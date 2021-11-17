Comp Cams SCSN 17 presented by FuelTech Hits the Strip at LVMS This Weekend

LAS VEGAS — The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway is preparing for the Premier Street Car Association’s annual marathon of drag racing, the Comp Cams Street Car Super Nationals 17 presented by FuelTech. The legendary race kicks off with qualifying Thursday at the desert oasis of speed.

Unlike last year’s event, run under guidelines mandated due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s race is back to normal, or at least as normal as a SCSN is likely to get. In addition to fans champing at the bit to see the grandaddy of the PSCA calendar in person, every class is packed with racers ready to compete for the opportunity to park it in one of the most prestigious Winners Circles in drag racing today.

In addition to the regular heads-up and bracket classes, the popular Friday night 4-Wide Radial vs. Non-Radial grudge match returns along with two new mini-races, the Girls’ Grudge and the Nitrous Grudge matches on Friday.

“This might be the biggest Street Car Super Nationals in the history of the event,” said SCSN Promoter Mel Roth. “We had to cut back on a lot last year with reduced tickets to ensure we monitored social distance and the loss of our Canadian friends due to border issues with COVID. This year, it’s SCSN the way it was meant to be, full of fans and full of racers who love the sport and love to see grassroots drag racing at its best.”

A test and tune is scheduled for Wednesday starting at 11 a.m. PST with qualifying for all classes kicking off Thursday at 11 a.m.

