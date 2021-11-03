FedEx Racing Express Facts – Phoenix Raceway

Denny Hamlin

11 FedEx Express Toyota

Joe Gibbs Racing

Sunday Race Info:

Race: NASCAR Cup Series Championship

Date/Time: Sunday, Nov. 7/3:00 p.m. ET

Distance: 312 laps/312 miles

Track Length: 1 mile

Express Notes:

Martinsville Recap: Victory #3 of the year was in Denny Hamlin’s sights in the closing laps of the penultimate race of the season, as he led the field around the paperclip-shaped track with six laps to go. But after multiple laps of Alex Bowman trying unsuccessfully to make an inside pass on the FedEx Ground Toyota, Bowman finally shoved his Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet under the left rear of Hamlin’s car and spun the #11 out of the lead. Bowman went on to win the race. Hamlin, after leading 103 laps, finished 24th. But the FedEx Racing driver’s result was enough to advance to the Championship 4, the four drivers who will compete for the Cup trophy next Sunday at Phoenix Raceway.

Phoenix Preview: The Cup Series heads out West for the final race of the season at Phoenix Raceway, where Hamlin will be one of the Championship 4 competing for the 2021 Cup trophy. The event marks the third straight year that Hamlin has advanced to the final round of the Playoffs to compete for the title. In his 32 career races in Phoenix, Hamlin has notched two wins and 15 top-five finishes.

Hamlin Statistics:

Track: Phoenix Raceway

Races: 32

Wins: 2

Poles: 2

Top-5: 15

Top-10: 19

Laps Led: 854

Avg. Start: 9.8

Avg. Finish: 10.8

Hamlin Conversation – Phoenix:

What is your strategy for outracing the other three drivers competing for the title?

“I’m just trusting in my team. Joe Gibbs Racing has been focusing on this race for a long time, and I know we’ll bring a fast FedEx Camry. Ultimately, we just need to do the same things that got us to this point and made us successful.”

Do you feel that this type of track gives you an edge?

“We have been stronger at the 750-horsepower tracks this year, and I think that’s going to help us. Last year, that was the weaker type of track for us, and the results showed that. This year, we worked on this package and our results are showing that improvement. So, this is an ideal track for us to get out there and run up front.”

FedEx Careers on the #11: This week at Phoenix Raceway, the FedEx Express Toyota will encourage fans to check out career opportunities with FedEx. “FedEx.com/careers” will appear on the back of the car, showing viewers how they can apply to join the FedEx team and represent the purple and orange just like Hamlin.

FedEx Express Along for the Ride at Phoenix: As the NASCAR season comes to a close and the championship title is determined, FedEx Express recognizes the hard work and dedication of the everyday champions at the SFOA station in San Francisco, Calif., by having the letters SFOA appear on the B-post of the #11 FedEx Express Toyota at Phoenix Raceway. FedEx thanks all the dedicated FedEx Express teams for riding along during the 2021 NASCAR season and striving to make every FedEx experience outstanding.

FedEx Office – Closest to Phoenix Raceway: 9925 W McDowell Rd., Suite 105, Avondale, AZ 85392, (623) 643-9873