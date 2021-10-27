GEARWRENCH® Partners with Stewart-Haas Racing

Premier Hand Tool Brand Will Serve as Primary Partner for Kevin Harvick and No. 4 Team in Five NASCAR Cup Series Races;

GEARWRENCH Becomes Official Tool Partner of Stewart-Haas Racing and Secures Naming Rights to Main Assembly Area, the ‘GEARWRENCH Garage’

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (Oct. 27, 2021) – GEARWRENCH®, a premier hand tool brand from Apex Tool Group, has joined Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR), the championship-winning NASCAR team co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart and industrialist Gene Haas.

Headlining the partnership is a five-race primary sponsorship of NASCAR Cup Series driver Kevin Harvick and the No. 4 team of SHR that begins with the 2022 season. GEARWRENCH will be featured as an associate sponsor on the No. 4 Ford Mustang when not serving in a primary role.

Additionally, GEARWRENCH becomes the Official Tool Partner of SHR and gets naming rights to the main assembly area of SHR’s 140,000-square-foot headquarters, which will be known as the GEARWRENCH Garage.

“This partnership with Stewart-Haas Racing provides GEARWRENCH with a 360-degree activation plan that allows us to authentically highlight our tools and all that they’re capable of,” said Janet Bolin, Brand Manager, Sports Partnerships, GEARWRENCH. “Kevin Harvick has proven to be a top performer in the NASCAR Cup Series for more than two decades and SHR is a team built by racers, for racers. It’s a hands-on organization, and that’s why it’s a great fit for the premier hand tool brand.”

Since the launch of its original and patented five-degree ratcheting wrench in 1996, GEARWRENCH has continuously led the industry with breakthroughs in wrenches, ratchets, sockets and specialty tools. Today, the GEARWRENCH product range comprises a complete line of tools for automotive and industrial users while also offering tool storage, lighting and shop assist equipment.

“We’ve prided ourselves in putting the right people in the right positions at SHR, and the people who turn wrenches on our racecars are the best in the business,” said Stewart, who scored 16 of his 49 career NASCAR Cup Series wins as a driver/owner at SHR, along with his third and final championship in 2011. “We have high standards, and GEARWRENCH tools not only meet, but exceed those standards. This is a partner who is as dedicated to winning as we are.”

Harvick has won 58 NASCAR Cup Series races, placing him 10th on the series’ all-time win list. The 45-year-old from Bakersfield, California, won the championship in 2014, and the 2022 season will be his 22nd year competing at NASCAR’s highest level.

“I’m the guy driving the racecar, but NASCAR is definitely a team sport,” Harvick said. “Preparation is one of the most important elements of success. If you’re not prepared when you come to the track, you’ve already lost. Having the right tools for the job is a must, and having a partner in GEARWRENCH makes us a better race team.”

About GEARWRENCH®:

GEARWRENCH is a premier hand tool brand from Apex Tool Group. Since the original five-degree ratcheting wrench launch, the GEARWRENCH brand has led the industry with breakthroughs in pass-thru ratchets, sockets, screw/nut drivers, pliers and specialty tools. For more information, visit www.gearwrench.com.

About Apex Tool Group:

Apex Tool Group, LLC is one of the largest worldwide producers of industrial hand and power tools, tool storage, drill chucks, chain and electronic soldering products. Apex serves a multitude of global markets, including automotive, aerospace, electronics, energy, hardware, industrial and consumer retail. For more information, visit www.ApexToolGroup.com.

About Stewart-Haas Racing:

Stewart-Haas Racing is the title-winning NASCAR team co-owned by three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart and Gene Haas, founder of Haas Automation – the largest CNC machine tool builder in North America. The Kannapolis, North Carolina-based organization has won two NASCAR Cup Series titles, one NASCAR Xfinity Series championship and more than 90 NASCAR races, including such crown-jewel events as the Daytona 500, Brickyard 400 and Southern 500. For more information, please visit us online at StewartHaasRacing.com, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.