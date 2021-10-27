Toyota Racing – Weekly Preview – 10.27.21

This Week in Motorsports: October 25-31, 2021

· NCS/NXS/NCWTS: Martinsville Speedway – October 30-31

PLANO, Texas (October 27, 2021) – Three of NASCAR’s top three series battle this weekend at the track known as the paperclip – Martinsville Speedway – to decide the Championship 4 Playoff spots.

NASCAR National Series – NCS| NXS| NCWTS

Martin plans for another Martinsville win… Martin Truex Jr. has been stellar at the Virginia-short track recently. The 2017 Cup Series champion has won three of the last four NASCAR Cup Series races at the track – including a victory earlier this season. Truex Jr. comes into the final race in the Round of 8 just three points below the Playoff cutoff.

Hamlin wants to secure another Championship 4 berth… Denny Hamlin is looking to secure his third straight Championship 4 berth this weekend. Hamlin holds a 32-point advantage over fifth in the standings as the Virginia-native heads to a track where he has earned five career Cup Series victories (March 2008, October 2009, March 2010, October 2010, March 2015).

Busch ready for another Grandfather Clock… Kyle Busch currently holds the final Championship 4 spot by a single point heading into Martinsville. Busch has two wins at Martinsville in the Cup Series (April 2016, October 2017).

Hemric looks to clinch Championship 4 spot… Daniel Hemric leads Team Toyota heading into Martinsville as he sits fourth overall – the final position to advance to the Championship 4 in the Xfinity Series Playoff race. Hemric finished third at the first stop at Martinsville earlier this season. Hemric’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Brandon Jones and Harrison Burton both will need a victory to advance. Burton won at Martinsville Speedway last fall.

Gibbs top rookie… Ty Gibbs will clinch the Xfinity Series Rookie of the Year honors at Martinsville, simply by starting the race. The 19-year-old won both the national ARCA Menards Series Championship and the Xfinity Series race at Kansas Speedway last Saturday. Gibbs has four wins in his limited schedule along with nine top-fives and 10 top-10 finishes.

Garrett to run at his home track… Colin Garrett will make his first Xfinity start at Martinsville Speedway – his home track – this weekend. The Elmo, Virginia native is making his fifth start of the season in Sam Hunt Racing’s No. 26 Toyota Supra. He has three top-20 finishes in four starts this season.

Toyota looks to make Truck Series history… Toyota drivers could make Playoff history in the Truck Series as they look to sweep all the Championship 4 spots. Since the current Playoff system was brought to the Truck Series in 2016, no manufacturer has swept all four final positions. Currently, John Hunter Nemechek, Ben Rhodes and Matt Crafton hold the top three spots, with Stewart Friesen in fifth – just five points below the final Championship 4 berth.

Clinching another Truck Series manufacturer’s title… Toyota will clinch its 12th manufacturer’s title in the Truck Series this weekend. Toyota drivers have won 14 of the first 20 races this season. It is Toyota’s seventh manufacturer’s title in the last nine Truck Series seasons.

Heim returns… Toyota development driver Corey Heim will make his third career Truck Series start this weekend at Martinsville Speedway in the No. 51 Toyota Tundra for Kyle Busch Motorsports. Heim won six races in the ARCA Menards Series this season and finished every race inside the top-10 on his way to a runner-up result in the point standings.

