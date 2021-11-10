Atlanta Speedwerks Enters Michelin Pilot Challenge Finale As Hometown Favorite

Atlanta Driver Ryan Eversley Joined by Tyler Stone Carrying Atlanta-based Hella Pagid on the No. 94 Atlanta Speedwerks Honda Civic TCR at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta

BRASELTON, Georgia (November 9, 2021) – Atlanta Speedwerks is bringing their own hometown flavor to its home race for this week’s IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge finale at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, where the team’s No. 94 Hella Pagid/Sabelt Honda Civic TCR will be piloted by Ryan Eversley and returning driver Tyler Stone.

Friday’s two-hour Fox Factory 120 is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. EST and can be streamed live via TrackPass on the NBCSN app. The race will be rebroadcast at 1 p.m. EST on Tuesday, November 23 on NBCSN.

Atlanta Speedwerks is based in nearby Gainesville, Georgia, and team owner Todd Lamb calls Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta the team’s home track. Eversley, who is from Atlanta, currently sits sixth in the driver’s championship point standings heading into his home race.

Eversley and Stone will carry the logo of partner Hella Pagid once again, whose U.S. base of operations for their performance brake systems is in suburban Atlanta.

Atlanta Speedwerks had a successful run at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta a season ago, where Lamb and Brian Henderson earned the TCR class pole position and finished on the podium with a third-place finish.

Henderson will miss this year’s season finale for the impending birth of his first child, opening the door for a return to Atlanta Speedwerks for Stone.

Stone has driven with Atlanta Speedwerks before, driving the No. 94 Honda Civic TCR at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta in 2019, pre-pandemic. That was the most recent of 15 career starts in IMSA competition, coming mainly in Touring Car classes in Pilot Challenge and previous iterations of the championship.

In addition, the No. 94 Hella Pagid/Sabelt Honda Civic TCR will carry an in-car camera for the television broadcast of the Fox Factory 120 on Friday afternoon.

The race event, the season finale for the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge season, begins on Wednesday, November 10 with a 2:15 p.m. EST practice session. Thursday, November 11 features a second one-hour practice followed by qualifying at 3:55 p.m. EST. That qualifying session sets the grid for the two-hour Fox Factory 120, which takes the green flat at 1:10 p.m. EST.

Todd Lamb, Owner: “We’re really looking forward to coming back to our home track of Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, to welcome back Tyler and pair him with Ryan. It’s a chance to race in front of some friends and partners at Hella Pagid, and friends and family of both the team and of Ryan’s since we’re so close to home. Obviously we’ll miss Brian Henderson this week, but he’ll be rooting us on from home. This is always a difficult race but we’re hoping to repeat our podium performance from a year ago and finish the season on a high note.”

Tyler Stone, Driver, No. 94 Honda Civic TCR: “I am really excited about the opportunity to be back with Atlanta Speedwerks and am looking forward to teaming up with Ryan Eversley. I believe with Tod and the guys behind the wall we should be in a great position for a strong finish.”

Ryan Eversley, Driver, No. 94 Honda Civic TCR: “It’s the last race of the year and I’m happy that it’s my home track, and the team’s home track as well! I know we’ll have a lot of fans cheering the Atlanta Speedwerks team on all week. Tyler and I will have our work cut out for us getting gelled quickly but with his experience at Road Atlanta and racing in TCR before, I think we’ll be able to fight for a result. This crew has been working hard all season long and I’d love for us to bring home a trophy to thank them for their efforts this year.”

About Atlanta Speedwerks

Atlanta Speedwerks is a professional road racing team and prep shop, providing road racing services, car builds, roll cages, arrive and drive programs, and performance parts. Headquartered near Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, the company runs winning arrive & drive programs in IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge, Mazda MX-5 Cup, Porsche Club of America and SCCA Spec Miata, among others. Professional coaching and driver development round out the company’s offerings.