has five previous starts for Our Motorsports in 2021 not finishing outside the top-15. Saturday will mark Dillon’s first start at the Charlotte ROVAL in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

The Drive For The Cure 250 will take place on Saturday, October 9 at 3 p.m. ET. The 155.44-mile event will be broadcast on NBCSN.

About Koucar Management

Located in the Greater Detroit, MI area, Koucar Management specializes in real estate, mergers, acquisitions, and operations of companies that provide mission-critical products, services, and solutions in diverse industries across the Globe. For more information, please visit www.Koucar.com.

About EOTECH

Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, EOTECH® designs, manufactures and markets the original Holographic Weapon Sight (HWS), and designs and distributes Vudu® rifle optics, thermal and night vision systems, and laser devices. EOTECH’s full line of professional-grade optics is trusted by the world’s tier-one professionals to deliver unparalleled speed, accuracy, and reliability. Since 1996, EOTECH Holographic WeaponSights (HWS) have been designed, developed, and manufactured in the US. In 2016, EOTECH expanded its optics line by introducing the Vudu line of premium magnified optics designed to cater to the most sophisticated of users. Our exacting standards demand continued focus on product quality, not quantity, ensuring that the highest specifications are not only met but exceeded. Every optic manufactured is treated as if it will be the one that will face a life and death situation. When there are zero margins for error, there is only one clear choice – EOTECH. For more information, please visit www.EOTECHINC.com.

About Our Motorsports

Our Motorsports competes full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, fielding the No. 02 Chevrolet Camaro for Brett Moffitt, and the No. 23 Chevrolet Camaro for multiple drivers. To find out more information about our team, please visit ourmotorsportsgroup.com.