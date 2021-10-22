7 Tips for Setting up Furniture in Your New Home

Most people don’t spend much time when it comes to setting up furniture in a new home. When they arrange furniture, they don’t think about rearranging it. So, the first thing you need to do to move furniture from one location to another is to hire an NYC moving company. Then, after reaching your new home, you need to find how to set it up professionally to make your home look adorable. So, here we’ll share some tips to make your home look fresh.

How to Set Up Furniture in New Home – 7 Tips

You can keep your furniture anywhere you want, but setting it professionally will improve the look of your new home. So, follow these tips to make your home adorable.

Choose a Focal Point

Many people don’t understand the power of a focal point in the room. Sometimes you already have it in your home, for example, in the shape of a window or built-in fireplace mantel. But, most of the time, you’ll have to create it yourself. For example, you can make it by using Television and TV stands.

After deciding the focal point, stick to it and don’t change it. Then, arrange your furniture around that focal point as much as you can. Remember, keep things simple, and don’t do overstuffing.

Avoid Pushing Furniture Against the Walls

First of all, check your room dimensions because they can help you understand how much you can pull your furniture away from the walls. Even if you have a small space, the best practice is to give a few inches of space between the furniture and walls.

Some people feel that this space can make the room look bigger. If you have a large space, then arrange furniture in such a way as to maintain conversation areas in the middle of the room. Larger rooms allow you to leave several feet of space between the furniture and the walls.

Maintain Balance When Setting Up Furniture

Balance is the most important term when it comes to decorating a room. It becomes more crucial when you arrange furniture in your living room. First of all, consider the size and placement of the room. Avoid placing all small or large-sized pieces on one side of the room. By doing this, you make the room unsettling. Instead, maintain variety along with maintaining balance. For example, you can purchase a round coffee table for straight-lined seating.

Don’t Ignore Traffic Flow

When it comes to arranging furniture in the new home, the most important thing to consider is the traffic flow. When passing through the room, people shouldn’t be tripping over each other or furniture. For example, there should be a couple of inches or feet of distance between the sofa, coffee table, and chairs. In addition, the path should be clear, so that people don’t find it difficult to move from one part of the room to the other.

Use the Right Sized Rugs

You can use area rugs under the furniture but only use them when you can manage them. For example, if you want to expose some flooring, you can do it around the edges of the room. When you decide to use an area rug, ensure that it’s large enough so that all the furniture seating can rest on it. If the size of the mat is small, you can place the front legs of large pieces on it and leave the back legs on the floor. But, it’s not a best practice.

Tables Should be At Arm’s Length

Here we’re talking about both the side table and coffee table. The seat should be in a position where tables are easily accessible. Don’t set the layout that forces people to leave their seats to pick something from the table. The height of the side tables and the chair arms should be the same. If that’s not possible, you can go for a lower height. Use the same practice for the coffee table.

Use Lights

It doesn’t matter how well you have arranged the furniture in your home if you don’t use lights. The best practice is to use a mix of overhead lighting, table lamps, and floor lamps. You can place a floor lamp behind an accent chair or at the end of the sofa.

For table lamps, the best places are shelves, side tables, and mantels. To ensure the proper balance, ensure that lights are placed at different levels. Lighting in the right areas can enhance the beauty of your furniture and room.

Final Words

Setting up furniture in a new home is a daunting task. Likewise, filling an empty room with furniture is an overwhelming task. But after following the tips mentioned above, you can do complex tasks easily. More importantly, the professional arrangement will make you feel happy. Finally, it will improve the overall beauty of your home.