MOORESVILLE, N.C.: The 2021 racing season for Rette Jones Racing (RJR) isn’t complete just yet.

The organization will field an entry for Federico Gutiérrez, the younger brother of Rette Jones Racing development driver Max Gutiérrez in Saturday afternoon’s Late Model Thanksgiving Classic at Southern National (N.C.) Motorsports Park (SNMP).

Gutiérrez’s debut in the Pro Late Model event will mark his first experience in a Motorsports sanctioned event in the United States.

The 15-year-old has been successfully building a career in his home country of Mexico, where currently he stands second in the Truck Mexico Series of NASCAR Peak Mexico Series presented by Telcel championship standings with two races remaining the weekend of December 4, 2021.

Gutiérrez will be guided by Rette Jones Racing co-owner and former ARCA championship crew chief Mark Rette.

The Mooresville, N.C.-based team started off the year with monstrous results when Max Gutiérrez scored his first ARCA Menards Series East victory in the season-opening race at New Smyrna (Fla.) Speedway in February.

“I’m very excited but also a little nervous at the same time,” said Federico Gutiérrez. “I am very thankful for this opportunity to compete in a Late Model at Southern National this weekend. This type of racing is very new to me, but I feel like I have taken the necessary steps to prepare myself for a successful racing debut in the USA.”

BOLSADX.Mx, the trusted site in Mexico to buy and sell Crypto will serve as the primary partner of the team’s No. 30 Ford Fusion for the Nov. 27 race.

In addition to BOLSADX.Mx, Distributed Ledger Inc. (DLI), TOUGHBUILT, Jimmy Morales Escuderia TELMEX | TELCEL, TekNekk, Ford Performance, Goodridge Fluid Transfer Systems, Jones Group Demolition and Abatement and JRi Shocks join the team as partners this weekend.

“It is a challenge and I will do my best to get a good result in the United States,” added Gutiérrez. “This weekend would not have been possible without the support of our sponsors.”

Joining Federico Gutiérrez for his first race in the United States will be his brother Max who will serve not only as a mentor for the 125-lap race, but a driving coach.

“It is going to be a proud moment for our family to see Fico racing in the USA,” Max Gutiérrez said. “We haven’t set any goals or expectations for this weekend. If he can make improvements from the start of the race weekend to the checkered flag, it will be a successful race for all of us.

“I look forward to seeing this opportunity be the start of even better things for my younger brother professional racing in the USA in the future.”

For Mark Rette, the opportunity to lead Federico Gutiérrez in his Pro Late Model Series debut is another important chapter for Rette Jones Racing.

“We’re all racers, but this is going to be a weekend full of emotions I think, particularly for the Gutiérrez family,” added Rette. “Fico is determined to get to work and make the most of his Pro Late Model debut at Southern National and I think he’ll be able to showcase his ability with the strong piece we’re bringing him.

“Our hope is that the Gutiérrez brothers will be a part of the Rette Jones Racing family for years to come and I’m optimistic that we go to Southern National and Fico can turn some heads. His biggest cheerleader will be sitting right next to me on the pit box with his brother Max.

“He did a lot for our race team this year, including putting us in Victory Lane. This is our last race of the 2021 season and we’d love to close it out with the same vibe that we started off the year with Max at New Smyrna.”

For more on Rette Jones Racing, please visit RetteJonesRacing.com, like them on Facebook (Rette Jones Racing) or follow them on Twitter (@RetteJones30).

This weekend’s Thanksgiving Classic from Southern National Motorsports Park will have exclusive coverage from Racing America (formally known as Speed 51)., including a live stream of the event on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.

