RCR Event Preview – Martinsville Speedway

Richard Childress Racing at Martinsville Speedway… In 179 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Martinsville Speedway, Richard Childress Racing has earned four pole awards and posted seven victories with drivers Dale Earnhardt (five times), Ricky Rudd (1983) and Kevin Harvick (2011). RCR Chevrolet teams have earned 30 top-five and 64 top-10 finishes at Martinsville dating back to the team’s first start there on April 10, 1972. Richard Childress, a former driver in NASCAR’s top division, contributed four of those top-10 finishes from 1976-1978.

In addition, the Welcome, N.C. organization has four NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at the half-mile paperclip. In 2006, Kevin Harvick scored the victory, followed by a runner-up finish from Clint Bowyer. Collectively, Harvick and Bowyer combined to lead 207 out of the 250 laps en route to a 1-2 finish for RCR.

﻿

Catch the Action… The NASCAR Xfinity Series’ Dead On Tools 250 at Martinsville Speedway will be televised live Saturday, October 30, beginning at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and will be broadcast live on the Motor Radio Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

The NASCAR Cup Series’ Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway will be televised live Sunday, October 31, beginning at 2 p.m. ET on NBC and will be broadcast live on the Motor Radio Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.



Austin Dillon and the No. 3 The Cowboy Channel Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at Martinsville Speedway… In 15 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Martinsville Speedway, Dillon earned his best finish of fourth in April 2016 at the half-mile short track after starting deep in the field from the 29th spot. He also has a fifth-place finish at the track (April 2017). He has made four appearances at the track in the NASCAR Truck Series, earning his best finish of third in October 2011.

About The Cowboy Channel… The Cowboy Channel is the official network of ProRodeo and the first 24-hour television network totally dedicated to western sports and the western lifestyle. Headquartered in the historic Fort Worth Stockyards, The Cowboy Channel features content focused on ProRodeo, bull riding, roping, reining, barrel racing, and other western sports genres, along with western fashion and music. The programming lineup also features a wide variety of “live” coverage from major western events showcasing the world’s toughest and most talented cowboys and cowgirls and is home of the National Finals Rodeo in December. The network enjoys distribution into 42 million homes on cable/satellite systems on Altice, Charter Spectrum, DISH, DIRECTV®, AT&T U-Verse, Cox, Comcast, Mediacom, Verizon FIOS TV, and many other rural cable systems. In addition, The Cowboy Channel can be streamed online via The Cowboy Channel Plus at cowboychannelplus.com, DIRECTV NOW, Roku, iOS, Android, Firestick, Apple TV, and Sling TV’s Heartland Extra package. For more information, please visit thecowboychannel.com.

This weekend, the No. 3 Chevrolet features promotion for The Cowboy Channel’s upcoming live coverage of the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) and Cowboy Channel Cowboy Christmas. For 10 straight days and nights this December 2-11, 2021, rodeo fans will once again transform Las Vegas into a country and western city as they take in the world’s best rodeo, packaged with the most exquisite gift shows, concerts, parties and horse shows, plus everything that Vegas is known for 365 days a year. And, new this year, the Cowboy Channel Cowboy Christmas will open on Wednesday, December 1 from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. for a special preview and tree lighting ceremony and then run December 2-11 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. daily.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTE:

How do you feel about short tracks like Martinsville Speedway?

“I really like Martinsville Speedway. It is one of those places where you go through so many emotions during the course the race. Someone might bump you and that give-and-take can get frustrating. It’s a short little paper clip, with hard-braking corners. We’ve had some solid runs there, and I think that we can go back and do it again. We’d love to have a good run at Martinsville Speedway.”

Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 Childress Vineyards Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at Martinsville Speedway… Reddick has three NASCAR Cup Series starts at Martinsville Speedway, with his best finish of eighth coming earlier this season at the paperclip-shaped oval. Reddick also has six NASCAR Truck Series starts at the track in which he collected two top-five and three top-10 finishes.

About Childress Vineyards… Childress Vineyards is a premier winery located at the southern gateway of the Yadkin Valley in Lexington, North Carolina. Owned by Richard Childress, NASCAR team owner and Hall of Fame member, Childress Vineyards produces award-winning wines with the expertise of Winemaker Mark Frizsolowski. Open daily for tours, tastings, and lunch in the Bistro. Information about Childress Vineyards can be found on Facebook at facebook.com/childresswines/, on Twitter at @ChildressWines and on Instagram at Instagram.com/childresswines.

TYLER REDDICK QUOTE:

What are your thoughts heading into 500 laps at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday?

“It’s really unfortunate that we had a bad finish at Kansas for a number of reasons, but the biggest being pit selection for Martinsville. Pit road there is pure chaos and it’s so easy to be boxed in which will cost you significant track position. The guys that we are racing against to get the win are all playoff guys, who will have the eight best pit stalls. Our Childress Vineyards team has our work cut out for us, but you never know what may happen – with some one in front of or behind you on pit road having issues. We tried something a little different braking wise at Martinsville in the spring before we found the package that we have learned to love at road courses and short tracks, so I know we will be better there. Our team has also made gains since the first race earlier this season, so I’m looking forward to seeing what we bring to the table on Sunday.”

Myatt Snider and the No. 2 TaxSlayer Chevrolet Camaro at Martinsville Speedway… Snider has two career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Martinsville Speedway, both behind the wheel of a Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet. The Charlotte, N.C. native has also competed in three NASCAR Truck Series race at the paperclip half-mile, earning a third-place result in the 2018 fall race and a pair of sixth-place efforts in the 2018 and 2019 spring races respectively.

About TaxSlayer… TaxSlayer makes online tax filing accessible for millions of Americans, with an easy-to-use platform and unlimited support at a fraction of the cost of the competition. Trusted for over 50 years, the Augusta-based tech company successfully completed more than 10 million federal and state e-filed tax returns in 2020 and processed $15 billion in refunds. TaxSlayer achieved a 4.5/5 TrustScore on consumer review site Trustpilot, with 87% of its customers rating the tax filing platform Great or Excellent. For more information, visit www.TaxSlayer.com.

MYATT SNIDER QUOTE:

Martinsville Speedway is one of your favorite tracks. What are you looking for on Saturday?

“Hopefully, there is no rain in the forecast and the race can stay at night. Earlier this year, our TaxSlayer Camaro showed a ton of speed in the race at night, but once the rain came and we were postponed to the next day, our car wasn’t the same in the sunshine. Our team has learned a lot of lessons since that race, so I’m looking forward to getting on track. Our No. 2 Chevrolet will be well prepared heading into the race and that should set us up in a solid position right from the green flag. I personally have been chasing after the clock since 2013 and hopefully this is the year that I can pull it off. It would mean a lot to win at Martinsville.”