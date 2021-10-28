CHEVY NCS AT MARTINSVILLE: Team Chevy Advance

TEAM CHEVY ADVANCE

XFINITY 500

MARTINSVILLE SPEEDWAY

MARTINSVILLE, VIRGINIA

OCTOBER 31, 2021

RACE #35 – MARTINSVILLE SPEEDWAY

Chevrolet drivers Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott sit 1-2 in NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) Playoffs points heading into the crucial Xfinity 500 on Sunday, October 31, at Martinsville Speedway. The penultimate race of the 2021 season on the .526-mile paperclip will determine the four drivers who will compete for the championship title at Phoenix Raceway. Larson, driving the No. 5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE, will start on the pole for the 12th time this season. Reigning NCS Champion, Elliott, will join him on the front row in the No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Camaro ZL1 1LE to help lead the field to the green in the 500-lap Playoff elimination race.

Larson is two-for-two in the Round of 8 after driving his Camaro ZL1 1LE to victory lane at Texas Motor Speedway and Kansas Speedway, clinching his spot in the Championship 4. Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott enters into the Round of 8 elimination race second in the standings and 34 points above the cutline. A victory in the 263-mile race, in addition to multiple finishing order scenarios, will send Elliott to his second consecutive Championship 4 to battle for a back-to-back title.

At Kansas Speedway, Larson became the third driver to win three consecutive races in the NASCAR Cup Series competition. Larson, who leads all drivers with nine wins this season, also won three points-paying races in a row between May 30 and June 20. This feat was last accomplished in 1987 by seven-time champion Dale Earnhardt.

Chevrolet leads all manufacturers with 57 victories at Martinsville Speedway, including 25 by Hendrick Motorsports – Jeff Gordon and Jimmie Johnson each with nine; Darrell Waltrip with four; and Geoff Bodine, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Chase Elliott each with one. Six of Johnson’s wins at the racetrack came in the Playoffs.

Team Chevy has recorded manufacturer highs of 17 victories, 147 top-10 finishes, 4,045 laps led and 31 stage wins through 34 races in NASCAR’s premier series. The Bowtie Brand has already surpassed its totals for wins (9), top-10 finishes (120), laps led (2,399) and stage wins (21) from the 36-race 2020 season.

Here is a capsule look at Team Chevy in the title hunt:

Kyle Larson, No. 5 HendrickCars.com Camaro ZL1 1LE – 1st in Playoff Standings (Locked into Championship 4 by Win)

Victories: 9 (field-high)

Top-Fives: 19; Top-10’s: 25; Poles: 1; Laps Led: 2,397

Average Finish: 9.2

Stage Wins: 17

At Martinsville (13 career NCS starts): Top-Fives: 2; Top-10’s: 3; Average Finish: 21.077

Of Note: Larson has swept the NCS Playoffs Round of 8 thus far, scoring victories at Texas Motor Speedway and Kansas Speedway to lock-in his spot in the Championship 4 for the first time in his career. In the April 2021 race at Martinsville, Larson finished fifth.

Chase Elliott, No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts ZL1 1LE – 2nd IN STANDINGS (+34 points above cutline)

Victories: 2

Top-Fives: 14; Top-10’s: 20; Laps Led: 569; Average Finish: 11.4

Stage Wins: 4

At Martinsville (12 career NCS starts): Wins: 1; Top-Fives: 5; Top-10’s: 7; Average Finish: 13.5

Of Note: Elliott enters the elimination race 34 points above the cutline after a 52-point day and a runner-up finish to Larson at Kansas Speedway. Elliott won the November 2020 race at Martinsville; and in 12 career starts at the track, has seven top-10 finishes. The 2021 NCS season marks Elliott’s sixth consecutive year of being part of the Playoff field.

FOUR CHEVROLET DRIVERS HEAD INTO NXS ELIMINATION RACE

Four drivers of the Chevrolet Camaro SS head into the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) Dead On Tools 250 on Saturday, October 30, at Martinsville Speedway aiming to advance to the Championship 4. Regular-Season Champion AJ Allmendinger, driving the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Camaro SS, is tied for first in points after claiming a third-place finish at Kansas Speedway last week. Justin Allgaier is third in the standings, nine points above the cutline, while Justin Haley is fifth and Noah Gragson is sixth. Team Chevy finished 1-2 in the April race at the track, with Josh Berry leading Gragson across the line. Chevrolet, with 15 wins, continues to lead the Manufacturer Standings.

