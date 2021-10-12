Ryan Newman – Texas II Advance

Team: No. 6 Violet Defense Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Luke Lambert

Twitter: @Roush6Team, @RoushFenway and @RyanJNewman

Race Format: 501 miles, 334 laps, Stages: 105-105-124

Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 – Sunday, Oct. 17 at 2 p.m. ET on NBC, PRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

Newman at Texas Motor Speedway

Newman makes his 36th Cup start at Texas on Sunday, where he has one win, three top fives and six top-10s for an average finish of 18.4 He has finished 11th, 15th, 13th and 19th in the last four events at TMS.

Newman went to victory lane in just his second Cup outing at the 1.5-mile track back in 2003, leading 77 laps after starting third. He also put together two-straight top five results in 2007-08, finishing fifth in the 2007 fall event, and fourth the following spring. His most recent top-10 came in the 2016 fall race finishing 10th.

Newman has two career Cup poles at Texas, both of which came in 2005 when he swept the pole that season. Overall, he has an average starting sot of 16.6 with his most recent top-10 start coming in 2017 (ninth).

Newman also started three races in the Xfinity Series at TMS, where he led the field to green in 2005 and recorded a best finish of 14th in 2001.

Luke Lambert at Texas Motor Speedway

Luke Lambert will be on the box for his 18th Cup race at Texas, where in 17 starts he has an average finish of 21.1 with one top 10.

Lambert led Newman to the 10th-place run in 2016, and most recently finished 34th with Buescher in the 2020 fall event.

Lambert also called two Xfinity races at TMS with Elliott Sadler in 2012, finishing 12th and 11th.

QUOTE WORTHY

Newman on racing at Texas:

“Texas is a fast race track, one that I’ve been fortunate enough to have some success at with a win many years ago, and some more consistent runs as of late. Proud to carry the Violet Defense colors with the No. 6 team this weekend, and look forward to putting together a solid performance Sunday.”

Last Time Out

Newman’s ROVAL race was cut short last weekend after he made contact with the wall 20 laps in, ending his day early in the Castrol Ford.

On the Car

Violet Defense, who made its NASCAR debut with Chris Buescher on the No. 17 machine a few weeks ago in Las Vegas, returns this weekend as the primary on the No. 6 team. They will continue to serve as a partner through the 2023 season as part of the multi-year partnership.

About Violet Defense

Violet Defense uses UV disinfection to protect everyday spaces from harmful pathogens by killing up to 99.9% of E. coli, Salmonella, MRSA, C. diff., Norovirus, C. auris, and coronavirus. Violet Defense’s technology is the only known Pulsed Xenon solution that can be installed into a room full-time, creating a continuous way to address disinfection needs of all types of settings. For more information, visit www.violetdefense.com or follow us on Facebook (@violetdefense) or LinkedIn (@violetdefensetechnology).