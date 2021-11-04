CHEVY NCS AT PHOENIX: Team Chevy Advance

TEAM CHEVY ADVANCE

NASCAR CUP SERIES CHAMPIONSHIP

PHOENIX RACEWAY

AVONDALE, ARIZONA

NOVEMBER 7, 2021

RACE #36 – SEASON FINALE AT PHOENIX RACEWAY

The Championship 4 is set and a trip out west to Phoenix Raceway will determine the 2021 NASCAR Champions. Five Chevrolet drivers across NASCAR’s three national series will contend for titles during the NASCAR championship weekend at the 1-mile Arizona tri-oval.

The action-packed championship weekend kicks off with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS), where Team Chevy’s Zane Smith will vie for his first title in the Lucas Oil 150 on Friday, November 5, at 8 p.m. ET. AJ Allmendinger and Noah Gragson seek their chance at their first NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) Driver Championship and the 22nd for Chevrolet on Saturday, November 6, at 8:30 p.m. ET in the 200-lap/200-mile championship race. The championship weekend and 2021 NASCAR season is capped off with the NASCAR Cup Series Championship on Sunday, November 7, at 3 p.m. ET.

Chase Elliott, driver of the No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE, will aim to become the 11th different driver to win back-to-back championships in the 312-lap NASCAR Cup Series Championship race. Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson, driving the No. 5 HendrickCars.com Camaro ZL1 1LE, will seek to hold his first Bill France Cup. Larson’s nine points-paying victories, which includes four in the Playoffs, is more than double each of the other championship contenders. The 2021 season marks the first time since the inception of the NCS Playoffs elimination-style format (2014) that Hendrick Motorsports has advanced two drivers into the Championship 4. Team Chevy has 24 wins in 50 NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) races at Phoenix Raceway, including last November by Chase Elliott, in a victory that clinched his first-career Driver Championship and the 32nd for Chevrolet.

A capsule look at Team Chevy in the NASCAR Cup Series title hunt:

Kyle Larson, No. 5 HendrickCars.com Camaro ZL1 1LE

Victories: 9 (field-high)

Top-Fives: 19; Top-10’s: 25; Poles: 1; Laps Led: 2,474

Average Finish: 9.3

Stage Wins: 17

At Phoenix (14 career NCS starts): Top-Fives: 5; Top-10’s: 8; Average Finish: 11.643

Of Note: After a historic debut season with Hendrick Motorsports, Larson enters the season finale in a spot in the Championship 4 for the first time in his career. His previous best finish in the NCS standings was sixth in 2019. The Regular Season Champion has eight top-10 finishes, with a best of second in 2017, in 14 NCS starts at Phoenix Raceway. In the March 2021 NCS race at the track, Larson finished seventh.

Chase Elliott, No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts ZL1 1LE

Victories: 2

Top-Fives: 14; Top-10’s: 20; Laps Led: 858; Average Finish: 11.5

Stage Wins: 6

At Phoenix (11 career NCS starts): Wins: 1; Top-Fives: 4; Top-10’s: 7; Average Finish: 11.152

Of Note: Elliott enters the season finale in a spot in the Championship 4 for the second consecutive year. The 2021 NCS season marks Elliott’s sixth consecutive year of being part of the Playoff field. Elliott would be the first driver to win consecutive NCS titles since career Chevrolet driver Jimmie Johnson’s record five in a row from 2006-2010. He would also be the 17th driver all-time in NCS history to win multiple championships; and join Kyle Busch as just the second active NCS driver to win more than one. Elliott won the November 2020 race at Phoenix to clinch the Driver Championship and has six other top-10 finishes in 11 starts at the track.

CHEVROLET MAKES UP HALF OF NXS CHAMPIONSHIP 4

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) Regular Season Champion, AJ Allmendinger, and Noah Gragson lead the Chevrolet contingent into the series’ Championship 4 at Phoenix Raceway. Gragson, driving the No. 9 JR Motorsports Camaro SS, entered into the Round of 8 elimination race at Martinsville Speedway in a must-win situation to advance. Leading a race-high 153 of 207 laps, Gragson took the lead in the first attempt at overtime on lap 201 to capture his third win of the 2021 season and advance to the Championship 4 for the first time in his NXS career. In five starts at Phoenix, Gragson has three top-10 finishes, with a best of second in the fall 2020 race.