THREE TEAM CHEVY DRIVERS SEEK TO REACH CHAMPIONSHIP 4

Team Chevy driver and reigning NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) champion Sheldon Creed, driver of the No. 2 GMS Racing Silverado, is in fourth-place in the Driver Standings heading into the United Rentals 200 on Saturday, October 30, at Martinsville Speedway. Carson Hocevar is seventh and Zane Smith is eighth in the standings leading into the 200-lap Round of 8 elimination race for the Series.

CHEVROLET CONTINUES ‘MAKING STRIDES AGAINST BREAST CANCER’ AT MARTINSVILLE

For Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Chevrolet again supports the American Cancer Society by contributing to the cause $350 for every lap run under caution, with a maximum of $50,000, during three NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) races in October, including this weekend’s NCS race at Martinsville Speedway. To also help raise awareness, a specially-themed pink “Making Strides Against Breast Cancer” Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 will serve as the pace car for the 500-lap/263-mile NCS race at Martinsville Speedway as the third and final race of this year’s campaign.

ON THE WAY TO THE GREEN

With no practice or qualifying for the 500-lap race, the starting lineup is determined by NASCAR’s metrics system that was introduced to the series last year and incorporates results from both individual races and season-long results.

Team Chevy’s Top-20 starters:

1st Kyle Larson, No. 5 HendrickCars.com Camaro ZL1 1LE

2nd Chase Elliott, No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Camaro ZL1 1LE

10th Kurt Busch, No. 1 Monster Energy Camaro ZL1 1LE

11th William Byron, No. 24 Liberty University Camaro ZL1 1LE

13th Alex Bowman, No. 48 Ally Camaro ZL1 1LE

14th Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Camaro ZL1 1LE

16th Ross Chastain, No. 42 Clover Camaro ZL1 1LE

18th Tyler Reddick, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Camaro ZL1 1LE

20th Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Good Sam Camaro ZL1 1LE

BOWTIE BULLETS

· Chevrolet leads all manufacturers with 17 wins, 147 top-10 finishes and 4,045 laps led of 8,387 total this season.

· In addition to its 57 wins, Chevrolet has amassed 267 top-five and 507 top-10 finishes in the 145 races at Martinsville Speedway.

· Kyle Larson paces all drivers with 2,397 laps led, which eclipsed Jeff Gordon’s 2001 record for a 36-race NCS season (2,320) set in 2001.

· Chase Elliott was runner-up to Kyle Larson at Kansas Speedway, giving Hendrick Motorsports its seventh 1-2 finish of the season.

· Hendrick Motorsports leads the Owner Standings.

· Kurt Busch has the most starts (42) and logged the most laps (20,381) at Martinsville Speedway of active drivers.

· Career Chevrolet driver Jeff Gordon leads all drivers with 38 top-10 finishes in 47 races at Martinsville Speedway.

· Five Team Chevy drivers have combined for 31 stage wins: Chase Elliott (Daytona RC, Michigan, Daytona2, Charlotte2); William Byron (Homestead, Pocono2, Road America, Kansas2); Tyler Reddick (Road America, Indianapolis road course x2); Kurt Busch (Nashville Superspeedway, Pocono1, Atlanta2); Kyle Larson (Las Vegas, Atlanta x2, Kansas, Dover x2, Charlotte x3, Sonoma x2, Nashville, Darlington2, Bristol2, Las Vegas2, Texas2, Kansas2).

TUNE IN

NBC will telecast the 500-lap NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 at 2 p.m. ET Sunday, Oct. 31. Live coverage is also on MRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. NBCSN will telecast the 250-lap NASCAR Xfinity Series Dead On Tools 250 at 6 p.m. ET Saturday, Oct. 30. FS1 will telecast the 200-lap NASCAR Camping World Truck Series United Rentals 200 at Live coverage is also on MRN. 1 p.m. ET Saturday, Oct. 30. Live coverage of both races is also on MRN.

