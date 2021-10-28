McDowell Heads to Martinsville with Optimism as FRM Short Track Program has Improved

Love’s Travel Stops & Luber-finer Join as Primary and Associate Partners

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (October 28, 2021) – Michael McDowell and his No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops / Luber-finer Ford Mustang are headed to the Martinsville Speedway this Sunday as the NASCAR Cup Series enters its second to last race weekend of the 2021 season.

McDowell rolls into the race weekend feeling optimistic as the No. 34 team has continued to make positive improvements to their short track program since McDowell’s move to Front Row Motorsports (FRM) in 2018.

Martinsville specifically, is a race track that McDowell has proven to be very competitive at over the last few years. Unfortunately, the finishes have not always been there to show for it as the No. 34 Ford Mustang has been involved in on-track incidences in three of the last five races at Martinsville.

“Martinsville has been a pretty good race track for us,” said McDowell. “Unfortunately, we’ve had a little bit of bad luck the last few times that we’ve been there, but we’ve shown a lot of speed and I’m really excited to be back racing on a short track this Sunday.”

With a career-best finish of 14th at the Martinsville Speedway, McDowell hopes to improve on his stats and looks to give his No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops / Luber-finer Ford Mustang a Top-10 run this weekend.

“Everybody at Front Row Motorsports has worked their tails off this season to build us the most competitive race cars that we’ve ever had,” McDowell explained. “Likewise, a big part of our success is thanks to great partners like Love’s Travel Stops as their partnership has helped to provide us with the tools that we need to become more successful – so, I’d love nothing more than to deliver another Top-10 run for everyone this weekend.”

Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at the Martinsville Speedway will air live at 2 p.m. ET on NBC.

ABOUT LOVE’S TRAVEL STOPS

Love’s Travel Stops is the nation’s leading travel stop network with more than 560 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 33,000 people. Love’s provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more. Love’s has over 415 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love’s Truck Care. Love’s and Speedco combined is the largest oil change, preventive maintenance and total truck care nationwide network with over 1,500 maintenance bays and 1,200 emergency roadside vehicles. Love’s is committed to providing customers with “Clean Places, Friendly Faces” at every stop. To learn more, visit loves.com or follow the company on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or Twitter.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Camping World Truck Series and the 2021 Daytona 500 champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team– from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.