How To Play Online Casinos In India With Minimal Risks?

There are risks involved in playing casino games online. These risks are linked to online scam artists, which are lurking around every corner of the Internet. It is your responsibility to avoid online casino scams. With in-depth research, you will minimize your risk of becoming the next scam victim. However, you must first become familiar with the risks associated with online casinos. To help jumpstart your effort, a list of safety tips is provided in the content below.

Know The Laws

India has strict laws when it comes to online casino games. The Public Gambling Act of 1867 makes nearly all types of gambling illegal in India. While Indian officials continue to monitor for illegal online gambling, there is nothing that can be done about virtual casinos on offshore servers.

Enforcing the laws when Indian residents wager on offshore online casinos is impossible. Officials are only responsible for online casinos hosted on servers in India.

License Validation

The first step to avoiding online scams is license validation. Every legitimate online casino must have an active gambling license. Applying for a gambling license in India is not that difficult. However, the approval process may take a few weeks or months to complete. In the meantime, you can continue building your online casino, adding new games daily until the selection is enough to entice customers to keep returning.

The best online casino in India will be licensed as a game provider.

How Does India Classify Online Games?

Indian officials categorize casino games into two classifications – game of skill and game of chance. It is important to know how India categorizes different casino games. This will help keep you on the legal side of the law when playing casino games.

The game of skill classification includes all games, requiring some level of skill to play. Indian residents playing games that meet the criteria of a game of skill may not be breaking the law. The skills required to play these games include logical thinking, analytical decision-making, and special training.

Some Indian states consider games of skill games legal. However, you should validate the legalities before playing any type of casino game.

The game of chance classification includes all games played at random. As the classification suggests, games of chance games is all about luck. If you are lucky, you will win. If you are unlucky, you will lose. These games can be played without special training or skills. Indian residents playing games of chance games may be doing so illegally.

Is Lottery Games Illegal In India?

This is a great question for someone who enjoys playing lottery games. No, Indian regulations do not bank lottery games. Residents can play various lottery games, including Punjab, Manipur, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Assam, Mizoram, Sikkim, and Nagaland.

Is Online Gaming Legal In India?

Yes and no, as some states ban online gaming while others legalize online gaming. According to the Public Gambling Act of 1976, online gaming is legal in Daman, Sikkim, Goa, and Nagaland.

Only Nagaland and Sikkim have legalized e-gaming, which is classified as games of chance.