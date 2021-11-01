FIA Formula 3 Driver Juan Manuel Correa Visits 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) as One of Step One Automotive Group’s ‘Forever Warriors’ Ambassadors

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla., Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On Wednesday, October 27, FIA Formula 3 Driver JM Correa paid tribute to veterans of 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) with a day of range shooting at Element Training Complex, drifting race cars with Klutch Kickers at Emerald Coast Dragway, and a tour of the 7th SFG(A) Combat Readiness Training Facility. His visit was part of a partnership with racing sponsor Step One Automotive Group and as an ambassador for the company’s Forever Warriors initiative.

The Special Forces members JM visited were all combat wounded and in the process of overcoming significant injuries of their own. These Green Berets instructed JM and his team at the shooting range, providing them with real-life scenarios from their multiple combat deployments. After spending time handling weapons at the range, the team traveled to Emerald Coast Dragway for an inside experience and “hotlaps” with professional drifters, Klutch Kickers.

“Still involved in my own recovery process, I am both keenly aware of the struggle many service members and veterans face and have firsthand experience with the challenges of recovery and retraining,” said Correa. “I related to many of these Forever Warriors and their adversities with recovering from injuries.”

JM shared his personal recovery story while touring Combat Readiness Training Facility. For veterans in recovery, medical professionals ranging in studies including physical therapy, dietitians, mental health, and more make up teams working together to meet the goal: train and recover to perform. Both the Wounded Warriors and JM shared their gratitude and appreciation for the teams who continue to work tirelessly to make their goals of both continuing their service and professional racing a possibility again after injury.

JM’s passion, commitment, and relentless determination have enabled him to be among a very small number of drivers competing in the elite and exclusive club of the F3 and F2 feeder series. Those same characteristics are the reason why JM is now inspiring many with one of the most incredible comebacks in motorsport history, much like the wounded warriors representing the 7th SFG.

The initiative, Forever Warriors, by Step One Automotive Group, unites transitioning military members and their families with local business partners to lessen the burdens these heroes endure during their transition from the military into civilian life. The primary focus is on closing the gap between these transitioning warriors and local partners to aid in employment and educational opportunities and physical and mental wellness and awareness.

Though Forever Warriors was originally designed around Step One’s support for the military, one does not have to serve in the military to meet the definition of a warrior. Police, first responders, medical workers, and anyone honorably navigating an overwhelming struggle or conflict in their lives also meets the criteria of a Forever Warrior.

About JM Correa

JM Correa is an American-Ecuadorian racing driver who grew up in Miami and currently competes with ART Grand Prix in FIA Formula 3. Having suffered a tragic and almost career-ending accident in August 2019 racing in F2 Championship at Spa Circuit in Belgium, JM returned to Europe this year to compete in the 2021 FIA Formula 3 Championship. Find out more at https://www.jmcorrea.com/

About Step One Automotive Group

Step One Automotive Group is an American company based in Florida that was built on a singular dedication to empowering lives through smarter and easier ways of accessing mobility. Step One Automotive Group has 19 locations in Florida, Alabama, and Georgia, representing 16 brands including Chrysler, Dodge Jeep, Ram Fiat, Volkswagen, Subaru, Kia, Hyundai, Genesis, Ford, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Alfa Romeo, and Maserati, two pre-owned operations and three wholesale parts operations. Out of 18,000 dealerships in the United States, Step One Automotive Group ranks in the top 90 dealer groups in the country and the top 10 in Florida. Step One Automotive Group’s headquarters are in Fort Walton Beach, Florida. Please visit https://www.steponeautomotive.com.

