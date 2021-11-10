Justice Brothers looking to continue success at Motul Petit Le Mans

BRASELTON, Ga. (8 Nov. 2021) – After starting 2021 off in a big way with Wayne Taylor Racing’s win in the Rolex 24 At Daytona, Justice Brothers will look to end the IMSA season on another high with a big result in this weekend’s Motul Petit Le Mans.

After enjoying success in both IndyCar and NASCAR racing since 1950, Justice Brothers’ involvement in sports cars began in 2015, when Ed Justice Jr. sponsored the winning GTD Park Place Porsche. Justice Brothers joined Wayne Taylor Racing in 2016 and scored an overall victory at the Rolex 24 At Daytona in 2017. They also won Motul Petit Le Mans with the team in 2018 and 2020.

Wayne Taylor Racing also scored the overall victory in America’s third-oldest consecutive- running endurance race in 2014, while team principal Wayne Taylor was lead driver in winning the inaugural Petit Le Mans in 1998, driving a Doyle-Risi Racing Ferrari 333SP. Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque and Alexander Rossi will share the No. 10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-05, looking to also clinch the season championship in the 2021 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship finale.

“It’s always dramatic to come to the end of the season with an endurance race,” said Ricky Taylor, oldest son of the car owner. “This race track rewards an aggressive style and some risk, but also carries a high penalty for risk as well. Balancing that, especially given the tight points battle, brings a lot of drama, but we know that coming to these big endurance races, the No. 10 car is always there.”

Justice Brothers joined Wayne Taylor Racing in winning the 2021 season-opening Rolex 24 At Daytona, with the team leading the DPi championship throughout the entire season.

“I think a lot of our success comes down to our experience and attention to details,” Taylor said. “There’s a core group of guys who have been here for 14 years, and with that accumulated knowledge they know what they need to focus on, and then communicating that to the drivers. Although we are pushing ten-tenths, they let us know the little things we could do to make the car last longer and keep it in better condition. Strategically, they make sure we’re there at the end and in a position to win.”

The team recently had a successful test at Michelin Raceway, but Albuquerque said the race – especially the closing hours – could be a different story.

“Petit is one of the best races in the world,” Albuquerque said. “It’s a challenging track when you are testing, and then it’s a totally different track when you are racing. Those final hours here at night – with the traffic and fighting for the championship – is still another thing. You start passing everywhere, and it just goes wild. It’s great for the fans, and crazy for the drivers.”

The Justice Brothers will be sponsoring another leading contender for overall honors with the No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing No. 60 Acura ARX-05 DPi with Juan Pablo Montoya, Dane Cameron and 2021 Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves. Justice Brothers helped Shank to back-to-back IMSA GT Daytona crowns in 2019 and 2020, and has moved up to continue to sponsor car owner Mike Shank at sports car racing’s highest level, in addition to co-sponsoring Castroneves’ record-tying fourth Indianapolis 500 victory for MSR in May.

Justice Brothers, Inc. is a manufacturer and worldwide distributor of over 100 car care products, fleet, farm, and industrial lubricants and cleaners. Since their beginnings in the additive industry, the Justice Brothers Corporation has been an innovator in the development of technically advanced products to solve problems in the automotive service industry. During their over 85 years in the automotive industry, Justice Brothers has built a large and loyal customer base that encompasses quick lubes, dealerships, and independent auto stores.