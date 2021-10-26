Mystery Designer to Debut Artisanship Aboard Spire Motorsports No. 77 Chevrolet in Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway

CONCORD, N.C. (October 26, 2021) – Spire+, in partnership with Spire Motorsports, announced today that it has entered into an agreement with a contemporary artist to design the team’s No. 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway.

The yet to be named artisan has been contracted by Spire+ and given full creative license to fashion a paint scheme to make a splash in the agency’s first Cup Series venture.

Spire+, a division of Spire Holdings, is a full-service marketing and advertising division dedicated to providing the automotive industry with innovative strategies, inspiring content development, impactful design and unwavering customer service.

Spire Holdings is the parent organization of Spire+, Spire Motorsports, Spire Sports + Entertainment (SS+E), Spire Hockey, and Track Enterprises.

“It’s very cool that our brand will be on a billboard going 120 mph and NASCAR is such a great place to showcase our agency,” explained Spire+ president John Marsh. “To be honest, we’ve been so busy after announcing our launch in September that we had to bring in a trusted freelancer to do our car design. It’s putting it lightly that we took a chance but I’m sure the designer will nail it.

“We’re going to release a three-part series on our Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn pages this week documenting the process and identifying the artist, so we’d love to have everyone visit those channels leading up to the race at Martinsville this weekend and learn more about what Spire+ is all about.”

Spire+ boasts a marquee lineup of strategists, marketers, promoters, advertising professionals and brand builders with impeccable industry credentials and a unique business acumen, guiding its clients from a position of experience and integrity.

“We’re thrilled to introduce Spire+ to the NASCAR Cup Series community,” said Spire Holdings co-owner Jeff Dickerson. “We’ve got an incredible group of brand builders who thrive on thinking outside the box. To that point, we’ve enlisted a talented new artist to design the car, so we’re waiting with bated breath to see how it turns out. I’ve seen this individual’s artwork firsthand and it’s always an inspired finished product. I have no doubt this particular paint scheme will make a big splash on the race track for both Spire+ and Spire Motorsports.”

The Xfinity 500 from Martinsville Speedway will be televised live on NBC Sunday, October 31 beginning at 2 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). The penultimate race on the 2021 NCS schedule will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

About Spire+ …

The Spire+ vision is seen through the lens of success and founded on an impeccable reputation in motorsports. With a storied history written by countless checkered flags and marketing victories, extending its current client roster within the automotive industry is a natural extension of Spire Holdings.

Spire+ creates and consistently adds value, while continually striving to advance its clients initiatives and market share. Each day, Spire+ endeavors to be best-in-class and take its clients and itself higher. For more information about Spire+ please log on to Spire-Plus.com or visit us on Instagram, twitter and LinkedIn.

About Spire Motorsports …

Spire Motorsports was established in 2018 and is co-owned by longtime NASCAR industry executives Jeff Dickerson and Thaddeus “T.J.” Puchyr. Spire Motorsports earned an upset victory for the ages in its first full season when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on July 7, 2019.