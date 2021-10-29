RSS Racing reveals 2022 Xfinity Series plans

RSS Racing announced its competition plans for the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series highlighted with a sponsorship extension, new and familiar technical alliances and a possible expansion towards the future.

The team was first thrilled to announce that CMR Construction & Roofing will remain as a full-time sponsor of the No. 39 RSS Racing car for the upcoming season and for driver Ryan Sieg, who will remain as the team’s full-time competitor.

The partnership between Sieg, RSS Racing and CMR started in March 2019 at Texas Motor Speedway, with the company sponsoring the team in select events before becoming a full-time primary sponsor in 2020.

“This is a huge deal for our team to have CMR Construction & Roofing return as our full-time primary sponsor for a third straight season,” Ryan Sieg said. “This shows the commitment that CMR has to RSS Racing and NASCAR. I can’t thank them enough for their loyalty and believing in me and our race team.”

The 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season will mark Sieg’s ninth full-time season as a competitor. Since making his series debut at Phoenix Raceway in March 2013, the Tucker, Georgia, native has accumulated 14 top-five results, 39 top-10 results, 162 laps led, three Playoff appearances, an average-finishing result of 18.2 and a best points result of ninth in 2016. His best on-track result in the series is second, which occurred twice (Iowa Speedway in June 2017 and Talladega Superspeedway in October 2020).

Sieg is currently ranked in 14th place in the 2021 Xfinity Series standings, having recorded two top-five results and seven top-10 results through 31 of 33 scheduled events, including a fifth-place result in the series’ recent event at Kansas Speedway.

“We are excited to sponsor Ryan Sieg again for the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season,” Jason White, President of Motorsports of CMR Roofing & Construction, added. “I raced alongside Ryan in the past, and the Sieg Family are wonderful people, both on and off the track. Everyone at CMR is very excited for next season.”

To go along with the sponsorship announcement, RSS Racing will be continuing its partnership with Ford Performance, fielding Ford Mustangs on the track next season, and be supplied with Roush-Yates Engines. In addition, the team will be forming a technical alliance with Stewart-Haas Racing in 2022.

“This is a huge step for our team to return with Ford Performance and Roush-Yates Engines, along with the addition of a technical alliance with Stewart-Haas Racing,” Sieg added. “I’m very excited and looking forward to next season.”

Lastly, RSS Racing unveiled plans on fielding multiple cars for the 2022 NASCAR season alongside Sieg’s No. 39 Ford Mustang. Additional details regarding the expansion will be announced at a later date.

With plans on 2022 set, Sieg and RSS Racing look to conclude the 2021 Xfinity Series season on a high note, beginning at Martinsville Speedway for the penultimate event of the season. The event is scheduled to occur on Saturday, October 30, at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.