What To Do At The Scene Of A Car Accident

The sight of motorists at the side of the ride exchanging information after a collision has become all too frequent an occurrence. Practicing safe driving habits and observing due diligence on the road each time you get behind the wheel of a car may prevent you from being involved in an accident.

Let’s take a look at some of the common causes of car accidents to help you adjust the way you drive to avoid becoming involved in one. If, however, you find yourself in a crash, we’ve included some tips about what to do at the scene of an accident. Knowing what to do can preserve and protect your right to recover compensation from the party who was at fault.

Common causes of car accidents

Statistics support the fact that driver behavior causes accidents. The following common causes of car accidents point to the way you drive more than mechanical failures or weather conditions as increasing the risk of an accident:

· Excessive speed.

· Distracted driving.

· Driver fatigue.

· Impairment caused by drugs or alcohol.

· Failure to yield the right of way.

· Failure to remain in lane.

· Careless or reckless operation.

· Failure to obey traffic signals and signage.

Sometimes, a combination of driver behaviors may contribute to causing a crash. For example, driver fatigue may cause motorists to be unable to stay in the proper lane.

What should you do in case of an accident?

When the negligence of another motorist or other party causes you to be injured in a car accident, you may have a right to pursue a claim for compensation against the at-fault party. Doing or saying the wrong thing after a crash may impair the ability of a personal injury attorney to get you the compensation you deserve.

If you have an accident while driving a car, try to remain calm and remember the following recommended things to do at the scene:

· Stop and remain at the scene: It is a crime in most states to leave the scene of a traffic accident, so put the car in park and turn off the engine. Stay calm and remain in your vehicle until you have performed the next step.

· Check for injuries: Do a quick assessment to determine whether you have been injured in the collision. If you have been injured, try not to move around until paramedics arrive and examine you.

· Check on the condition of passengers: If you feel up to it, check passengers in your car to determine if they were injured in the crash.

· Report the accident: Call 911 to report an accident involving injuries. If you cannot make the call, ask a passerby or another person at the scene to make the call. Await arrival of police and paramedics before attempting to move anyone who was injured. To report an accident involving only property damage and no injuries, use a non-emergency number for the local police.

· Watch for passing vehicles: Before exiting the car, look around to make certain that it is safe to do so.

· Do not move your car: Unless the accident is a minor one without anyone being injured, leave your car where it came to a stop after the crash and wait for the police to tell you when to move it.

· Be careful who you speak to and what you say: What you say at the scene of an accident can be used later by the insurance company or defense attorney for the party at fault to challenge your right to be compensated. Speak only to the police, and limit what you say only to what you know happened. Do not guess or speculate about the cause of the crash.

· Document the accident scene: If your injuries do not prevent you from doing so, document the accident scene by using the camera on your phone to take photographs of the vehicles involved in the crash and the rest of the accident scene. Ask someone to take the pictures should your injuries prevent you from taking them.

· Get the names of witnesses: Ask for the name and contact information of anyone who may have witnessed the accident and give the information to your lawyer.

If you suffered injuries in the crash, let paramedics examine you at the scene and take you to the hospital should they deem it to be advisable. Even if they do not recommend going to the hospital, arrange to be examined by a physician as soon as possible.

Accidents can be traumatic events

The chaos and anxiety following a car accident make it difficult to think and make decisions. Knowing in advance some of the things to do at a crash site makes it easier should you ever need them.