Joining Gragson in the NXS Championship 4 is AJ Allmendinger, driver of the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Camaro SS. 2021 marks the first full season that Allmendinger has competed in the series, as well as advancing to the Championship 4. The Chevrolet driver has taken his Camaro SS to victory lane 5 times this season, as well as earned the NXS Regular Season Championship to kick off his first Playoff run in the series.

Following the penultimate race of the season at Martinsville, Chevrolet clinched its 23rd NASCAR Xfinity Series Manufacturer’s Championship. With 32 of 33 races complete, eight different Team Chevy drivers have contributed 16 wins: AJ Allmendinger (five wins), Noah Gragson (three wins), Justin Allgaier and Josh Berry (two each), and Justin Haley, Jeb Burton, Brandon Brown and Myatt Snider (one each). Michael Annett and Brett Moffitt also contributed points toward the championship.

“Chevrolet is honored to again win the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series Manufacturer’s Championship,” said Dr. Eric Warren, Chevrolet Director of NASCAR Programs. “A special thank you goes to all of our Chevy teams and drivers for their tireless work that collectively secured this special recognition for Chevrolet. Being competitive at this level is vital for the development of drivers and crew members. This accomplishment is a testament of the teamwork between the GM NASCAR Competition Engineering team and the race teams that is required to be successful in one of NASCAR’s top series.”

SMITH DRIVES FOR TRUCK TITLE

Zane Smith captured the victory at Martinsville Speedway last weekend in the No. 21 GMS Racing Chevrolet Silverado to advance to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) Championship 4 for the second year in a row. Smith’s exciting overtime victory at Martinsville marked the 22-year-old driver’s first win of the 2021 season and third of his career in the series. In just his second full-time season in the NCWTS, Smith will represent the bowtie brand in the championship hunt, seeking to give Chevrolet its 15th NCWTS Driver Championship.

CHEVROLET LEADS IN MAJOR CATEGORIES

Securing its series-leading 40th NASCAR Cup Series Manufacturer’s Championship, Team Chevy drivers have earned 18 wins in 35 races in 2021. It marks the most victories in a season for Chevrolet since it won 20 in 2014. Team Chevy has also recorded manufacturer highs of 151 top-10 finishes, 4,425 laps led and 33 stage wins.

Team Chevy drivers that have contributed wins this year include: Kyle Larson (nine), Alex Bowman (four), Chase Elliott (two), and AJ Allmendinger, William Byron and Kurt Busch (one each). Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Ryan Preece also contributed vital manufacturers points to help capture the Manufacturer’s Championship title for Chevrolet.

“Winning championships is a goal we set for ourselves at the beginning of every season, and capturing the NASCAR Cup Series Manufacturer’s Championship is one we value very much,” said Mark Reuss, General Motors President. “The competition every week is so close, so to be able to win this year, Chevy’s 40th since 1958, is a testament to all of the continued collaboration and teamwork by owners, drivers, crew chiefs, crews, Chevrolet engineering and technical partners at the engine shops. This year was a different approach—one that drew on the strength of one team. From the engineering of the car for aero to the engines and pit crews—the one team approach brought the best for our drivers each race. We look forward to carrying over this momentum to 2022 and the new NASCAR Next Gen Camaro ZL1.”

TEAM CHEVY LOOKS FOR SIXTH POLE IN SEVEN RACES

Team Chevy drivers have earned the Busch Pole Award five times in the six races in which qualifying has been held this season. Title contender Kyle Larson has an average start at Phoenix of 7.2. Fellow championship contender Chase Elliott has an average start of 4.7, including the pole for the November 2020 race at Phoenix Raceway.

CHEVROLET WRAPS UP 2021 “MAKING STRIDES AGAINST BREAST CANCER” CAMPAIGN AT MARTINSVILLE

Since 2011, Chevrolet has partnered with the American Cancer Society’s “Making Strides Against Breast Cancer” initiative through dealership walks, national test drive promotions and national service rebate promotions. Again this year, Chevrolet supported the cause by pledging to contribute $350 for every lap run under caution, with a maximum of $50,000, during three NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) races during the month of October.

