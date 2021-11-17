Irish Mike Racing puts both cars on Road Atlanta Podium

Takes 3-4 in points in final Porsche Carrera Cup weekend

BRASELTON, Ga. (12 Nov. 2021) – Craig Conway and Conor Flynn both scored podium finishes in the final Porsche Carrera Cup North America weekend at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, finishing the 16-race campaign third and fourth in the championship in the Pro-Am 991 class.

Conway ended the three-race weekend by placing third in Friday’s 45-minute finale, matching his season-best at Indianapolis behind the wheel of the No. 97 Diamond Suzuki/Sea Pro Porsche 991.

“There were a lot of cautions, guys stuffing it into things,” Conway said of the finale. “We tried to stay out of all that! I had my own issues with guys trying to pressure me, so I had to drive pretty hard. But the track was great today, the best it’s been – and the car as well. We got a podium out of it and I’m glad – and third in class points. So a great way to end the season.”

Getting a late start to his season, Flynn’s best result of the weekend was third in Thursday’s opening race. Flynn was running second in the No. 95 Chillout System/Irish Mike’s Total Care Care Porsche 991 with less than six minutes remaining in the Friday race, when his race suddenly ended in Turn 3. He ended the year with four second-place finishes and two thirds. He ended with 160 points, only eight behind Conway.

“There were a ton of yellows, you could tell everyone was being super aggressive out there,” Flynn said following the Friday race. “We had a great first half of the race but that came to a halt in the wall at Turn Three. The car just cut out in the back – not sure if something broke in the rear riding over the bump in the apex, or if I just ran out of talent. We’ll figure it out, but it’s been a great season. We finished fourth in class points behind Craig. As a whole, the team did great. Getting third and fourth in class points in our first year in the series, it’s great for our team.”

Thursday’s opening race was slowed by an extended caution period, and ended under a scond yellow which came out with seven minutes remaining while Flynn worked his way up to a podium finish.

“That was predictable for this racetrack, especially since we’re coming down to the end of the season and drivers are getting more aggressive – that’s been stepping up, race by race,” Flynn said. “At the start, I looked in my mirror and saw a car sideways: I could see the entire side of the car. So I knew it was going to be an interesting race!”

Flynn finished 19th overall and third in class. Conway took 26th and seventh in class.

“The start was very crazy,” Conway said. “There was so much dust on track, then a car spun across the front straight. It was mostly about picking your way through without getting involved in anything. Unnecessary, but that’s what happened in multi-class racing. And despite all the messes, we finished third and seventh.”

Thursday’s race No. 2 went green flag to flag. Flynn improved to 17th overall but placed fourth in class, while Conway was sixth in his division and 23rd overall.

“We had a decent race, not much drama – a lot cleaner race,” Conway said of the afternoon event that finished in darkness. “The rain stayed away for us, it was good for points and the car came out in good shape so a good day.”

Flynn agreed.

“Race two was a lot calmer – there were still cars off but no one collected anyone else,” he said. “It’s nice to go green the whole way, a little less adrenalin going. We had a bit of an issue with the front of the car that kept us off-pace, but we were able to resolve that issue in time for the Friday race.”

Finishing up with in the standings with their Porsche 991, Irish Mike Racing is looking to continue in the series in 2022 with an upgrade to the newer Porsche 992 – making for a busy off-season for the Orlando-based team.