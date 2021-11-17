Impact Canopy to Serve as Official Branding Partner of 2021 BFGoodrich Tires Mint 400

Limited edition Mint 400 collection on sale now at ImpactCanopy.com!

Mint 400 officials are pleased to welcome Impact Canopy as the Official Branding Partner of the 2021 BFGoodrich Tires Mint 400. Impact Canopy has produced an exclusive limited run of Mint 400-branded products, bringing “The Great American Off-Road Race” to life with vibrant signage that will be seen across both the Mint 400 Off-Road Festival on Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas and at the Start-Finish Line Midway in Primm on race days. In addition, limited-edition Mint 400 canopies, banners, and more can be purchased now at ImpactCanopy.com.

“We’re beyond excited to team up with Impact Canopy to bring the 2021 BFGoodrich Tires Mint 400 to life,” said Mint 400 CEO Matt Martelli. “Their exclusive line of Mint 400 products from this year’s race feature some of the most striking artwork we’ve ever produced, and they couldn’t look any better on Impact’s full line of accessories. Be sure to pick up your own piece of the Mint 400 and show the world just how much you love off-road racing!”

Impact Canopy and The Mint 400 have teamed up to bring you their 2021 Limited Edition Series for this year’s event. Each product embodies the strength and quality the line deserves. From durable frames to vibrant print, capture the essence of The Mint 400 and are exclusively at Impact Canopy. Click here to shop the full collection, which includes canopies, banners, flags, chairs, and more.

At Impact Canopy, their custom branding solutions surpass other manufacturers in terms of quality, convenience, and customer service. While some other canopy tent manufacturers may offer various different advantages, only Impact Canopy offers the complete service you need when it comes to custom canopy tents.

“As the premier off-road desert race in the United States and the premier off-road branding team in North America, this partnership was predestined.” Says Mike Ohirko, President and Owner of Impact Canopy. “The Mint 400 is the type of entity that holds similar values to that of Impact. We maintain a commitment to support organizations that affect the industry in a positive way.

As racers exhibit their strength and performance on the unforgiving terrain of the Nevada desert, we are eager to demonstrate the durability and extreme quality of Impact products” Mike Ohirko continued.

Impact Canopy was formed in 1999, manufacturing and distributing a complete line of custom canopies, signs, flags, banners, and inflatable products for decades. Not only does Impact offer top quality in all of our products, but also maintain a level of expertise and dedication to motorsports that allows them to preserve their position as the #1 Off-Road Branding Team in North America. Quality, service, and price. The Impact team knows what you’re looking for, on and off the track, and they deliver.

Impact will take your project from start to finish, exceeding your expectations all the way through. Team Impact understands motorsports and have a drive for branding development – providing what you need, on time, and within budget.

The Mint 400 has held the title of the toughest, most spectacular off-road race in North America since 1968 when it was first run. Initially, the race was a public relations event promoting the Mint Hotel’s annual deer hunt. but what started out as a hotel promotion soon grew into a legitimate desert race. Since its 2008 revival, “The Great American Off-Road Race” has only gotten bigger and more prestigious, and deeper fields every year only make it tougher to win.

This year’s BFGoodrich Tires Mint 400 will take place from December 1-5 in Las Vegas. More information on the event for racers and spectators is available at TheMint400.com, or follow the event on Facebook and Instagram. For more information on Impact Canopy, visit www.impactcanopy.com.

About The Mint 400

The Mint 400 is the oldest and most prestigious off-road race in America, and is held each March in the treacherous foothills of Sin City. The multi-day event features a massive vehicle parade down the world famous Las Vegas Strip, a two day festival on historic Fremont Street, and two days of grueling off-road racing on a desolate and punishing 400-mile racecourse. Nearly 65,000 off-road and recreational enthusiasts come to watch 500 race teams in 50+ classes from 25 different states and 15 different countries go door to door, while the Livestream coverage is beamed to over 800,000 viewers worldwide. No other off road race allows fans the thrilling experience of watching the top off-road race teams from around the world battle for fame and glory, in a festival setting – complete with a luxury VIP section. The Mint 400 is “The Great American Off-Road Race”!