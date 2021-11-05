RCR Event Preview – Phoenix Raceway

Richard Childress Racing at Phoenix Raceway… In 129 starts at Phoenix Raceway, Richard Childress Racing has scored six NASCAR Cup Series victories with drivers Ryan Newman (2017), Kevin Harvick (2013, 2012, Mar. 2006, Nov. 2006) and Dale Earnhardt (1990). The Welcome, N.C. organization has also found success in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with three wins by drivers Elliott Sadler (2012), Clint Bowyer (2007) and Kevin Harvick (2006).

Catch the Action… The NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship race will be televised live Saturday, November 6, beginning at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Network and will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

The NASCAR Cup Series Championship race will be televised live Sunday, November 7, beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET on NBC and will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.



Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Dow Coatings Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at Phoenix Raceway… Dillon has 15 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Phoenix Raceway to his credit, earning two top-10 finishes. He earned his best finish of eighth at the track in November 2018.

Dow brings a science and engineering crew who is driven by limitless curiosity to the RCR Team… Dillon and the RCR team are again supported by Dow’s materials science expertise and technologies this season. Backed by the power of data analysis and virtual modeling, Dow develops and manufactures high-performance components and materials custom-made for the No. 3 car. Dow and RCR’s partnership has expedited innovation and shortened testing time in the automotive industry by recreating in the lab one of the most extreme environments – the racetrack. After eight years of collaboration, Dow scientists and RCR engineers are continuing to work together to make the No. 3 car faster, safer and more precise. Stay up to date with Dow’s exciting developments at www.dow.com/sports and follow us on Twitter @DowSports & @DowNewsroom.

Welcome, Dow Coating Materials… Dow Coating Materials is the most innovative coatings raw material supplier in the world; driving fundamental shifts in the coatings industry and moving the market as the expert’s expert in coatings solutions. Through its mission of collaboration, inspiration, innovation and growth, the business provides material products, science, technology, and manufacturing solutions to the architectural and industrial coatings industry worldwide. Dow Coating Materials manufacturing and R&D footprint spans across all major geographic markets where Dow does business. For more information, please visit https://www.dow.com/en-us/industries/consumer/paints-and-coatings.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTE:

What are your thoughts on Phoenix Raceway?

“Phoenix Raceway is a tough short-track and one of those places that you hit it or you don’t. I’m thankful that we have practice this weekend because this track is challenging, especially with no practice. I’m looking forward to Phoenix, because it’s such a fun track for drivers. It can be a really good place for the No. 3 Dow Coatings Camaro ZL1 1LE team. We’re planning to end the season on a high note.”

Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 BetMGM Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at Phoenix Raceway… Reddick has three NASCAR Cup Series starts at Phoenix Raceway. The Corning, California native was on track for a strong finish during the 2020 spring event at the desert one-mile oval, racing as high as second and mainly in the top-five before a tire issue took him out of the race early during the final stage. Reddick also has five previous NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at the milelong track, finishing third in both races last year and collecting two top-10 finishes in 2018. He also has three NASCAR Truck Series starts and two top-10 finishes at the Avondale, Arizona track.

About BetMGM… BetMGM is a market leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International and Entain (formerly GVC), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM Resorts’ U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain’s U.S.-licensed, state of the art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey.

Meet Reddick and Dillon… As part of the Grand Opening of the first permanent in-casino Sports Book in the state of Arizona, Gila River Hotels & Casinos joins with their partners at BetMGM to welcome drivers Tyler Reddick and Austin Dillon for the kick-off celebration. The drivers will take part in the weekend of events with a special Q & A with Fans on Friday, November 5 from 5 – 7 p.m. local time to help christen the new room located at Vee Quiva Hotel & Casino in Laveen, Arizona. Fans in town for NASCAR’s Championship Weekend at Phoenix Raceway will get to spend time hearing from and asking questions of both drivers and can take photos with the BetMGM show car which will be located in the casino. The new BetMGM Sportsbook at Vee Quiva features seating for over 100 guests inside and outside on the patio, with 25 large screen displays including a 12×12 foot media wall, self-betting kiosks and a sports wagering counter. All located just off the new Loop 202 highway and a short drive from the track.

TYLER REDDICK QUOTE:

What are your thoughts heading to the final race of the season at Phoenix Raceway?

“I’m looking forward to closing out the season on a high note at Phoenix Raceway. It’s obviously a big weekend for not only the championship four, but for every team to have a good memory to head into the offseason with. Phoenix has been one of those tracks where we have had speed at times and then other times we have missed it a little bit. I’m going to do everything I can to put 110% effort into the car and preparation to close this year out on a positive note. I’m really motivated to get that done for our BetMGM team. One last hoorah in this Gen 6 car before we put them up on a shelf and go play with a new car.”

Myatt Snider and the No. 2 TaxSlayer Chevrolet Camaro at Phoenix Raceway… Snider has three career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Phoenix Raceway, earning a best finish of 11th earlier this season. The Charlotte, N.C. native has also competed in two NASCAR Truck Series race at the one-mile, D-shaped oval.

About TaxSlayer… TaxSlayer makes online tax filing accessible for millions of Americans, with an easy-to-use platform and unlimited support at a fraction of the cost of the competition. Trusted for over 50 years, the Augusta-based tech company successfully completed more than 10 million federal and state e-filed tax returns in 2020 and processed $15 billion in refunds. TaxSlayer achieved a 4.5/5 TrustScore on consumer review site Trustpilot, with 87% of its customers rating the tax filing platform Great or Excellent. For more information, visit www.TaxSlayer.com.

MYATT SNIDER QUOTE:

What are you looking for at Phoenix Raceway this weekend?

“I definitely want to finish out the season strong for TaxSlayer and this Richard Childress Racing team. It has been a pleasure driving the No. 2 Chevrolet this year and while I’m looking forward to a new adventure next season, me, Andy Street and all of the guys on this team still have one more race to get the best finish possible. Phoenix Raceway can be a handful at times, but I enjoy the challenge. To end the year with a full weekend of practice and qualifying will only make our performance stronger during the race.”