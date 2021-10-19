With millions of fans all over the world, it’s not too surprising that people love betting on NASCAR. In this article, we’re going to take a look at five of the most common bets for this sport and explain a bit about each one. Once you understand the various bets, you’ll be able to place your favorites and hope that you come out on top!

Outright Winner

An outright winner bet might be one of the most popular in the world of NASCAR and it’s the easiest to understand. Simply put, you’ll be placing a bet on the driver you think will win the entire race. You can place multiple bets on different drivers to try and increase your chances of winning. If the driver you bet on has a lower chance of winning and actually comes out on top, you’ll have a much bigger payout than you would if you bet and win on a driver that has higher odds. Since it’s so simple, it’s great for beginners and could lead to a decent payout. You should be able to find this bet regardless of which sport betting site you’re using.

Head-to-Head

With head-to-head betting, you’ll basically be placing your bet on one of two drivers that are already matched up by an online bookmaker. Different websites will have multiple sets of drivers and you’ll want to bet on which one will cross the finish line first. This is a great option for those that know a lot about different drivers, especially how well they’ve been doing. Since it’s relatively straightforward, it’s also a good option for those that are new to the betting world and don’t have a whole lot of knowledge of NASCAR.

Proposition Betting

If you aren’t really concerned with betting on the actual drivers, then a proposition bet might be your best bet. Instead of betting on who will win, you’ll be able to place bets on things like the number of cautions there will be or how many times the lead positions will change. Not only will different betting sites have different prop bets, but the bigger events will have a lot more options than the smaller ones.

Fastest Lap

Many people also like to bet on the fastest lap because it’s easy to understand and it’s a great option for pretty much everyone. Basically, you’ll place a bet on who you think will have the fastest lap. While you don’t need to have any knowledge of the drivers or vehicles, it can help increase your chances of winning. While you could win more by betting on an underdog that comes out on top, this type of bet can have great payouts regardless of who you bet on.

Podium Finisher

The final type of NASCAR bet that has a high amount of popularity is podium finisher betting. This one can be difficult to win, but you can get a large payout if everything falls correctly. With this bet, it doesn’t matter whether your driver comes in first, second, or third place because you’ll win as long as they come in one of those places. If your driver happens to finish in first, then you’ll have a fantastic payout, but you’ll win as long as they place in one of the top three positions.