McDowell Feels Optimism Heading into Texas with Love’s Travel Stops

Trio of Best Finishes in Past Three Years Boost Confidence

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (October 12, 2021) – Michael McDowell has a reason to be optimistic as he heads into the Texas Motor Speedway this Sunday. Over the past three seasons, McDowell has a finish of 14th as well as two 15th-place finishes at the mile-and-a-half track. Over his 22 starts at Texas, McDowell’s best results have occurred since joining Front Row Motorsports (FRM) in 2018 as the driver of the No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops Ford Mustang.

“I’m not racing any different, but since moving to FRM we have had good cars at Texas,” explained McDowell. “Drew (Blickensderfer) and the team have setup great cars for me and our No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops Ford Mustang always seems to show good speed when we get to Texas. Even this year, we had a good car at the All-Star race and I’m very optimistic that we’ll have another great run on Sunday.”

With 4 races remaining in the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season, McDowell is fighting to break into the Top-15 in the final point standings as he currently sits 30 points out.

“It’s going to he hard, but it’s possible,” said McDowell. “We probably need some help from the guys ahead of us and we need to have solid race days going forward. At Charlotte, we felt like we had a Top-10 car, but sustained some left front damage, which set us back to which we were able to recover for a 16th-place finish. We just need to execute and get the results that we can control. If we do that, I think we’ll have a fighting chance to be a Top-15 team at the end of the season.”

This Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at the Texas Motor Speedway will be televised live on NBC at 2 p.m. ET.

ABOUT LOVE’S TRAVEL STOPS

Love’s Travel Stops is the nation’s leading travel stop network with more than 560 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 33,000 people. Love’s provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more. Love’s has over 415 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love’s Truck Care. Love’s and Speedco combined is the largest oil change, preventive maintenance and total truck care nationwide network with over 1,500 maintenance bays and 1,200 emergency roadside vehicles. Love’s is committed to providing customers with “Clean Places, Friendly Faces” at every stop. To learn more, visit loves.com or follow the company on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or Twitter.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Camping World Truck Series and the 2021 Daytona 500 champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team– from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.