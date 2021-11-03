3 Great Reasons To Pick A Small SUV Over A Sedan

With so many options to choose from in today’s vehicle market, looking for which type of car to buy can be a challenging process. The best option usually boils down to which one will best suit your needs and preferences, and most people end up choosing between a sedan and a sport utility vehicle (SUV).

A sedan or a saloon car is a vehicle with three separate sections: the engine, the cargo, and the passenger compartment. On the other hand, an SUV is a vehicle only has two divisions: a combined passenger and cargo section, and the engine compartment. While both vehicle types can be good, you may want to go for the small SUV.

Research Before You Buy

While we can make a case for SUV, you have to remember that you should still do your own thorough research before picking any vehicle. You can do this by visiting different dealerships to compare automobiles. You should also talk to friends who own vehicles to understand what features make a car more efficient.

Alternatively, you can do your research online by visiting sites that offer genuine automobile assessments. For instance, a reliable Kia Seltos GT review or that of any other car will provide sufficient information about all the vehicle’s features.

A thorough research greatly relies on asking the right questions. Seek information about a vehicle’s drivability, fuel consumption, price, and performance. This way, you’ll have enough data to help you decide whether a vehicle is suited for you or not.

As mentioned earlier, many buyers looking for a compact vehicle might favor a small SUV over a sedan. To understand why this might be so, below are some features that make the former more pleasant than the latter:

It Has More Storage Space

SUVs are known to have more storage space than many other vehicles. Therefore, you’ll find that the a small SUVs has more load capacity than an equally-sized sedan. For this reason, Small SUVs are very popular among people who often go on road trips or those who travel with a lot of luggage on a regular basis.

Aside from having large storage spaces, a lot of small SUV models also have expandable storage compartments. All you need to do is lower the back row seats. This way, one can carry even more luggage than what’s already possible. You could also install bicycle holders or roof racks to create additional space for your small SUV, further increasing it cargo capacity.

It’s A Dependable Off-Road Vehicle

A small SUVs is a more reliable off-road vehicle than a sedans. This is mainly because most SUV models are designed with more power to travel over rough terrains and steep paths. Besides that, most have four-wheel-drive and traction control systems giving drivers more control over their vehicles on snowy, icy, or rocky roads.

All these mobility features make small SUVs more preferable, especially for those who love venturing into the wild outdoors once in a while. Apart from that, they’re also better suited for individuals who live in areas where roads are constantly in a bad shape.

On the other hand, some car experts would tell you that sedans might not be suited for rough terrains and bumpy roads. In most cases, driving a sedan over rough terrain can cause structural damage and lower their service life.

It Offers A Better Road View

Compared to a sedan, a compact SUV offers a better road view. It’s because it has more height, elevating a driver further from the ground. This way, the driver can avoid cracks and potholes on the road, and as a result, they could also prevent car accidents like getting tipped over at high speed or even more dangerous rollovers.

The height of a small SUV also makes it easier to park compared to a sedan. With a better view of one’s surroundings, a driver can quickly identify a spot and park their vehicle without straining to look forward or over their shoulders.

Conclusion

Small SUVs and sedans are two popular options in today’s car market, especially for buyers looking for compact vehicles. That said, you might find more people leaning towards SUVs because they have certain features that make them more likable than sedans.

If you’re torn between buying a sedan and a compact SUV, this article provides three great reasons why you should consider the small SUV. First, compact SUVs have better storage than sedans. Also, it’s possible to create extra space with them, in case more storage is required.

Next, small SUVs are more dependable off-road vehicles. This is because they’re naturally built to survive harsh terrains and bad roads. Also, most of them have traction control and four-wheel-drive system, which provide drivers maximum control of their vehicles while driving in the wild outdoors.

Finally, small SUVs have more height. This helps ensure that drivers have a better view of their surroundings, and therefore, can easily travel along bad roads and park without straining.