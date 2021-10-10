Search
Newman’s Day Ends Early in ROVAL Crash

CONCORD, N.C. (Oct. 10, 2021) – Ryan Newman’s afternoon at the ROVAL at Charlotte Motor Speedway came to an early end after his Castrol Ford Mustang sustained heavy damage after contact with the wall 20 laps in. He would finish 39th.

Newman rolled off the grid 24th in the 400-mile event – just the fourth of its kind in Charlotte. He was 17th at the time of the competition caution just 10 laps in as he and the No. 6 team worked to fine-tune the handling.

But, just a few laps later he went for a solo spin on lap 17 and was making his way back, but made heavy contact with the wall at lap 21, ultimately causing damage too severe to continue. He would take the Castrol Ford back to the garage where his day would end.

The No. 6 team is back in action next week at Texas Motor Speedway, where Sunday’s race is set for 2 p.m. ET on NBC. It can also be heard on PRN and SiriusXM Channel 90.