QUOTABLE QUOTES

KYLE LARSON, NO. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM CAMARO ZL1 1LE – 1st IN STANDINGS

LARSON ON APRIL RACE AT MARTINSVILLE:

“Martinsville has been a really tough track for me in the past. Earlier this year, we were really good there in Hendrick (Motorsports) equipment and I was able to run top five. That run helped my confidence a lot. I think if we can go there and have another good run and, heck, if we can get a win there, yes – I’ll be feeling great going to Phoenix.”

CLIFF DANIELS, CREW CHIEF, NO. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM CAMARO ZL1 1LE

DANIELS ON SOMETHING TO PROVE AT MARTINSVILLE:

“We definitely want to have a good run this weekend in Martinsville. We have had that one circled for a while because we, as a team, feel like we have something to prove. Hopefully, we can do that. Martinsville is an amazing track for the (No.) 9 team. So, I would imagine they’re going to be the favorite to win Martinsville, and hopefully both teams can go into Phoenix with some good momentum.”

CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS CAMARO ZL1 1LE – 2nd IN STANDINGS

“I don’t know if it allows you to do much of anything now. After what we saw in Kansas, I am not really sure that any amount of points is safe. I really think anyone in this round can win this weekend. So, we are really going to have to be on it, but I’m looking forward to the opportunity and excited for the challenge.”

WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 LIBERTY UNIVERSITY CAMARO ZL1 1LE – 11th IN STANDINGS

BYRON ON THE CHALLENGES OF RACING AT MARTINSVILLE:

“I look forward to going to Martinsville this weekend. Ever since the second half of the 2019 season, I’ve looked forward to racing there even more. I feel like I’ve really found a good balance when going there now. It’s a fun track but it is always a challenge to race at, no matter how many times you have. You want to make the best lap times every lap because it’s so easy to get behind early and even harder to make up lost time. At the same time, you have to manage your brakes so they last the whole race. 500 laps around Martinsville are always tough. It’s about surviving and being there at the end.”

RUDY FUGLE, CREW CHIEF, NO. 24 LIBERTY UNIVERSITY CAMARO ZL1 1LE

FUGLE ON KEEPING MOMENTUM THROUGH THE END OF THE SEASON:

“We may not be in the playoffs anymore but I think the (No.) 24 team is still making a statement each and every week. That’s what we want to accomplish. We aren’t letting off the gas or waiting around for next season to start. Preparation for next season has already begun and we don’t want to lose the momentum that we have worked so hard to gain. I think this weekend at Martinsville will be another weekend where we can show how much we have elevated this team throughout the season. When we went there in the spring we had a good, solid race overall. This time, we’re looking to improve on that. William has really hit his stride at Martinsville the last couple years, and we have such great notes already from our teammates. This is a long, grueling race but as long as we take care of our car, we will have a shot at a win in the end. I’m confident in that.”

ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 48 ALLY CAMARO ZL1 1LE – 14th IN STANDINGS

“I’m looking forward to Martinsville. We were actually really strong there in the spring (but) didn’t get to show it. We had a loose wheel and had to pit under green and then they all crashed on the next restart – we got run over like we did in Texas. I think we had a car capable of winning. We went to Richmond the week after that and won. I think our short track stuff is pretty solid right now, and I’m looking forward to getting there.”

AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 RICHARD CHILDRESS RACING CAMARO ZL1 1LE – 17th IN STANDINGS

HOW DO YOU FEEL ABOUT SHORT TRACKS LIKE MARTINSVILLE SPEEDWAY?

“I really like Martinsville Speedway. It is one of those places where you go through so many emotions during the course the race. Someone might bump you and that give-and-take can get frustrating. It’s a short little paper clip, with hard-braking corners. We’ve had some solid runs there, and I think that we can go back and do it again. We’d love to have a good run at Martinsville Speedway.”

DANIEL SUAREZ, NO. 99 GOOD SAM CAMARO ZL1 1LE – 24th IN STANDINGS

WHAT MAKES MARTINSVILLE SPECIAL?

“I love going to Martinsville. It’s just a different atmosphere and they have things so unique to them – the trophy, the style of track, etc. It’s one of those tracks that you have to go slow in order to make yourself fast. You have to back up the corner and go slow going into it, then you really get your speed coming off of it to pass people. There’s a lot of beating and banging between all of us on the track and it’s something really fun to watch for the fans.”

