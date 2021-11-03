Ryan Newman – Phoenix II Advance

Team: No. 6 Castrol GTX Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Luke Lambert

Twitter: @Roush6Team, @RoushFenway and @RyanJNewman

Race Format: 312 miles, 312 laps, Stage: 75-115-122

NASCAR Cup Series Practice – Friday, Nov. 5 at 4 p.m. ET on NBCSN, NBC Sports App

NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying – Saturday, Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. ET on TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold

NASCAR Cup Series Championship – Sunday, Nov. 7 at 3 p.m. ET on NBC, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

Newman at Phoenix Raceway

· Newman returns to the site of his last NCS win, Phoenix Raceway, for the final race of 2021 and his final with Roush Fenway Racing. Newman will make his 38th Cup start at the 1-mile track on Sunday where he has an average finish of 17.2 with 12 top-10 and 10 top-five finishes.

· Sunday will also mark Newman’s 725th overall Cup start, which will put him 15th on the all-time list for starts in NASCAR’s top series.

· His 2017 win came after starting 22nd, and in 2010 he won from the 14th starting spot. He also has a pair of runner-up results (2004, 2010) and two third-place finishes (2003, 2015).

· Most recently, Newman finished 28th this spring, and last fall finished 24th.

· Newman has four Cup poles at Phoenix and an average starting position of 14.5. His last pole came in 2008.

· He also made a pair of Xfinity starts at Phoenix with a best finish of fourth in 2011.

Luke Lambert at Phoenix Raceway

· Lambert returns to the site of his lone Cup win, which came four years ago with Newman in the No. 31 for Richard Childress. Overall Lambert carries a 14.2 average finish, statistically his best average of any track on the circuit.

· Sunday will mark his 18th race as a crew chief at Phoenix, a track where he has four top-10 and three top-five results. He led Jeff Burton to a fourth-place run in his first-ever race in Phoenix back in 2011, and went on to finish seventh (2014) and third (2015) with Newman.

· Lambert also visited victory lane in the Xfinity Series with Elliott Sadler in 2012 after starting eighth.

QUOTE WORTHY

Newman on racing at Phoenix:

“Phoenix has and always will be a special place to me for many reasons, as I’m fortunate to have won there a couple times, and it’s the site of my last win, too. It’s a fun race track if you can get the handling right all the way around. Glad to have a practice and qualifying session prior to jumping on Sunday so we can fine-tune the Castrol Ford.”

Last Time Out

Newman finished 32nd last weekend in Martinsville.

On the Car

Castrol, the official oil partner of Roush Fenway and primary partner on both Newman and Buescher’s Mustangs this season, will be back on the No. 6 this weekend for the final race of 2021. Castrol will run a new scheme this weekend highlighting its Castrol GTX Full Synthetic products, with corresponding firesuits to match for the No. 6 team.

About Castrol

Castrol, a global leader in lubricant technology, serves consumers in over 140 countries. Our leadership brands include Castrol® GTX® — a premium conventional motor oil; Castrol® GTX® High–Mileage™ – a premium synthetic blend designed for vehicles with over 75,000 miles; the Castrol® EDGE ® line of advanced full-synthetic super premium motor oils that offer unsurpassed strength and performance; as well as our range of commercial transport lubricants. To find out more about Castrol products and programs, please call 1–888–CASTROL or visit www.castrol.com/us