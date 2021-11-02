World’s First Bronco Pickup debuts at SEMA – Built by BDS

BDS Suspension is proud to debut the world’s first Ford Bronco pickup truck at the SEMA Show in Ford’s booth (Central Hall #22200). Named Fire Command Bronco, the 2-door Bronco turned fire/rescue truck is ready at a moment’s notice to go off-road for any emergency.

The backwoods fire/rescue-themed Bronco is ultra-capable to rush the fire chief or rescue lead ahead of heavier equipment to assess each situation and build a tactical plan of attack for the team. Fire Command Bronco is a one-of-a-kind pickup that recalls the “half cab” early Broncos used by many rural fire departments decades ago.

Equipped with the right gear, Fire Command Bronco gets the job done thanks to suspension upgrades with oversized wheels and tires, dual winches, state of the art communications, emergency lighting, first aid, tools and more.

The suspension consists of FOX Performance Elite fully adjustable coilovers with DSC and BDS high-clearance tubular control arms. Together, these simple bolt on suspension modifications can tackle any terrain from street to extreme. Finishing off the unique half-top conversion is a bottom-hinged drop tailgate that replaces the stock side-hinged design.

The team at BDS took a brand-new Black Diamond™ edition Bronco, disassembled it, then proceeded to shorten the roof and re-engineer the roll cage structure. The Bronco’s unique configuration showcases BDS Engineering’s advanced vehicle development capabilities, with Ford playing an integral role in the overall design.

Carter Reed with BDS Suspensions, who led the Fire Command Bronco build, is available to talk about the unique fire/rescue Bronco pickup.

Fire Command Bronco – Reveal movie, behind the scenes build videos, fact sheet and photos are available

The exciting Fire Command Bronco reveal movie, filmed with the Bronson, Mich. Fire Department, demonstrates the capabilities of the 2-door Bronco pickup.

The official hashtag for the build is #projectfirecommand