TELL US ABOUT THE HELMET?

“It’s Halloween this weekend and I’m also celebrating the Dia de los Muertos holiday, which is very special to my Mexican culture. The helmet has been popular the last few years so it’s a good weekend to bring it back.”

WHAT WAS FILIMING WITH JAY LENO LIKE?

“It was so much fun to fly out to California and film with him. He was really great and he loves cars. There aren’t many people who know more about cars than Jay.”

ERIK JONES, NO. 43 GOODY’S COOL ORANGE CAMARO ZL1 1LE – 25th IN STANDINGS

AS A DRIVER, WHAT IS YOUR APPROACH TO RACING AT MARTINSVILLE?

“Martinsville (Speedway) has been a tough track for me. I don’t deny that has been a tough track. I think the approach to Martinsville is honestly, you think you need to go there and be really aggressive and really drive the car hard. But it’s kind of the total opposite. You really have to slow everything down and back everything up. It’s almost like a road course a little bit, even though it’s an oval, the way you kind of approach and drive it.”

“I feel like the last few times we’ve been there, I’ve started to figure some stuff out and improve there as a driver. But Martinsville is just a tough track. It’s one groove on the bottom. It’s tough to setup the passes. You need your car to do a lot of different things to be good there, but it’s a tough place. You feel like you have to be aggressive, but really slowing everything down is a lot of times the key.”

COREY LAJOIE, NO. 7 ARK.io CAMARO ZL1 1LE – 29th IN STANDINGS

“Can’t wait to get to Martinsville this Sunday with our Ark.io Chevy Camaro. That place has turned into my favorite one on the schedule because I’ve ran so well there the last several times. The spring race was arguably our strongest run of the season, which unfortunately ended with an incident on pit lane. I love the afternoon race time because everyone struggles to find grip, and you’re working all day long. It’s a grueling 500 laps, so I hope our Camaro runs as fast as Ark’s transactions.”

Chevrolet NASCAR Cup Series Statistics

Manufacturers Championships:

Total (1949-2020): 39

First title for Chevrolet: 1958

Highest number of consecutive titles: 13 (2003-15)

Years Won: 1958, 1959, 1960, 1961, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979, 1980, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1995, 1996, 1998, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015

Drivers Championships:

Total (1949-2020): 32

First Chevrolet champion: Buck Baker (1957)

Highest number of consecutive titles: 7 (2005-11)

Most Recent: Chase Elliott (2020)

Years Won: 1957, 1960, 1961, 1973, 1976, 1977, 1979, 1980, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2001, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2020

Event Victories:

Record for total race wins in single season: 26 (2007)

2021 STATISTICS:

Wins: 17

Poles: 5

Laps Led: 4,045

Top-five finishes: 69

Top-10 finishes: 147

Stage wins: 31 – Chase Elliott (Daytona RC, Michigan, Daytona, Charlotte RC), William Byron (Homestead, Pocono 2, Road America, Kansas 1), Kyle Larson (Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Atlanta x2, Kansas, Dover x2, Charlotte x3, Sonoma x2, Nashville, Darlington, Bristol, Texas 2 Kansas 2,), Kurt Busch (Nashville, Pocono 1, Atlanta 2, Las Vegas 2), Tyler Reddick (Road America, Indy RC x2)

CHEVROLET IN NASCAR CUMULATIVE STATISTICS:

Total Chevrolet race wins: 812 (1949 to date)

Poles won to date: 722

Laps led to date: 240,750

Top-five finishes to date: 4,134

Top-10 finishes to date: 8,549

Total NASCAR Cup Wins by Corporation, 1949 to Date:

General Motors: 1,146 Chevrolet: 812 Pontiac: 154 Oldsmobile: 115 Buick: 65 Ford: 811 Ford: 711 Mercury: 96 Lincoln: 4 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles: 467 Dodge: 217 Plymouth: 191 Chrysler: 59 Toyota: 162

Team Chevy high-resolution racing photos are available for editorial use.

About Chevrolet

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is now one of the world’s largest car brands, available in 79 countries with more than 3.2 million cars and trucks sold in 2020. Chevrolet models include electric and fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.