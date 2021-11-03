Toyota Racing Weekly Preview – 11.03.21

This Week in Motorsports: November 1-7, 2021

· NCS/NXS/NCWTS/ARCA West: Phoenix Raceway – November 5-7

PLANO, Texas (November 3, 2021) – It is time for championship weekend at Phoenix Raceway as Toyota drivers are in the running for four titles.

NASCAR National Series – NCS| NXS| NCWTS

Joe Gibbs Racing adds to Championship legacy… Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) continues their Championship 4 legacy as the only team to place at least one driver in the title race since the current points system was established in 2014. JGR placed three drivers in the final four in 2019 and has two drivers running for the title for the second time (2016). JGR captured the title in 2015 and 2019 with Kyle Busch.

Hamlin wants to secure that elusive championship… Denny Hamlin is back for another chance at a title for the third consecutive season and fourth overall. Hamlin has two wins in this year’s Playoffs and has two victories at Phoenix (2012, 2019).

Truex looks for second championship… Martin Truex Jr. is back in a familiar spot – the Championship 4. The 2017 Cup Series champion has earned his spot to compete for a title four of the last five seasons. Truex won at Phoenix Raceway earlier this season – part of his four wins this year. It was Truex’s first triumph at Phoenix.

Hemric adds to Championship 4 consistency… If Daniel Hemric runs full-time in the Xfinity Series, you can pencil him into the Championship 4. With a third-place finish at Martinsville, Hemric has earned his third Championship 4 berth (2017, 2018) – competing for the title every season he’s raced full-time in the Xfinity Series. Hemric has a track-best finish of second at Phoenix in 2018.

Owner’s Title on the line for 54 team… The No. 54 team for JGR has delivered all season. Kyle Busch (five), Ty Gibbs (four), Christopher Bell (one) and John Hunter Nemechek (one) have all scored victories in the Chris Gayle-led Supra. Nemechek gets the honors this weekend to try to earn the owner’s championship for the team. For JGR, it would be the sixth owner’s championship (2008-2010, 2012 and 2016).

Nemechek wants to deliver title to Kyle Busch Motorsports… Nemechek has led the Truck Series point standings for most of the season, and now looks to earn his first title this weekend at Phoenix. In his first season driving for Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM), Nemechek has established career-bests in wins, top-five finishes, top-10 finishes and laps led. Nemechek has yet to win at Phoenix but has two runner-up finishes (2015, 2017).

Rhodes excited for first Champ 4 berth… Ben Rhodes was the first Toyota driver to secure his Playoffs spot with back-to-back wins in February and now he is in the Championship 4 for the first time. The 24-year-old is in the midst of a career season with career-bests in wins and top-10 finishes already established. Rhodes scored his first career top-five finish at Phoenix in 2014.

Veteran Crafton looks to add to Truck Series resume… Matt Crafton looks to add to his incredible Truck Series track record this weekend at Phoenix Raceway with his fourth championship. The 45-year-old driver has 12 top-10 finishes this season and will secure his 15th consecutive top-10 points finish this weekend regardless of Friday night’s results.

Rookie of the Year battle… Toyota development driver Chandler Smith is looking to secure the Rookie of the Year title for the Truck Series this weekend in Phoenix. He holds a three-point lead over Carson Hocevar. It would be Toyota’s second Truck Series Rookie of the Year title in the last three seasons (Tyler Ankrum) and third for KBM since 2015 (Erik Jones, William Bryon). Smith would be the second Toyota Rookie of the Year winner this season after Gibbs, who clinched the title in Martinsville for the Xfinity Series.

NASCAR Regional Series – ARCA West

Love looks to repeat… Jesse Love is battling for his second consecutive ARCA West title on Saturday at Phoenix Raceway. Love is in a tight battle with the top-five drivers in the standings separated by just five points. The 16-year-old driver has two victories at California’s Irwindale Speedway and four top-three finishes this season.

Moore ready for the upset… Cole Moore is also focused on the title as he comes into Phoenix. He’s fifth in the standings – but just five points out of first. Moore has been the most consistent driver in the series with six top-six finishes and the most laps completed this season.

