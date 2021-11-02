BRODY ROA SET FOR THIS WEEK’S OVAL NATIONALS AT PERRIS AUTO SPEEDWAY

(Cypress, CA, November 1, 2021) Brody Roa will be making his last 2021 Southern California racing appearances this Thursday, Friday, and Saturday in the “25th Anniversary Oval Nationals” at Perris Auto Speedway. Spectator gates will open at 5:00 p.m. with racing at 7:00 all three nights.

The Garden Grove, California driver will return to the popular Riverside, County racetrack just two weeks after he turned a dramatic drive from the back of the pack to finish fourth on October 23rd. After running in the top five most of the first half of that race, Roa took evasive action to stay out of a wreck in front of him on lap 16. As he stopped on the track to try and avoid hitting a flipping car, he had to go to the rear for the restart. From there he drove forward and had come all the way back to eighth in 10-laps. In dramatic fashion, he picked off four more cars in just two laps to take a hard fought and well deserved fourth place finish.

Perris Auto Speedway was also the site of the biggest win thus far in Roa’s career. On November 9, 2017, Roa finished third in the opening night preliminary for the “Oval Nationals” which features the best drivers from the West Coast vs the best from the Midwest. Twenty-four hours later he started on the pole in the “Evelyn Pratt Memorial” and led every inch of the way for not only his first ever win at Perris, but also his first USAC National Sprint Car victory.

“This is the biggest one by far,” the happy victor told the crowd after that win. “To win a national is pretty incredible and to get our first Perris win after being so close so many times, that just takes it to another level. I am almost speechless after this one. I do not know how to react, what to do or what to say.”

Despite being plagued by a car issue the next night, Roa still started and finished sixth in the 40-lap finale.

Two years ago at the last “Oval Nationals,” Roa was not in his own car and his performance was not up to its usual standards. In the preliminary mains he finished 13th and 14th. In the Saturday night finale, a blown engine forced him out early with a frustrating 26th place finish.

Roa will arrive at this week’s “Oval Nationals” second in the USAC/CRA Series standings, 72-points out of the lead with five races to go in the season. This year at Perris he has wins in the “Salute to Indy” and the “California Racer’s Hall of Fame Night.” In the other five races he has contested on the Riverside County oval this year, he has been in the top five four times with second, third, fourth, and fifth-place finishes. The only time the 30-year-old finished out of the top five was when he broke while running second at the season opener on April 24th. In the six races he has completed, he has an average finish of 2.66.

In addition to the three nights of racing, there will be a practice session for Oval Nationals entered cars that will be free for spectators on Wednesday, November 3rd. The practice will begin at 5:00 p.m. and $2.00 pizza, beer and soda will be available to the fans.

Fans who would like to attend this week’s race can find Perris Auto Speedway on the Lake Perris Fairgrounds at 18700 Lake Perris Drive in Perris, California (92571). Tickets will be available all three nights at the tracks ticket office. The race will not sell out. Fans who would like to purchase tickets in advance can do so 24 hours a day online at https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/pas/7 or by phone at 1-800-595-4849. The track website is http://www.perrisautospeedway.com/ and the office phone number is (951) 940-0134.

After this week’s Perris event, Roa and the crew will cross the desert for the final race of 2021, the “54th Annual Western World Championships,” at the Arizona Speedway on November 12th and 13th.

Roa and the team would like to thank the following for being part of the 91R’s 2021 campaign. HD Industries, Biker Bruce Fischer, Inland Rigging, Burris Racing, Sander Engineering, ALR Virtual Services, Caltrol, Competition Suspension, K-1 Race Gear, Molecule, Rod End Supply, Baldwin Filters and Jambo BBQ Pits. In addition, the veteran driver offers thanks to Fastenal, Coopers Propane, Total Lubricants, Marina Pools, TJM Oilfield Distribution, Certex, and Biker Bruce for sponsoring the #8M.

To view Roa's online portfolio and learn more about the team, please click on the following link https://www.teamwithbrody.com/. Fans can also check out the team website at https://www.brodyroa.com/ and Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/br91r/. To keep up with May Motorsports, please check out and "like" its Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/MayMotorsports8M

2021 Results

3-12 Kern County Raceway Park USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 7th A Main

3-13 Kern County Raceway Park USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 2nd A Main

3-26 Thunderbowl Raceway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 13th A Main

4-10 Keller Auto Speedway USAC West Coast Sprint Cars 3rd A Main

4-10 Keller Auto Speedway King Of The Wing Sprint Cars 22nd A Main

4-16 Kern County Raceway Park Open 360 Sprint Cars 1st A Main

4-17 Thunderbowl Raceway USAC West Coast Sprint Cars 1st A Main

4-24 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 20th A Main

5-8 Bakersfield Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 3rd A Main

5-22 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 1st A Main

6-12 Keller Auto Speedway King of Thunder Bandits 2nd A Main

6-19 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 3rd A Main

6-26 Ventura Raceway USAC West Coast Sprint Cars 5th A Main

7-3 Santa Maria Raceway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 2nd A Main

7-17 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 2nd A Main

8-21 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 1st A Main

9-4 Silver Dollar Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 6th A Main

9-5 Silver Dollar Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 3rd A Main

9-6 Petaluma Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 3rd A Main

9-18 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 5th A Main

10-2 Arizona Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 3rd A Main

10-23 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 5th A Main