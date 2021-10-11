4 Things to Consider When Choosing Linear Actuators for Home Automation

Home automation came into our lives and drastically changed the way we used to do a lot of common things. Linear actuators make this smart trend possible in different aspects. This both plain and effective mechanism has been extensively used in many industries helping to automate the production and let people obtain more results quicker.

Returning to the topic of home automation, we understand that certain types of actuators have been incorporated into furniture units, doors, windsor, cabinets, desks, and other common home objects to give people an opportunity to enjoy easy control without effort even if the homeowner is not at home. While you can find many diverse types of actuators, small actuators are the most demanded for domestic purposes. For example, 12 linear actuators are specially designed for homes as they do not disturb due to their silent operation and are compatible with regard to their small size.

What should you know about linear actuators before choosing the one for home automation?

Why is it necessary to be aware of these technical specifications if you can simply visit any related shop and buy a small actuator? The point is that a great number of homeowners prefer to perform DIY home automation projects without any assistance. They are interested in the quality of the result and try to do everything on their own, learning all the nuances in the process.

Such models as a 12v linear actuator are popular enough so if you need additional parts for it, you will find them available everywhere. Contemporary options for home installation are even better supplied offering the homeowners to manage the system remotely. Moreover, if you have forgotten to do something, you will be informed about it. You can just set the alarm if you need.

The manufacturing of different actuator types continues to grow to meet even the most elaborate requirements of the customers. Below is the list of important features everyone should be aware of when dealing with actuators for home purposes.

Height of stroke

This information will help us to figure out how far the actuator can travel in the same direction. It is critical to know the height of the stroke to be confident when selecting between ball-and-screw unit and a tape drive. The common length of a ball screw is 1000 mm or you can find even fewer dimensions. If you need larger sizes they are also possible to find today.

Speed

It is one more essential factor for eligible choosing. Many customers are interested in high-speed actuators as they are robust and time-proof. Besides, they usually run in the quietest way possible due to their special structure inside. To apply an actuator with the high speed you do not need high voltage and beyond that, you will not have any troubles with its integration into the working control set.

You will ask, “how should I know the one is determined as a high-speed actuator?” There are not any standards that say it belongs to this very type. The following grouping would be influenced in the main by these factors:

Speed of in and out drive;

The kind of actuator;

The driving device;

Gearing;

Load force.

The level of accuracy

This factor generally includes several more important aspects:

Understanding where exactly the carriage is found inside while moving;

The actual distance between the actuator and finish point after reaching;

Estimation of how closely the actuator reaches the same point each time.

The last factor is often taken into account above all to determine the accuracy in the most precise manner.

Mounting

To select the appropriate actuator for home automation, you should know exactly the direction your actuator will be mounted. Two widespread types of screwdrivers are eligible for aclinic and inclined mounting positioning, but installations that can be only vertically oriented need additional estimation.

Author:

Hayley Mann is a technology enthusiast specializing in automation methods of ergonomics devices. Her engineering background helps her to create interesting articles on technical topics, making them understandable for all readers.