Veteran Crew Chief Matt McCall to Lead Keselowski, No. 6 Team in 2022

CONCORD, N.C., (Nov. 2, 2021) – Veteran crew chief Matt McCall has joined Roush Fenway Racing and will lead Brad Keselowski and the No. 6 team in the NASCAR Cup Series beginning in 2022.

McCall is fresh off his seventh season in the NCS, a stint that most recently included working with 2004 NASCAR Cup Champion Kurt Busch. Prior to that, McCall worked with another former Roush Fenway driver, Jamie McMurray, for four seasons in NASCAR’s top series.

Under McCall’s leadership, the No. 1 team at Chip Ganassi Racing scored 97 top-10 and 30 top-five finishes including three wins, most recently Atlanta in 2021, as well as Las Vegas in 2020, and Kentucky in 2019. The Kentucky win marked the first of McCall’s Cup career. He also led the team to NASCAR Playoff appearances in six of his seven seasons.

Prior to joining CGR, McCall served as the lead race engineer on the No. 31 car at Richard Childress Racing, a team that finished the 2014 NCS season as runner-up in the final standings of the NASCAR Playoffs.

Outside of his work as a crew chief and race engineer, McCall is also a successful driver himself with over 60 victories in late-model stock cars, and has competed as a driver in both the NASCAR Truck and Xfinity Series.

A native of Denver, North Carolina, McCall is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. He and his wife, Meredith, and their two children reside in Denver.

Roush Fenway is in the process of solidifying its 2022 roster and will have additional announcements at a later date.

About Roush Fenway Racing

Roush Fenway Racing is one of the most successful teams in NASCAR history, fielding multiple teams in NASCAR Cup Series. In its 34th season of competition in 2021, Roush Fenway is a leader in driver development, having launched the careers for many of the top drivers in the sport. Off-track, Roush Fenway is a leader in NASCAR marketing solutions, having produced multiple award-winning Social Media, digital content and experiential marketing campaigns. Roush Fenway is co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Fame team owner Jack Roush and Fenway Sports Group, parent company of Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox and English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C. Visit RoushFenway.com, become a fan on Facebook and Instagram, and follow on Twitter at @roushfenway.