The third and final NASCAR Cup Series event of the initiative took place last weekend during the NCS Playoffs Round of 8 elimination race at Martinsville Speedway. The specially-themed pink ”Making Strides Against Breast Cancer” Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 served as the pace car for the NCS event at the .526-mile Virginia venue. Heading into the Martinsville race weekend, the running total sat at $28,700 following the first two races of the campaign at Talladega Superspeedway and Texas Motor Speedway. With 91 laps made under caution during the NCS Xfinity 500 race at Martinsville Speedway, the threshold was met, and Chevrolet will contribute a total of $50,000 towards the campaign.

BOWTIE BULLETS

· Chevrolet leads all manufacturers with 18 wins, 151 top-10 finishes and 4,425 laps led of 8,888 total this season.

· In addition to its 24 wins, Chevrolet has amassed 18 poles, 113 top-five and 220 top-10 finishes in the 50 races at Phoenix Raceway.

· NCS Championship 4 contenders Kyle Larson (29) and Chase Elliott (25) are more than 10 years younger than the two other Playoff drivers.

· Elliott would be the 17th driver with multiple championships in NASCAR’s premier series.

· Hendrick Motorsports leads all teams with 11 wins at Phoenix Raceway.

· Hendrick Motorsports has an NCS-leading 13 Driver Championships among four drivers: Chase Elliott (2020), Jimmie Johnson (2016, ’13, ’10, ’09, ’08, ’07, ’06), Jeff Gordon (2001, ’98, ’97, ’95) and Terry Labonte (1996).

· Hendrick Motorsports has 16 NASCAR National Series Owner Championships (13 in the NASCAR Cup Series and three in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series).

· At the November 2015 race, Jimmie Johnson set the Phoenix Raceway qualifying record of 143.158 mph.

· Kyle Larson paces all drivers with 2,474 laps led, which has eclipsed Jeff Gordon’s 2001 record for a 36-race NCS season (2,320) set in 2001.

· Kurt Busch is tied for the most starts (37) among active drivers at Phoenix Raceway.

· Five Team Chevy drivers have combined for 33 stage wins: Chase Elliott (Daytona RC, Michigan, Daytona2, Charlotte2, Las Vegas2 x2); William Byron (Homestead, Pocono2, Road America, Kansas2); Tyler Reddick (Road America, Indianapolis road course x2); Kurt Busch (Nashville Superspeedway, Pocono1, Atlanta2); Kyle Larson (Las Vegas, Atlanta x2, Kansas, Dover x2, Charlotte x3, Sonoma x2, Nashville, Darlington2, Bristol2, Las Vegas2, Texas2, Kansas2).

FOR THE FANS:

Fans can visit the Team Chevy Racing Displays in the Fan Midway and Campground at Phoenix Raceway.

Fans can check out an assortment of Chevrolet vehicles at the Fan Midway including: 2021 Tahoe Z71, 2021 Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss, 2021 Equinox Premier, 2021 Silverado 2500 LT and a 2021 Blazer RST. The Campground Display will feature a 2022 Camaro ZL1 and 2022 Colorado Z71.

The Chevrolet Display in the Fan Midway will also feature the first public showing of the All-New 2023 Corvette Z06.

Fans can also view Chase Elliott’s No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE show car at the Chevrolet Display in the Fan Midway.

TEAM CHEVY QUESTION AND ANSWER SESSIONS AT THE DISPLAY:

Friday, November 5

Chase Purdy, Jack Wood and Tyler Ankrum: 11:45 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Carson Hocevar and Ryan Truex: 12:00 p.m. – 12:15 p.m.

Tate Folgeman: 12:45 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 6

Brandon Brown: 10:45 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Chase Elliott: 2:00 p.m. – 2:15 p.m.

Corey LaJoie: 2:20 p.m. – 2:35 p.m.

Josh Berry: 3:45 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Sam Mayer: 4:00 p.m. – 4:15 p.m.

Sunday, November 7

Erik Jones: 9:30 a.m. – 9:45 a.m.

Alex Bowman: 10:30 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.

Tyler Reddick: 11:20 a.m. – 11:35 a.m.

