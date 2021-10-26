Chris Buescher – Martinsville II Advance

Team: No. 17 Fifth Third Bank Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Scott Graves

Twitter: @17RoushTeam, @RoushFenway and @Chris_Buescher

Race Format: 263 miles, 500 laps, Stages: 130-130-240

Xfinity 500 – Sunday, Oct. 31 at 2 p.m. ET on NBC, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

Buescher at Martinsville Speedway

· Buescher makes his 13th Cup start at Martinsville on Sunday where he carries a 20.8 average finish. His best finish at ‘The Paperclip’ came in 2017 when he ran 11th in the spring race. But, he’s fresh off a 13th-place finish there this spring, and also finished 13th last spring.

· Of his overall five top-15s at the track, four have come in the last six races.

Scott Graves at Martinsville Speedway

· Graves will be on the box for his 11th Cup race from Martinsville, where he has an average finish of 20.3 with a best finish of 10th (Ryan Newman, 2019).

· Most recently, he and Newman ran 12th, 18th and 19th in races since the top-10.

QUOTE WORTHY

Buescher on racing at Martinsville:

“Martinsville is a challenging place, as it’s very tight all the way around, and even on pit road, and a place that you’ll find yourself pretty exhausted at after 500 laps. We’ve been decent there minus an unfortunate incident last fall, and we only have two left to finish this campaign strong, so we’re looking forward to doing just that come Sunday with Fifth Third back on board.”

Last Time Out

Buescher was one of only 15 cars to finish on the lead lap last weekend at Kansas and ultimately ran 12th in the Fastenal Ford.

On the Car

Fifth Third Bank makes its sixth and final appearance on board Buescher’s No. 17 Ford this season. The company is celebrating its 10th season as a partner with Roush Fenway in 2021 as the partnership began back in 2012 with Matt Kenseth.

Fifth Third will feature Colony Tire on the decklid of the No. 17 machine on Sunday as part of the Fueled by Fifth Third pass-through program.

· Colony started with a single location in 1976 and has grown to over 30 locations and more than 700 employees across VA, NC, and SC.

About Fifth Third Bank

