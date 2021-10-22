Whatever happened to the first NASCAR driver from India?

Back in 2010 and following in the tire treads of other notable Formula One drivers, famed as a motorsport icon in his home country, Narain Karthikeyan became the first-ever Indian to compete in NASCAR. On the tarmac, the new style of racing proved a challenging experience, whilst also creating plenty of interest in his journey throughout that season.

Debuting in the Kroger 250 at Martinsville Speedway on 27 March 2010, behind the wheel of a Chevrolet Silverado and competing in the #60 of Wyler Racing, Karthikeyan finished that race in a respectable 13th position. Considering that was also his first-ever drive on an American oval short track, his first effort on the NASCAR scene was even more praiseworthy, instantly grabbing the attention of national and international media.

NASCAR clearly viewed his arrival as a great PR opportunity, which aside from potentially raising its profile internationally and to a massive Indian audience, was also viewed as a way to shift racial and cultural perceptions. Karthikeyan competed in just 9 races and never finished higher than 11th, although his determination and personality did gain recognition, becoming the first foreign-born driver to win the Most Popular Driver Award.

Huge Indian motorsports fanbase

Due to the storied racing career of Karthikeyan and his relative success, the profile and popularity of motorsports has been boosted significantly to the Indian audience. While other sports like cricket and soccer are amongst the most popular, fandom for motorsports grew because the populace had a driver they could get behind, following his progress from one series to the next.

Now that TV coverage has increased for NASCAR around the world and beyond the United States, fans as far afield as India are keeping up to speed with the latest races. Even though Formula One remains the motorsport with the biggest following amongst Indian fans, an appetite for NASCAR has endured, whether it’s for the Cup Series or the Xfinity Series, plus the Camping World Truck Series in which Karthikeyan featured.

Life after NASCAR & return to F1

Although he had enjoyed the experience of driving NASCAR in the United States, it was always in single-seater and open wheel auto racing where Karthikeyan felt most comfortable. After making his return to European events in the Superleague Formula series in 2010, the Indian driver managed to land a seat with the HRT Formula One team during the 2011 season, which he maintained into the 2012 season.

Unfortunately for Karthikeyan, despite his experience of 19 races in 2005 followed by 29 races through 2011 and 2012, following the closure of the HRT Formula One team, the Indian racing icon found himself without any offers from other teams. By 2013 Karthikeyan was enjoying a successful spell in the 2013 Auto GP series, first with Zele Racing and subsequently with Supa Nova International, where he enjoyed 5 wins and finished 4th overall in the championship.

For the next five years between 2014 and 2018, Karthikeyan focused his attention on the Japanese Championship Super Formula series, driving for several different and unable to register any podium finishes during that time. Remaining in Japan, he then switched attention to the Super GT Series with Modulo Nakajima Racing, where better performances on the track followed, including victory at the DTM Dream Race.

Where is Karhikeyan now?

Now aged 44 and with a passion for motorsport still pumping through his veins, the first ever Indian Formula One and NASCAR driver continues to race competitively. Karthikeyan represented Racing Team India in the 2021 Asia Le Mans Series, behind the wheel of an Oreca 07 in the LMP2 Championship, part of a team of three drivers who ran to 6th position overall.