Chevrolet Display Hours of Operation:

Friday, November 5: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 6: 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, November 7: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

TUNE IN

NBC will telecast the 312-lap NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at 3 p.m. ET Sunday, November 7. Live coverage is also on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. NBCSN will telecast the 200-lap NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race at 8:30 p.m. ET Saturday, November 6. FS1 will telecast the 150-lap NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Lucas Oil 150 at 8 p.m. ET Friday, Nov. 5. Live coverage of both is also on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

QUOTABLE QUOTES:

KYLE LARSON, NO. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM CAMARO ZL1 1LE – 1st IN STANDINGS

LARSON ON HIS MINDSET HEADING TO PHOENIX RACEWAY:

“It’s definitely the most important race ever in my career. I’m fortunate that it’s at Phoenix. It’s a track I haven’t won at before, but I’ve had some really good runs there, and earlier this year we had a really, really good race car. I just made two mistakes and sped on pit road two different times. If I can clean up those mistakes, I think we’ll have a great shot to win as well as the other three guys who I’m sure I’ll be going up against. It’ll be tough, but I’m looking forward to a chance to race for a championship.”

CLIFF DANIELS, CREW CHIEF, NO. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM CAMARO ZL1 1LE

DANIELS ON USING NOTES FROM SPRING PHOENIX RACE:

“The best experience that we have to go off of is the spring race that we had there. Our car was really fast. We had a couple of mistakes of Kyle speeding on pit road, and some of that was on us too just for getting the timing marks down. But we’ve learned from that and we have good notes from that race. Of course, great notes from Alan (Gustafson) and Chase (Elliott) winning the championship and winning the race there last year. So, those two recent data points of ourselves and our teammates are just great to have and great to go off of and build from.”

CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS CAMARO ZL1 1LE – 2nd IN STANDINGS

ELLIOTT ON IF THERE ARE LESSONS FROM LAST YEAR’S CHAMPIONSHIP RUN THAT HE WILL CARRY WITH HIM THIS SEASON:

“I think a little bit of everything. We will look at obviously our car side of things from how we raced the last few years, not just that particular race last year. Then, obviously, the spring race in Phoenix – we have some things to look back at. So, I think we will definitely dive through every bit of that information that we have. I think from the mental side, having that experience of going and experiencing the emotions of the week and leading up to it and all those things, it is kind of nice to have been through that before. It didn’t really seem to matter last year so I don’t know that it really matters; I don’t know whether it really affects your performance or not, but there were things and experiences that I learned last year that I’ll try to carry forward to better myself and to better our team and that’s all you can do with that information.”

ELLIOTT ON BEING LOCKED INTO THE CHAMPIONSHIP 4:

“Getting in that final four is really the goal every year. The goal is to go win the championship, so it’s just nice to have another shot. It wasn’t the exciting transfer walk-off type like it was last year but nonetheless, to have a shot to go race for to the championship is really all that matters to us right now. I would love to have won at Martinsville, but I feel like our teams in a good place, performing well over the last couple weeks so I am excited for the opportunity. That’s all I can ask for this time of year.”

ELLIOTT ON THE NO. 9 TEAM DYNAMIC:

“I feel like we have a great team. I feel like our approach is very similar; I let him do his job and he lets me do my job. We don’t question it and I feel like it ends up being a really nice working relationship. Our team has grown and has changed a little bit over the course of my six years. I think that as you go, you evolve and you get to know people better, you start doing better. You start finding that little bit in each person that helps performance each week and it all adds up. So, we have a great group people. I am proud to have them and I am excited go to work this weekend.”

ALAN GUSTAFSON, CREW CHIEF, NO. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS CAMARO ZL1 1LE

GUSTAFSON ON COMPETING FOR A CHAMPIONSHIP AGAINST NO. 5 TEAM:

“It makes it a lot of fun. It’s certainly more enjoyable for me and it gives you a little bit of comfort knowing that you have teammates who are going to be pushing the front and pushing forward to prove their cars, their pit crews, all of the above. It’s a fun time here and we are proud of everyone at Hendrick Motorsports and what they have been able to do in all phases of this organization. They are operating at a super high level. It’s a fun time and we certainly enjoy it.”

