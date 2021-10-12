Chris Buescher – Texas II Advance

Team: No. 17 Fastenal Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Scott Graves

Twitter: @17RoushTeam, @RoushFenway and @Chris_Buescher

Race Format: 501 miles, 334 laps, Stages: 105-105-124

Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 – Sunday, Oct. 17 at 2 p.m. ET on NBC, PRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

Buescher at Texas Motor Speedway

Buescher returns to his home state of Texas for his 12th Cup start at the 1.5-mile track. He has a best finish of 15th which came in the 2018 spring race.

Prior to a 34th-place finish in this race a year ago, Buescher had two-straight runs of 19th.

He also made five Xfinity starts for Jack Roush, finishing ninth in 2015 in the No. 60.

Scott Graves at Texas Motor Speedway

Graves will call his 10th Cup race from Texas this weekend, where in nine starts he has an average finish of 19.6 with three different drivers.

His best finish came in his first race there with Newman as they ran 11th in the 2019 spring event. He followed that with finishes of 15th, 13th and 19th.

Graves also has two top-10s and one top five in the NXS at Texas, finishing fifth with Suarez in 2016 and ninth with Buescher in 2015.

QUOTE WORTHY

Buescher on racing at Texas:

“It’s always good to get back home, and I’m excited to see some family and friends this weekend while we’re out there. We’re coming off a really good day a week ago and feel good about where we’re at, so our hope is to ride that wave into this weekend and see where we shake out in the Fastenal Ford.”

Last Time Out

Buescher recorded his best finish of the season a week ago at the ROVAL, finishing third after running much of the race inside the top-10, and a majority of the closing laps inside the top five.

On the Car

Fastenal returns to the fold at Roush Fenway for its 11th season in 2021. They spent three years on the No. 99 before jumping to the No. 17 Cup Series entry, and were the primary partner on the No. 60 Xfinity team that captured the owner’s championship in 2011.

Fastenal will feature top suppliers MSA, Portacool, Superior Glove, Master Lock and Norton on Buescher’s Mustang as he competes this weekend. For more information on these suppliers, visit Fastenal.com, and stay up-do-date on social @FastenalRacing, @Fastenal.

Roush Fenway will also run some variation of pink on its Ford Mustangs throughout the month of October in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. This weekend, the No. 17 both on the door panels and the roof will be bright pink. Buescher is also participating in the pink window net initiative through the Kurt Busch Foundation, which also supports awareness throughout the month.

About Fastenal

Fastenal [Nasdaq: FAST] is North America’s largest fastener distributor and a ‘one-stop’ source for hundreds of thousands of OEM, MRO and Construction products. With more than 2,600 stores worldwide, the company supports B2B customers with tailored local inventory and dedicated personnel, who visit regularly, quickly respond to emergency needs, and provide efficient inventory management solutions. Fastenal’s service-oriented business network includes the world’s largest industrial vending program, 14 regional distribution centers, 8 custom manufacturing facilities, thousands of delivery vehicles, and industry-leading sourcing, quality and engineering resources.