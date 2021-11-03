Chris Buescher – Phoenix II Advance

Team: No. 17 Fastenal Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Scott Graves

Twitter: @17RoushTeam, @RoushFenway and @Chris_Buescher

Race Format: 312 miles, 312 laps, Stages: 75-115-122

NASCAR Cup Series Practice – Friday, Nov. 5 at 4 p.m. ET on NBCSN, NBC Sports App

NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying – Saturday, Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. ET on TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold

NASCAR Cup Series Championship – Sunday, Nov. 7 at 3 p.m. ET on NBC, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

Buescher at Phoenix Raceway

· Buescher makes his 12th Cup start at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday for the final race of the 2021 season, where his best finish is 16th (twice – 2019). This spring he ran 18th.

· Last season, he finished 20th in the fall event after a 17th-place run that spring.

· In four Xfinity races at Phoenix, Buescher had a best result of 12th in 2014 in the No. 60.

Scott Graves at Phoenix Raceway

· Graves will be on the box for his 10th Cup race from Phoenix on Sunday. In nine prior starts his best finish came with Daniel Suarez when the duo ran eighth in the 2018 spring event.

· Graves and Newman finished 28th this spring, coming off a 2020 with finishes of 23rd and 24th at the 1-mile track.

· Graves also called seven Xfinity events at Phoenix with a pair of top fives. He led Suarez to a third-place run in 2016, and followed that with a fifth-place finish last fall.

QUOTE WORTHY

Buescher on racing at Phoenix:

“Phoenix is a tricky little place and it’s changed so much over the years with the reconfiguration, and just the fact that holding a Championship race there, varying scenarios are bound to play out. We’re on a pretty good string here of performing well lately so it’s time to close it out on an even higher note. We’re ready for a full weekend in the Fastenal Ford Mustang.”

Last Time Out

Buescher powered through for a ninth-place run a week ago at Martinsville for his third top-10 in five races, and eighth overall of 2021.

On the Car

Fastenal returns to the fold at Roush Fenway for its 11th season in 2021. They spent three years on the No. 99 before jumping to the No. 17 Cup Series entry, and were the primary partner on the No. 60 Xfinity team that captured the owner’s championship in 2011.

Fastenal will feature top suppliers Loctite, Ansell, Rustoleum, Streamlight and Portacool on Buescher’s Mustang as he competes this weekend. For more information on these suppliers, visit Fastenal.com, and stay up-do-date on social @FastenalRacing, @Fastenal.

About Fastenal

Fastenal [Nasdaq: FAST] is North America’s largest fastener distributor and a ‘one-stop’ source for hundreds of thousands of OEM, MRO and Construction products. With more than 2,600 stores worldwide, the company supports B2B customers with tailored local inventory and dedicated personnel, who visit regularly, quickly respond to emergency needs, and provide efficient inventory management solutions. Fastenal’s service-oriented business network includes the world’s largest industrial vending program, 14 regional distribution centers, 8 custom manufacturing facilities, thousands of delivery vehicles, and industry-leading sourcing, quality and engineering resources.