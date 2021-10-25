Erik Jones Finishes in the 29th-place at the Kansas Speedway

Erik Jones and the No. 43 Petty’s Garage Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE team finished in the 29th-place in the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) Hollywood Casino 400 at the Kansas Speedway, located in Kansas City, on Sunday, October 24.

The lineup for the 267-lap event was determined by using NASCAR’s competition-based formula, which takes into account finishing positions from the previous race (weighted 25% owner and 25% driver, 12th-place, Texas), the ranking in team owner points (35%, 24th-place) and the fastest lap from the previous race (15%, Lap 17). Jones started at the Kansas Speedway from the 17th-place on Row 9.

At the end of Stage 1 on Lap 80, Jones was scored in the 18th-place. By the end of Stage 2 on Lap 160, he was in the 19th-place. The 25-year-old Byron, Michigan, native was scored as high as the 11th-place at the Kansas Speedway, for the second race of the Round of 8 in the Playoffs.

“It was a tough day for the No. 43 Petty’s Garage Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE team. We never quite had the balance where we wanted, and then cut a tire down that put us way behind towards the end of the race. Hopefully, we can rebound at the Martinsville (Va.) Speedway next weekend.”

-Erik Jones