New Racing-Themed Casino Games

There are plenty of race-themed online casino games, and unlike in the past, they aren’t just about fancy fast cars. The new race-themed games deliver realistic experiences and are big on the competition.

They appeal to gamblers interested in the money and those simply looking to have some fun. Here are a few of the best racing-themed games from top casino games providers.

Premier Racing

Premier Racing is one of the leading virtual horse racing games by Microgaming. It brings the excitement of thoroughbred horse racing right to your fingertips. The graphics are modern and ultra-realistic, and there are plenty of details to make the game unforgettable.

The actions of this game happen at the Birchfield, which is a beautiful yet fictional racetrack. It is in the countryside and features a huge outdoor grandstand and grassy lanes.

At the start of the game, you get a glimpse of the track and its conditions. Eight horses line up on the left of the screen, and you can find detailed information about them, including the jockeys’ ratings and previous wins.

The odds for every jockey and horse pair are listed next to them. You can bet on as many horses as you wish. Even though the game only comes with two types of bets, it is exciting from the beginning to the end. The cameras allow you to view entire laps, and every race lasts approximately 40 seconds.

Good to Go

The car-themed slot from Microgaming has five reels, three rows, and nine pay lines. It is a racing lover’s paradise as it brings you super-fast sports cars and sound effects to match.

A few Formula One cars are working in the Gamble mode. You may be able to quadruple or double your winnings. In addition to the card-guessing mini-game, you also benefit when there are five cars on an active pay line. It can yield up to 5x your stake.

The icons closest to the main plot have higher ratings than Royals. You can swap them with Wilds. If you align 5 Wilds, the system will release a static jackpot amounting to 5000x of your wager. If you have at least three scatters, you can trigger extra rounds. The Scatter will stay in position to help gather more free hands.

Highway Kings

This is a product of Playtech, and most of its focus is on truck races. It is basically a fruit-themed slot, but it comes with some pretty impressive elements. The fruits are associated with differently colored trucks and a gas pump and gasoline container.

They offer between 2 and 10.000 coins for combinations of 1 to 5 symbols on up to 20 pay lines. Although this slot has no free spins, its vibe is generally energizing and captivating.

You can set the stakes between 0.01 and 1 coins per line. The maximum number of coins to play with per hand is nine. The game is highly reliant on Wilds appearing on the middle reels. It mostly plays from the left. Also, you can benefit from Scatters even when they don’t award extra hands. They can trigger the Scatter Pays mode.

Formula X

This progressive jackpot slot has a motorsports theme. It has 25 pay lines and five reels, allowing you to bet with various combinations. A random event can turn you into an instant millionaire.

To start, pick between 0.01 and 250 coins for wagering in one hand. Generally, higher risks translate to higher rewards. High rollers have better chances of winning the jackpot. This is one of the best racing-themed slots for them.

There is a detailed set of icons that represent a racing track and everything that comes with it. They include a driver, Michelin tire, and a steering wheel. Also, there is a lady with the Scatter sign. It can trigger up to 25 extra games.

Racing for Pinks Slot

This slot brings you 243 ways to get some money. It is packed with action and has lots of fantastic features and payouts. If you are new to the world of online racing, this slot will make it easy to take advantage of modifiable cars in three rows and five reels.

Its user interface is modern and easy to navigate. Before the reels strat spinning, you need to choose a team. For the rest of the game, you may cheer for blue or red. You can collect all corresponding letters and keep an eye for the racing ends if you wish to enter the main event, also known as Bonus Race.

If your car winds up the opponent, you will be transported to the next level with a better Multiplier value. You can scoop up to five games and claim up to 175x your stake in the Multipliers. Find 3+ Scatters since they may take you to the batch of 30 additional rounds in the game.

Green Light Slot

This slot is a product of RealTime Gaming. It puts you into the shoes of some of the world’s best drivers, and your goal is to win new trophies. The gameplay is fantastic. It is much simpler than other racing games. You can get a winning combination with less than three similar symbols.

Green Light is a 20-pay line slot, and the Driver icon is its wild card. The Green Light symbol acts as the scatter. Before starting your race, you need to adjust your wager.

Click on the ‘Lines’ arrow to pick the number of active pay lines and then ‘Bet’ to increase or reduce your bet per line. Your coin size may range from 0.01 to 0.25. Start the game by clicking ‘Spin’ and click ‘Auto Play’ to turn the reels for a specified number of times with no interruptions.

You can choose between five cars, and they will start racing. You may win 5, 10, 15, 20, or 25 Free Games for the 5th, 4th, 3rd, 2nd, or 1st place. The Wild Driver Green Light Bonus Game is an exciting experience as well. It replaces all paying icons allowing you to record bigger wins.