GUSTAFSON ON LOOKING BACK AT THE 2020 CHAMPIONSHIP NEARLY ONE YEAR LATER:

“To me, it’s much more about 2021 than 2020. I’ve just been focused on trying to get in a position where we can do that again. I really haven’t had a chance to reflect on last year much or really even think about it. We are just focused on this season and trying to get ourselves and our team in the best position we can for this weekend. Certainly, there’s some things we learned going through last year and this season so far that we can apply, but as far as anything else, it’s just been keeping our eyes forward. We are looking forward to getting to Phoenix.”

WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 RAPTOR CAMARO ZL1 1LE – 10th IN STANDINGS

BYRON ON WHAT TO EXPECT RETURNING TO PHOENIX RACEWAY THIS SEASON:

“When we went to Phoenix earlier this season, it was a good experimental race for us. It was still early on in the year, and we were still getting Rudy (Fugle) up to speed in the Cup Series. I think we learned a lot that race, but unfortunately not a ton will apply when we go back this weekend. With everything we’ve learned throughout the year, the car will be set up completely different and the track will handle differently, as well. The good thing is we will have practice this time around. With this being the final race, you know everyone will bring their best equipment, but we will have the time to really dial it in before the race. You just don’t want to cross the fine line of dialing yourself in or dialing yourself out.”

RUDY FUGLE, CREW CHIEF, NO. 24 RAPTOR CAMARO ZL1 1LE

FUGLE ON WHAT THE TEAM HAS ACCOMPLISHED THIS SEASON:

“It’s crazy to think that this is the last race of the season and that my ‘rookie’ year is coming to a close. I couldn’t be more proud of what we have accomplished as a team this year. I had a lot to learn coming in and everyone helped to get me up to speed. We won a race so early on and showed consistency throughout the rest of the year. This team as a whole, William included, has grown so much in just a short time to have a career-best year. There will be more to come; our chance will come. We would love to be heading to Phoenix in the hunt for a championship but we’re glad to have two teammates in the hunt representing Hendrick Motorsports, as well. We’ll all four be strong Sunday.”

ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 48 ALLY CAMARO ZL1 1LE – 14th IN STANDINGS

WHAT DOES IT MEAN TO GET 4 WINS THIS YEAR AND ARE YOU SATISFIED WITH THIS BREAKOUT YEAR?

“Yes and no. It’s so frustrating to have this Playoff run go how it has gone. Last year we had a great Playoff run. We didn’t go into it with a lot of Playoff points, but we were extremely consist – finished pretty well in the points and had a good Playoffs and this year we’ve just had everything go wrong that could possibly go wrong. So, it was really special to at least get pointed in the right direction to try to end the season on a on high note and get a win after how the last couple of months have gone. Obviously, we’d rather be in the final four. I think it’s pretty obvious, that’s what everybody wants. We just haven’t had the consistency that needed to make that happen. It’s unfortunate but that’s just the way it went. So, we will work hard at trying to understand why that is. We’ve been trying to understand why that is for quite a while, so if we can get that dialed in we’ve proven we can win races. Anytime we have a shot at it, we tend to finish the job. So, (We will) just keep trying to continue to put ourselves in positions to win races try to dial in that consistency and will be really good.”

GREG IVES, CREW CHIEF, NO. 48 ALLY CAMARO ZL1 1LE

IVES ON THE APPROACH TO SUNDAY’S RACE AT PHOENIX:

“Really similar. Obviously, they always talk about racing the Playoff guys with respect and I don’t think we race anybody with disrespect. So, whether you’re in Playoffs or not I don’t think it should matter. Obviously, you know, things happen on the racetrack and intentional, not intentional, we will be truthful about it. There was a time in the last few years Alex made a move and it was intentional, and he owned up to it, so track record should speak for that. But yeah, Phoenix, we have two teammates in in there, we have a guy we just had some controversy with, so I don’t expect us to raise you know Denny any different as well as our teammates any different than we have all year. For a position to win the race, it really comes down to whoever wants to go for second, right? In the end, we’re never going to put ourselves in a situation to ruin those guys opportunity to win a championship because we know at some point, we’ll be in that same scenario and want to get raced exactly how they would. So, in in the end, we’re just going to go out there have a nice calm, clean race, hopefully a fast car, and you know kind of let the driving and the speed dictate itself.”

AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 DOW COATINGS CAMARO ZL1 1LE – 17th IN STANDINGS

WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS ON PHOENIX RACEWAY?

