Weekend schedule for Martinsville

NASCAR heads to Martinsville Speedway this weekend for the final races of the regular season. At the conclusion of each race, the Championship 4 field will be set for each series. Kyle Larson is the only NASCAR Cup Series driver who has already clinched a position in the season finale at Phoenix Raceway.

None of the Xfinity Series or Camping World Truck Series drivers have secured a place in the 4-driver championship field.

Cup Series Playoffs Current Standings

Xfinity Series Playoffs Current Standings

Truck Series Playoffs Current Standings

Clinch Scenarios for each NASCAR Series

Saturday, Oct. 30

1 p.m.: Truck Series United Rentals 200 race

Stages 50/100/200 Laps = 105.2 Miles

Pole: John Hunter Nemechek

FS1/ SiriusXM NASCAR Radio/MRN

3:30 p.m.: NASCAR Track Pass – Watch Live

6 p.m.: Xfinity Series Dead on Tools 250 race

Stages 60/120/250 Laps = 131.5 Miles

Pole: Austin Cindric

NBCSN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio/MRN/TSN

8:30 p.m.: NASCAR Track Pass – Watch Live

Sunday, Oct. 31

2 p.m.: Cup Series Xfinity 500 race

Stages 130/260/500 Laps = 263 Miles

Pole: Kyle Larson

NBCSN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio/MRN/TSN

5:30 p.m.: NASCAR Track Pass – Watch Live

Martinsville Speedway Data :

Season Race #: 35 of 36 (10-31-21)

Track Size: 0.526-mile

Banking/Turn 1 & 2: 12 degrees

Banking/Turn 3 & 4: 12 degrees

Banking/Frontstretch: 0 degrees

Banking/Backstretch: 0 degrees

Frontstretch Length: 800 feet

Backstretch Length: 800 feet

Race Length: 500 laps / 263 miles

Stage 1 & 2 Length: 130 laps (each)

Final Stage Length: 240 laps

Martinsville Speedway Qualifying Data:

Track Qualifying Record: Joey Logano, Team Penske Ford (100.201 mph, 18.898 secs.) on March 28, 2014.

2020 Playoff Race Pole Winner: Metric Qualifying – Brad Keselowski started from the first position.

Kurt Busch leads the series in starts among active drivers at Martinsville Speedway with 42; followed by Kevin Harvick (40) and Ryan Newman (39).

Joey Logano leads all active drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series with an average starting position at Martinsville Speedway at 7.640 in 25 starts.

Joey Logano leads the series among active drivers with the most poles at Martinsville Speedway with five (2015 sweep, spring 2016, fall 2017, spring 2019).

A total of 11 different manufacturers have won at least one NASCAR Cup Series pole at Martinsville and Chevrolet leads the series in poles with 53; followed by Ford with 35 and Toyota with six.

Martinsville Speedway Race Data:

Track Race Record: Jeff Gordon, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet (82.223 mph, 3:11:55) on September 22, 2006.

2020 Playoff Race Winner: Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet (71.581 mph, 03:40:27) on November 1, 2020.

Denny Hamlin leads the NASCAR Cup Series in wins among active drivers at Martinsville Speedway with five victories (2008, 2009, 2010 sweep, 2015).

Martin Truex Jr. is the most recent driver to win consecutive races at Martinsville (2019 Playoff race / spring of 2020).

21 of the 141 NASCAR Cup Series races (14.89%) at Martinsville Speedway have been won from the pole or first starting position, making it the most proficient starting spot in the field at Martinsville Speedway in the NASCAR Cup Series, producing more wins than any other starting position.

The deepest in the field that a race winner has started is 36th, by Kurt Busch in the fall of 2002.

A total of 11 manufacturers have won in the NASCAR Cup Series at Martinsville Speedway; led by Chevrolet with 57 victories, followed by Ford (30), Plymouth (12), Dodge (10), Toyota (10), Oldsmobile (8), Pontiac (8), Buick (3), Chrysler (3), Hudson (2) and Mercury (2).

Hendrick Motorsports leads the NASCAR Cup Series in wins at Martinsville Speedway with 25 victories.

Martin Truex Jr. favored to end Kyle Larson’s winning streak

Truex Jr. is given +450 odds to win the Xfinity 500. That’s an implied 18.2% chance. He’s followed closely by Kyle Larson, who sits at +500 or an implied 16.7%. Oddsmakers see this as an exceedingly tight race, with 8 drives given +900 odds to better to win.

XFINITY 500 WINNER ODDS