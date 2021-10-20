Weekend schedule for Kansas

NASCAR travels to Kansas Speedway as the Cup Series and Xfinity Series compete in the second race of the Round of 8. Kyle Larson earned a spot in the Round of 4 last weekend with a win at Texas, leaving seven drivers to compete for the remaining three spots.

Currently, Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin, and Kyle Busch join Larson as the top four drivers above the cutline. Chase Elliott, Brad Keselowski, Martin Truex Jr., and Joey Logano are on the outside looking in with only two more chances to move into the top four and contend for the season championship.

The Xfinity Series will also compete in the second race of the Round of 8. With John Hunter Nemechek taking the win last week at Texas Motor Speedway, none of the drivers who are eligible for the championship have secured a place in the finale.

The Camping World Truck Series is off and will return on Oct. 30 at Martinsville Speedway.

The ARCA Menards Series will crown their champion at Kansas Saturday afternoon. Ty Gibbs can clinch the title when he takes the green flag if there are fewer than 28 cars starting the race. At this time there are only 25 entries.

All times are Eastern.

Saturday, October 23

3:00 p.m.: Xfinity Kansas Lottery 300 race

Stages 45/90/200 Laps = 300 Miles

NBC/MRN/TSN4/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

7 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series Reese’s 150

100 Laps, 150 Miles

MAVTV/TrackPass/MRN

Sunday, October 24

3 p.m.: Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 race

Stages 80/160/267 LAPS = 400.5 Miles

NBC/MRN/TSN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Kansas Speedway Data

Season Race #: 34 of 36 (10-24-21)

Track Size: 1.5-miles

Banking/Turn 1 & 2: 17 to 20 degrees

Banking/Turn 3 & 4: 17 to 20 degrees

Banking/Frontstretch: 10 degrees

Banking/Backstretch: 5 degrees

Frontstretch Length: 2,685 feet

Backstretch Length: 2,207 feet

Race Length: 267 laps / 400.5 miles

Stage 1 & 2 Length: 80 laps (each)

Final Stage Length: 107 laps

Kansas Speedway Qualifying Data

Track qualifying record: Kevin Harvick, Chevrolet (197.773 mph, 27.304 secs.) on 10-03-14.

2020 pole winner: Metric Qualifying, Kevin Harvick started from the first position.

Three drivers have started all 31 NASCAR Cup Series races and lead the series in starts at Kansas Speedway – Kevin Harvick, Kurt Busch, and Ryan Newman.

Brad Keselowski (23 starts) leads all active drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series in an average starting position at Kansas of 9.826.

Kevin Harvick leads the NASCAR Cup Series in poles at Kansas Speedway with five poles (fall 2013, 2014 sweep, spring 2018, and spring 2019).

The youngest series Kansas pole winner: Ryan Blaney (May 13, 2017 – 23 years, 2 months, 43 days).

Four manufacturers have won poles at Kansas Speedway in the NASCAR Cup Series; led by Chevrolet with 11 poles; followed by Ford (nine), Toyota, and Dodge have four each.

Kansas Speedway Race Data

Track race record: Chase Elliott, Chevrolet (152.057 mph, 02:38:02) on 10-21-18.

2020 race winner: Joey Logano, Ford (138.329 mph, 02:53:43) on 10-18-20.

Five drivers are tied for the lead all-time in wins in the NASCAR Cup Series at Kansas Speedway with three victories each: Jeff Gordon (2001, 2002, 2014), Kevin Harvick (2013, 2016, 2018), Jimmie Johnson (2008, 2011, 2015), Denny Hamlin (2012, 2019, 2020) and Joey Logano (2014, 2015, 2020).

The youngest series Kansas winner: Chase Elliott (October 21, 2018 – 22 years, 10 months, 23 days).

A total of six of the 31 NASCAR Cup Series races at Kansas Speedway (19.3%) have been won from the pole or first starting position; the most proficient starting spot in the field.

The deepest in the field that a race winner has started at Kansas Speedway is 25th, by Brad Keselowski in the spring of 2011.

Hendrick Motorsports and Joe Gibbs Racing are tied for the lead in the NASCAR Cup Series in wins at Kansas Speedway with seven victories each.

Four manufacturers have won at Kansas Speedway in the NASCAR Cup Series; led by Chevrolet with 12 victories, Ford with nine, Toyota has eight and Dodge has two.

From OddsChecker:

Kyle Larson favored to make NASCAR history – Larson is given +240 odds, or an implied 29.4% chance to win the Hollywood Casino 400. The next best odds are given to Denny Hamlin at +550, or an implied 15.4% chance. So, Larson is the clear strong favorite to win this one.

HOLLYWOOD CASINO 400 WINNER ODDS