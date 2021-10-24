Toyota driver Fredric Aasbo wins second Formula DRIFT championship

IRWINDALE, Calif. (October 23, 2021) – Perennial championship contender Fredric Aasbo drifted his way to his second career Formula DRIFT (FD) championship on Saturday evening at California’s Irwindale Speedway aboard his Toyota GR Supra. It is Aasbo’s second Formula DRIFT championship after also earning the title in 2015.

Consistency has been Aasbo’s record for the 2021 FD season. He has scored six podium finishes in seven events, led by a victory at World Wide Technology Raceway just outside of St. Louis in August. Aasbo took the points lead with his second consecutive top-two finish at Long Beach in September and clinched the championship with a second-place finish at the season-ending event at Irwindale Speedway.

“Fredric has had a stellar season and we are thrilled to celebrate this championship with him and the whole Papadakis Racing team,” said Paul Doleshal, Group Manager, Motorsports and Assets, Toyota Motor North America (TMNA). “Fredric is an incredible ambassador for Toyota, and we are excited to celebrate him and one of the first titles for the Toyota GR Supra.”

Toyota has competed in FD since 2008 when Scion entered the series. This is the first driver’s championship for the Toyota nameplate. Previously, Aasbo drove a Scion tC to the title in 2015.

