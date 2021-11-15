Chevrolet wins NHRA Manufacturers Cup for record-extending 26th time

Drivers of the Chevrolet Camaro SS, COPO Camaro contribute to success

DETROIT (Nov. 14, 2021) – Chevrolet is the top manufacturer on the drag strip for a record-extending 26th time.

Chevrolet Racing won the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) Camping World Drag Racing Series Manufacturers Cup for the fifth consecutive year and seventh time in the past 10 seasons. Chevrolet first earned the award in 1966, and no other manufacturer has won it more times. GM brands

Oldsmobile and Pontiac combined to win 24 titles between 1971 and 2006.

﻿The Manufacturers Cup is awarded to the automobile manufacturer whose current-year models earn the most points for qualifying and category victories at NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series national events and Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series regional and divisional events.

Points are awarded to entries in Funny Car, Pro Stock, Super Stock and Stock Eliminator classes, plus the Constant Aviation NHRA Factory Stock Showdown series.

Points accumulated by Chevrolet Camaro SS and Chevrolet COPO Camaro drivers in the professional and Sportsman classes were more than double the closest manufacturer.

“It’s an honor for Chevrolet to win the NHRA Manufacturers Cup for the 26th time. This award is a testament to the determination and perseverance of the Chevrolet owners, drivers and teams in the professional categories and the Sportsman classes who contributed valuable manufacturer points this year,” said Jim Campbell, Chevrolet U.S. Vice President, Motorsports and Performance.

Greg Anderson recorded his fifth NHRA Pro Stock world championship — and first since 2010 — by driving the HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro SS to five victories and 12 No. 1 qualifiers in the 17 races. At Dallas in October, Anderson passed his mentor, Warren Johnson, to become Pro Stock’s career leader. With 99 wins, he is second to John Force’s 154 victories on the all-time NHRA list.

Four-time class champion Erica Enders, Aaron Stanfield, Kyle Koretsky, Matt Hartford and first-year Pro Stock driver Dallas Glenn also visited the winner’s circle as competitors driving the Chevrolet Camaro SS won every race. Chevrolet has amassed 17 Pro Stock driver championships and 346 victories, including 228 with the Camaro nameplate. Glenn, with three victories, was voted the Rookie of the Year award winner.

Stanfield, driving the Janac Brothers Racing COPO Camaro, claimed the Constant Aviation NHRA Factory Stock Showdown series title for the second consecutive year. COPO Camaro drivers won seven of the eight races, including three by Stanfield.

Points contributions by 16-time NHRA Funny Car champion John Force and three-time champion Robert Hight were also crucial to the Team Chevy effort. Force earned three victories and three No. 1 qualifier honors in his Chevrolet Camaro SS during the 20-race season. Hight scored two wins and three top qualifiers driving his Camaro SS.

The Top Fuel class does not contribute points to the Manufacturers Cup standings, but Brittany Force produced multiple highlights during the season in her Chevrolet dragster. Force, the 2017 Top Fuel champion, placed second in the standings. She recorded 12 No. 1 qualifiers and a victory at Topeka, Kansas.

The 2022 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season begins Feb. 18-20 with the Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals in Pomona, California.