“Phoenix Raceway is a tough short-track and one of those places that you hit it or you don’t. I’m thankful that we have practice this weekend because this track is challenging, especially with no practice. I’m looking forward to Phoenix, because it’s such a fun track for drivers. It can be a really good place for the No. 3 Dow Coatings Camaro ZL1 1LE team. We’re planning to end the season on a high note.”

ERIK JONES, NO. 43 RELLEVATE CAMARO ZL1 1LE – 24th IN STANDINGS

TALK ABOUT SOME OF THE CHARACTERISTICS OF PHOENIX RACEWAY THAT STICK OUT TO YOU AS A DRIVER.

“Phoenix (Raceway) is a cool place. I always like going there. It’s challenging as a driver because the two ends are so different. But it’s fun just moving around and trying different stuff. I think with the PJ-1 down it’s actually helped that track a little bit, just being able to move around and run some different lanes. As a driver, if you have a good car, I feel like you can always move through the field there, which is what you want to be able to do. At some places, that’s challenging. But Phoenix is one of those tracks where you can come through the field if you have a good enough car.”

“It’s fun. It’s another track that’s kind of like a road course, even though it’s an oval, and that makes for some fun racing.”

DANIEL SUAREZ, NO. 99 GOOD SAM CAMARO ZL1 1LE – 25th IN STANDINGS

WHAT DID YOU THINK OF YOUR FIRST SEASON?

“I think we had a good year. We had some good runs and we struggled at times as well, but that’s normal for a first-year team.

“I like how we work together and I know the future is bright. I wouldn’t want to be with any other team right now. I like our direction and can’t wait to get the 2022 season underway.”

COREY LAJOIE, NO. 7 SCHLUTER SYSTEMS CAMARO ZL1 1LE – 29th IN STANDINGS

“We’re rolling into Phoenix with the reigns off. Last race ever for the Gen 6 car. We know where we’re finishing in points, so we can get creative with strategy & be aggressive on restarts, more so than usual. We’ll certainly be respectful of the 4 guys chasing a championship, while also trying to end our 2021 season with the Schluter Systems Camaro on a high note. Phoenix is almost a blend of an intermediate track and short track with aerodynamics being important, but mechanical grip is at a premium as well.”

Chevrolet NASCAR Cup Series Statistics

Manufacturers Championships:

Total (1949-2021): 40

First title for Chevrolet: 1958

Highest number of consecutive titles: 13 (2003-15)

Years Won: 1958, 1959, 1960, 1961, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979, 1980, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1995, 1996, 1998, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2021

Drivers Championships:

Total (1949-2020): 32

First Chevrolet champion: Buck Baker (1957)

Highest number of consecutive titles: 7 (2005-11)

Most Recent: Chase Elliott (2020)

Years Won: 1957, 1960, 1961, 1973, 1976, 1977, 1979, 1980, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2001, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2020

Event Victories:

Record for total race wins in single season: 26 (2007)

2021 STATISTICS:

Wins: 18

Poles: 5

Laps Led: 4,425

Top-five finishes: 71

Top-10 finishes: 151

Stage wins: 33 – Chase Elliott (Daytona RC, Michigan, Daytona, Charlotte RC, Martinsville x2), William Byron (Homestead, Pocono 2, Road America, Kansas 1), Kyle Larson (Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Atlanta x2, Kansas, Dover x2, Charlotte x3, Sonoma x2, Nashville, Darlington, Bristol, Texas 2 Kansas 2,), Kurt Busch (Nashville, Pocono 1, Atlanta 2, Las Vegas 2), Tyler Reddick (Road America, Indy RC x2)

CHEVROLET IN NASCAR CUMULATIVE STATISTICS:

Total Chevrolet race wins: 813 (1949 to date)

Poles won to date: 722

Laps led to date: 241,130

Top-five finishes to date: 4,136

Top-10 finishes to date: 8,553

Total NASCAR Cup Wins by Corporation, 1949 to Date:

General Motors: 1,147 Chevrolet: 813 Pontiac: 154 Oldsmobile: 115 Buick: 65 Ford: 811 Ford: 711 Mercury: 96 Lincoln: 4 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles: 467 Dodge: 217 Plymouth: 191 Chrysler: 59 Toyota: 162

